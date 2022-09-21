Politics latest news: Liz Truss could cut stamp duty in mini-budget push for growth

Dominic Penna
·8 min read

Cutting stamp duty could be among measures confirmed by Liz Truss in Friday's mini-budget as her government seeks to drive economic growth.

Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, her Chancellor, have been working on the "rabbit" of the fiscal event for more than a month, the Times reported last night.

Speaking on a visit to New York yesterday, the Prime Minister told reporters she would consider tax cuts across the board and there was "no doubt" in her mind this would grow the economy.

Asked about the reports, foreign minister Gillian Keegan said that while Britons would have to wait for Mr Kwarteng's announcement, "we'll be announcing pro-growth, pro-business [policies]".

Ms Keegan told Sky News the Truss administration was "really trying to boost the growth in our economy which obviously has suffered from many of the shocks with coronavirus and obviously dealing with this war as well".

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:56 AM

Labour: Putin is losing but we can't underestimate him

The shadow business secretary insisted Vladimir Putin is "losing" in Ukraine but the West must continue to "stand firm" in the face of this morning's threats.

Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News: "Frankly, I would feel sorry for any Russian conscripted forces conscripted to Ukraine. What we know so far is well-trained forces, well-motivated forces with the right equipment are the people with the advantage and the success so far.

"So we can never underestimate Putin. But he's losing, and we've got to stick to what he's doing."

On the nuclear weapons threats this morning, Mr Reynolds added: "We can't underestimate him, as I say, but fundamentally that comes from a position of weakness."

08:50 AM

Ben Wallace: Biden's actions are an admission of failure

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, called Vladimir Putin's actions this morning "an admission that his invasion is failing".

Here is his full statement:

President Putin's breaking of his own promises not to mobilise parts of his population and the illegal annexation of Ukraine are an admission that his invasion is fialing.

He and his Defence Minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill equipped and badly led.

No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.

08:49 AM

Joe Biden must respect UK internal market, urges senior Tory

Joe Biden must understand that the Northern Ireland Protocol is "undermining" the Good Friday Agreement, a senior Conservative MP has said.

Sir John Redwood, who served under Margaret Thatcher, made the comments ahead of Mr Biden's first face-to-face meeting with Liz Truss this afternoon.

"He should help us restore Great Britain to Northern Ireland trade and respect the UK's internal market," Sir John wrote.

On taxes - already proving something of a contentious issue in the summit after Mr Biden's comments (see 8.03am) - Sir John added he was "sick and tired of hearing people demand higher taxes on anyone or any company that does well and earns more... Lower tax rates drive growth, more investment, better jobs and prosperity."

08:13 AM

Zarah Sultana finds herself publicly owned

A Labour MP was left with egg on her face after taking to Twitter to lament the privatisation of the rail network, writes Gareth Davies.

Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South, was on her way to Leeds for a campaign rally against the cost of living crisis when her train was delayed just north of London.

Zarah Sultana - David Cliff/PA Wire
Zarah Sultana - David Cliff/PA Wire

Posting a picture of herself looking upset at 7.59pm on Tuesday, she described her situation as "another reminder to bring rail into public ownership".

But what she hadn't realised was that she was sat on a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service - which has been owned by the Government since 2018.

Read the full story here

08:12 AM

Putin cannot afford to lose: we must prepare for the war to turn even uglier

Make no mistake: the war in Ukraine just moved up a dangerous gear, writes Tobias Ellwood and Hamish de Bretton-Gordon.

Far from turning into the frozen conflict that could have tested the West’s staying power, Ukraine’s recent major counteroffensive has so humiliated Putin that there is every expectation he will now play even uglier than he has already.

Ukraine’s success was textbook deception. Similar to the D-Day landings where Calais was the pronounced target – prompting Hitler to weaken his Normandy defences where the invasion then took place – President Zelensky made great fanfare of a counter-offensive east of Odessa only for the main effort to take place hundreds of miles north, near Kharkiv.

But it would be irresponsible to assume this turning point in the war will see Russia’s obvious demise.

Tobias Ellwood: Why this conflict has reached a dangerous chapter

08:09 AM

Gillian Keegan tells BBC: Biden wasn't talking about us

That wasn't actually a message, we don't believe, which is based on our economy.

You cannot say what we've done is trickle-down economics. You know, we've just put a massive package in place, which the Chancellor will outline the cost of that and how we're going to deal with that.

But it is massive, the package we put in place to make sure that we support people at this time. So, if you look at the definition of trickle-down economics, that definitely does not fit it.

There's no way you could describe our approach as trickle-down.

08:03 AM

Biden's tweet trickles down into this morning's coverage

"I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We're building an economy from the bottom up and middle out."

The words of President Biden in a tweet sent from the White House yesterday - which will no doubt be aimed at his domestic audience as the midterms loom, but has still caused ripples on this side of the Atlantic.

After all, Liz Truss's economic approach is characterised by a constant focus on "growing the pie" and the new Prime Minister said yesterday she was prepared to be unpopular in getting pro-growth policies over the line.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast just now, Gillian Keegan, the foreign minister, insisted: "There is no way you could describe our approach as trickle-down economics." Whether Ms Truss's plans end up benefiting everyone will determine the view of voters - who may well prove the ultimate judges of that.

07:55 AM

'I'm not bluffing' over nuclear weapons, desperate Putin warns West

Russian president Vladimir Putin this morning warned the West he is "not bluffing" over nuclear weapons as he announced a partial military mobilisation.

Reservists in Russia will be conscripted into the country's armed forces, as it seeks to bolster its military campaign in Ukraine which has suffered a number of setbacks.

Vladimir Putin - Russian Presidential Press Service
Vladimir Putin - Russian Presidential Press Service

Occupied Ukrainian regions, including Luhansk and Donetsk, are also set to hold sham referendums on "unification" with Russia akin to the one held in Crimea in 2014.

07:48 AM

Taxpayers will cover half of businesses' electricity bills

Jacob Rees-Mogg is expected to confirm at 9am that taxpayers will cover half of businesses' electricity costs this winter.

The package is designed to stave off a wave of winter bankruptcies amid the spiralling cost-of-living crisis.

Without central support it is feared thousands of companies could collapse, and so the Business Secretary will reportedly reduce energy bills by 50 per cent and cut gas costs by a quarter.

The changes are set to take effect next month, when the energy price cap will increase by more than 80 per cent to £3,549. Ofgem, the regulator, admitted it would have a "massive impact" on households across Britain and urged "urgent action".

07:40 AM

Liz Truss makes first U-turn by selecting women’s minister

The Prime Minister performed her first about-turn on Tuesday night as she appointed a minister for women a fortnight after saying the position was not necessary.

Downing Street last night announced Katherine Fletcher MP had been appointed as a junior minister in the Department for Transport as well as parliamentary secretary (minister for women) in the Cabinet Office.

Liz Truss's Cabinet reshuffle was put on hold during the national mourning period which officially ended yesterday.

The secretaries of state and Cabinet ministers were announced in her first week in office, but a number of junior appointments and ministers of state have been announced in the past 24 hours.

Camilla Turner, our Chief Political Correspondent, has more

07:35 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter guiding you through all of today's major developments.

Cutting stamp duty could be among measures confirmed by Liz Truss in Friday's mini-budget as her government seeks to drive economic growth.

The Prime Minister, currently visiting New York for the United Nations General Assembly, yesterday hinted at tax cuts across the board.

And reports in the Times overnight suggest stamp duty - which was temporarily cut for residential properties during the Covid pandemic - is among the taxes in her sights.

Latest Stories

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his