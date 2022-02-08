London politics news LIVE: Growing storm over PM’s Jimmy Savile comments after Keir Starmer abuse

Boris Johnson was hit with a growing storm on Tuesday over his Jimmy Savile “slur” on Sir Keir Starmer as a minister denied it was to blame for the Labour leader being mobbed close to Parliament.

Technology minister Chris Philp condemned the actions of the mob, saying it was “completely unacceptable” but added that “I don’t think you can point to what the prime minister said as the cause of that”.

The prime minister is facing demands from Tory MPs to apologise for the Jimmy Savile smear he levelled at Sir Keir Starmer after police had to rescue the Labour leader from a mob on Monday afternoon.

Sir Keir was bundled into a police car for protection near Parliament as he faced unfounded allegations of “protecting paedophiles” and protesters shouting about Savile.

At least 10 Conservatives including a former Cabinet minister joined MPs from across the political spectrum in linking the harassment to the baseless claim Mr Johnson made while under pressure over the partygate scandal and are calling on him to apologise.

Following the incident, Mr Johnson tweeted the “behaviour directed” at the Labour leader was “absolutely disgraceful” but did not address the nature of the abuse.

Senior Tory MP urges PM to give ‘fulsome apology’ over Sir Keir Starmer Jimmy Savile ‘slur'

08:31 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson has been urged by a senior Tory MP to make a “fulsome apology” for accusing Sir Keir Starmer of being to blame for Jimmy Savile not being prosecuted, writes political editor Nicholas Cecil.

Caroline Nokes, chair of the Commons women and equalities committee, stressed he should “genuinely” say sorry rather than a “half-baked, near apology”.

Mr Johnson last week clarified his remarks by saying he was not accusing Sir Keir, when he was director of public prosecutions, of personally taking the decisions not to prosecute Savile.

But after Sir Keir was mobbed by protestors near Parliament on Monday night, some shouting Savile, Ms Nokes told Times Radio: “The Prime Minister should come forward today and instead of having some half-baked near apology that we saw last week, he needs to make a fulsome apology...make it very clear that it’s not Keir Starmer who was personally responsible for the decisions around charging Jimmy Savile...

“I want to see a genuine apology that he does not then row back on in the Tea Room.”

She added: “It’s absolutely incumbent on every single one of us in that House to make sure that we have an informed, courteous, respectful political discourse in the Chamber so we don’t see those sort of mob scenes outside the Chamber.”

She stressed she had “called out” Mr Johnson’s use of language back in 2019.

“The terrible scenes that we saw yesterday afternoon are completely unaccepable in a democracy,” she continued.

“Of course, people have the right to protest, but they don’t have the right to threaten and terrorise democratically-elected politicians going about their work...and it’s a very, very slippery slope.”

Ms Nokes has previously called on Mr Johnson to resign over the ‘partygate’ scandal.

Widower of Jo Cox says PM has injected ‘poison into politics'

08:10 , Elly Blake

Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox, said the mobbing of Sir Keir Starmer on Monday could have been an “unintended consequence” of the Boris Johnson’s choice to “inject poison into politics” with his Jimmy Savile slur.

“If it was a one-off, I think we could be more sanguine about it,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“But I think what we’ve seen over the last few years really has been an increase in that level of intimidation online, absolutely, but also face to face.

“I think that it’s very hard to draw a direct link and to say that in some ways, the Prime Minister is directly responsible for what happened.

“I think the people that are directly responsible for what happened yesterday were the people that did it.

“However, it’s also true that if you inject poison into politics, that has a whole set of unintended consequences that people will react to in different ways and at times that can lead over into intimidation, it can lead over to violence, it can lead over into extremism.”

Sister of murdered Jo Cox says ‘words have consequences’ after seeing Keir Starmer abuse footage

07:47 , Elly Blake

The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox has condemned the scenes outside Westminster yesterday.

Kim Leadbeater, who is the MP for Batley and Spen, said she was “incredibly angry and upset” by footage showing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being abused by an angry mob near Parliament on Monday afternoon.

