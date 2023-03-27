Politics latest news: Laughing gas ban will stop anti-social behaviour 'menace', says minister

Chris Philp, the policing minister, is pictured in Downing Street on September 24, 2022 - Victoria Jones/PA

Laughing gas "fuels" anti-social behaviour and public consumption by large groups of people can "add to a sense of menace" in local communities, a minister has said as the Government unveiled a ban on the substance.

The Government has decided to press ahead with the ban against the recommendation of the independent Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD).

Chris Philp, the policing minister, said the Government had taken a "slightly broader view" because of the "social harm" nitrous oxide can cause as he argued the ban would stop people from feeling uneasy in their own neighbourhoods.

He told Times Radio: "We have taken a slightly broader view and considered the social harm that we think is caused by nitrous oxide. It is consumed on an extremely widespread basis. I think it is the third most consumed drug by people under the age of 18.

"There is some emerging evidence of physical, medical harm. There has been some reports recently of paralysis being caused by large scale consumption and of course it does fuel this anti-social behaviour problem where people, typically younger people, congregate, sometimes in large groups, and consume nitrous oxide and then discard the canisters which sometimes adds to a sense of menace or unease for other members of the public who may be using a park or some other public place and that is why we have taken the view that we have."

The ban on laughing gas is part of a new wider plan being unveiled by Rishi Sunak today to crackdown on anti-social behaviour. Other measures include tackling "nuisance" beggars and a requirement for offenders to begin cleaning up graffiti within 48 hours.

You can follow the latest updates below.

08:08 AM

Rishi Sunak to crack down on begging in anti-social behaviour measures

Rishi Sunak is to launch a crackdown on begging as he announces a war on anti-social behaviour this morning.

The Prime Minister will unveil a series of new powers to allow police to move on beggars causing "public distress". This could include blocking shop doorways and asking for money at cashpoints.

Story continues

Under the powers, police officers and local authority workers will be able to confront "nuisance" beggars and order them to move on while encouraging them to make use of accommodation services and mental health support.

Another new offence will be created for criminal gangs organising begging networks, something Whitehall officials believe is often used to facilitate illegal activities.

You can read the full detail on the PM's anti-social behaviour crackdown here.

08:04 AM

Minister: PM's anti-social behaviour plan will mean more 'immediate justice' for offenders

Rishi Sunak's new plan to tackle anti-social behaviour includes increased police and council patrols in crime hotspot areas.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, said the move will result in more offenders facing "immediate justice".

Asked what people living in hotspot areas would see change under the plan, Mr Philp told Times Radio: "They will see additional police or council officers patrolling those areas that have been identified as anti-social behaviour hotspots to prevent anti-social behaviour happening.

"But where it does happen to pick up the culprits and make sure that action is taken which could include a much more widespread use of immediate justice or out of court disposals to use the technical term where for example an order gets made to clean up graffiti or some sort of community payback scheme which will happen almost immediately.

"So much more visibility of patrolling, including by police in those hotspot areas where anti-social behaviour is occurring."

08:00 AM

Laughing gas ban will tackle anti-social behaviour 'menace', says policing minister

A new ban on laughing gas will help to tackle the "menace" of anti-social behaviour in local communities, the policing minister has said.

The Government is going against expert advice and pressing ahead with the ban as part of a wider package of measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Chris Philp told Times Radio that the Government had decided to ban the substance because of the "social harm" it can cause.

He said: "We have taken a slightly broader view and considered the social harm that we think is caused by nitrous oxide. It is consumed on an extremely widespread basis. I think it is the third most consumed drug by people under the age of 18.

"There is some emerging evidence of physical, medical harm. There has been some reports recently of paralysis being caused by large scale consumption and of course it does fuel this anti-social behaviour problem where people, typically younger people, congregate, sometimes in large groups, and consume nitrous oxide and then discard the canisters which sometimes adds to a sense of menace or unease for other members of the public who may be using a park or some other public place and that is why we have taken the view that we have."