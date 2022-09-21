Politics latest news: Liz Truss could cut stamp duty in mini-budget push for growth

Cutting stamp duty could be among measures confirmed by Liz Truss in Friday's mini-budget as her government seeks to drive economic growth.

Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, her Chancellor, have been working on the "rabbit" of the fiscal event for more than a month, the Times reported last night.

Speaking on a visit to New York yesterday, the Prime Minister told reporters she would consider tax cuts across the board and there was "no doubt" in her mind this would grow the economy.

Asked about the reports, foreign minister Gillian Keegan said that while Britons would have to wait for Mr Kwarteng's announcement, "we'll be announcing pro-growth, pro-business [policies]".

Ms Keegan told Sky News the Truss administration was "really trying to boost the growth in our economy which obviously has suffered from many of the shocks with coronavirus and obviously dealing with this war as well".

08:56 AM

Labour: Putin is losing but we can't underestimate him

The shadow business secretary insisted Vladimir Putin is "losing" in Ukraine but the West must continue to "stand firm" in the face of this morning's threats.

Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News: "Frankly, I would feel sorry for any Russian conscripted forces conscripted to Ukraine. What we know so far is well-trained forces, well-motivated forces with the right equipment are the people with the advantage and the success so far.

"So we can never underestimate Putin. But he's losing, and we've got to stick to what he's doing."

On the nuclear weapons threats this morning, Mr Reynolds added: "We can't underestimate him, as I say, but fundamentally that comes from a position of weakness."

08:50 AM

Ben Wallace: Biden's actions are an admission of failure

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, called Vladimir Putin's actions this morning "an admission that his invasion is failing".

Here is his full statement:

President Putin's breaking of his own promises not to mobilise parts of his population and the illegal annexation of Ukraine are an admission that his invasion is fialing.



He and his Defence Minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill equipped and badly led.



No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.

08:49 AM

Joe Biden must respect UK internal market, urges senior Tory

Joe Biden must understand that the Northern Ireland Protocol is "undermining" the Good Friday Agreement, a senior Conservative MP has said.

Sir John Redwood, who served under Margaret Thatcher, made the comments ahead of Mr Biden's first face-to-face meeting with Liz Truss this afternoon.

"He should help us restore Great Britain to Northern Ireland trade and respect the UK's internal market," Sir John wrote.

On taxes - already proving something of a contentious issue in the summit after Mr Biden's comments (see 8.03am) - Sir John added he was "sick and tired of hearing people demand higher taxes on anyone or any company that does well and earns more... Lower tax rates drive growth, more investment, better jobs and prosperity."

08:13 AM

Zarah Sultana finds herself publicly owned

A Labour MP was left with egg on her face after taking to Twitter to lament the privatisation of the rail network, writes Gareth Davies.

Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South, was on her way to Leeds for a campaign rally against the cost of living crisis when her train was delayed just north of London.

Zarah Sultana - David Cliff/PA Wire

Posting a picture of herself looking upset at 7.59pm on Tuesday, she described her situation as "another reminder to bring rail into public ownership".

But what she hadn't realised was that she was sat on a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service - which has been owned by the Government since 2018.

Read the full story here

08:12 AM

Putin cannot afford to lose: we must prepare for the war to turn even uglier

Make no mistake: the war in Ukraine just moved up a dangerous gear, writes Tobias Ellwood and Hamish de Bretton-Gordon.

Far from turning into the frozen conflict that could have tested the West’s staying power, Ukraine’s recent major counteroffensive has so humiliated Putin that there is every expectation he will now play even uglier than he has already.

Ukraine’s success was textbook deception. Similar to the D-Day landings where Calais was the pronounced target – prompting Hitler to weaken his Normandy defences where the invasion then took place – President Zelensky made great fanfare of a counter-offensive east of Odessa only for the main effort to take place hundreds of miles north, near Kharkiv.

But it would be irresponsible to assume this turning point in the war will see Russia’s obvious demise.

Tobias Ellwood: Why this conflict has reached a dangerous chapter

08:09 AM

Gillian Keegan tells BBC: Biden wasn't talking about us

That wasn't actually a message, we don't believe, which is based on our economy.



You cannot say what we've done is trickle-down economics. You know, we've just put a massive package in place, which the Chancellor will outline the cost of that and how we're going to deal with that.



But it is massive, the package we put in place to make sure that we support people at this time. So, if you look at the definition of trickle-down economics, that definitely does not fit it.



There's no way you could describe our approach as trickle-down.

08:03 AM

Biden's tweet trickles down into this morning's coverage

"I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We're building an economy from the bottom up and middle out."

The words of President Biden in a tweet sent from the White House yesterday - which will no doubt be aimed at his domestic audience as the midterms loom, but has still caused ripples on this side of the Atlantic.

After all, Liz Truss's economic approach is characterised by a constant focus on "growing the pie" and the new Prime Minister said yesterday she was prepared to be unpopular in getting pro-growth policies over the line.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast just now, Gillian Keegan, the foreign minister, insisted: "There is no way you could describe our approach as trickle-down economics." Whether Ms Truss's plans end up benefiting everyone will determine the view of voters - who may well prove the ultimate judges of that.

07:55 AM

'I'm not bluffing' over nuclear weapons, desperate Putin warns West

Russian president Vladimir Putin this morning warned the West he is "not bluffing" over nuclear weapons as he announced a partial military mobilisation.

Reservists in Russia will be conscripted into the country's armed forces, as it seeks to bolster its military campaign in Ukraine which has suffered a number of setbacks.

Vladimir Putin - Russian Presidential Press Service

Occupied Ukrainian regions, including Luhansk and Donetsk, are also set to hold sham referendums on "unification" with Russia akin to the one held in Crimea in 2014.

07:48 AM

Taxpayers will cover half of businesses' electricity bills

Jacob Rees-Mogg is expected to confirm at 9am that taxpayers will cover half of businesses' electricity costs this winter.

The package is designed to stave off a wave of winter bankruptcies amid the spiralling cost-of-living crisis.

Without central support it is feared thousands of companies could collapse, and so the Business Secretary will reportedly reduce energy bills by 50 per cent and cut gas costs by a quarter.

The changes are set to take effect next month, when the energy price cap will increase by more than 80 per cent to £3,549. Ofgem, the regulator, admitted it would have a "massive impact" on households across Britain and urged "urgent action".

07:40 AM

Liz Truss makes first U-turn by selecting women’s minister

The Prime Minister performed her first about-turn on Tuesday night as she appointed a minister for women a fortnight after saying the position was not necessary.

Downing Street last night announced Katherine Fletcher MP had been appointed as a junior minister in the Department for Transport as well as parliamentary secretary (minister for women) in the Cabinet Office.

Liz Truss's Cabinet reshuffle was put on hold during the national mourning period which officially ended yesterday.

The secretaries of state and Cabinet ministers were announced in her first week in office, but a number of junior appointments and ministers of state have been announced in the past 24 hours.

Camilla Turner, our Chief Political Correspondent, has more

07:35 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter guiding you through all of today's major developments.

Cutting stamp duty could be among measures confirmed by Liz Truss in Friday's mini-budget as her government seeks to drive economic growth.

The Prime Minister, currently visiting New York for the United Nations General Assembly, yesterday hinted at tax cuts across the board.

And reports in the Times overnight suggest stamp duty - which was temporarily cut for residential properties during the Covid pandemic - is among the taxes in her sights.