I’m incredibly angry & upset by the scenes we saw yesterday. I keep thinking about Keir & David’s families & friends. But these things don’t just happen. Words have consequences, leaders have a duty to behave responsibly & politics is not a game. Our country deserves far better. pic.twitter.com/UE7PgQElRd — Kim Leadbeater MP (@kimleadbeater) February 8, 2022

She tweeted: “I keep thinking about Keir & David’s families & friends. But these things don’t just happen.

“Words have consequences, leaders have a duty to behave responsibly & politics is not a game.

“Our country deserves far better.”

Jo Cox was murdered while representing the West Yorkshire constituency in 2016.

Mrs Leadbeater was elected as the Labour MP for Batley and Spen in July 2021.

Labour MP joins calls for PM to apologise for Jimmy Savile slur

07:36 , Elly Blake

Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan has demanded Boris Johnson to apologise for the Jimmy Savile slur against Sir Keir Starmer, after the Labour leader was surrounded by a mob near Parliament on Monday.

The MP for Tooting and shadow minister for mental health said: “I wasn’t there yesterday, I didn’t hear what was said, but I would make a general comment that the Prime Minister shouldn’t be looking in the dark corners of the internet for lies to smear his opponents but standing up for a better public discourse based on fact not fiction.

“Nobody wants to see people in public life hassled that way. That’s not the way we should be conducting ourselves,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“If the Prime Minister is genuinely sorry for what happened yesterday then he should come to Parliament and apologise unreservedly for his smears, like many of his own MPs have called for,” she said.

“Words have consequences, and without a doubt we need to have more responsible leaders who fight fake news and conspiracy theories, not promote them.

“We know that when Boris Johnson made horrible Islamophobic slurs, we know that hate crimes against Islamic women, when he compared them to letterboxes, went up, without a doubt.”

Dr Allin-Khan joins a number of MPs, including 10 Conservatives and many from across the political spectrum, in calling for an apology.

Technology minister defends PM over allegedly singing 'I Will Survive' to new director of communications

07:23 , Elly Blake

Technology minister Chris Philp has defended the prime minister over allegedly singing ‘I Will Survive’ to his new director of communications, Guto Harri.

Journalist Mr Harri, who has recently been appointed to Number 10, revealed the prime minister launched into the Gloria Gaynor number after he asked Boris Johnson about his chances of political survival.

But Chris Philp denied suggestions the prime minister was “laughing” at the British public.

He told Sky News: “I think it was a moment in lightness in what is a stressful time for a lot of people in public life.”

"I don't think we should criticise someone for a moment of levity" in what is a stressful job, he said.

Minister says treatment of Starmer ‘completely unacceptable’ but can’t be blamed on PM

07:08 , Elly Blake

Technology minister Chris Philp has called the incident involving Sir Keir Starmer in Westminster “completely unacceptable”.

He said the actions of the mob had “no place in a democracy” and “all of us across the political spectrum should condemn what we saw”.

Asked whether Boris Johnson was responsible for fuelling the mob, Mr Philp said: “I don’t think you can point to what the prime minister said as the cause of that.

“I don’t think you can blame him” over the mobs actions, he said.

He said that although the mob mentioned Jimmy Savile, they also mentioned Julian Assange, coronavirus and the opposition in general.

It comes amid fresh pressure on Mr Johnson to withdraw his baseless comments about Sir Keir Starmer’s failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

Good morning

06:53 , Elly Blake

Good morning, the top stories on Tuesday are:

Boris Johnson is facing demands to apologise for the Jimmy Savile smear he levelled at Sir Keir Starmer after police had to rescue the Labour leader from a mob.

Meanwhile, the PM has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would backfire and only serve to strengthen Nato. Mr Putin is adamant that Europe countries will be drawn into military conflict if Ukraine joins the defence alliance.

And much more coming up.... stay tuned for the latest developments in Westminster and around the UK.