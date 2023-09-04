Politics latest news: Labour government would not raise income tax, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 15 - Peter Summers /Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer has promised a Labour government would not raise income tax.

The Labour leader said he would avoid tax hikes “across the board”, having previously ruled out imposing a wealth tax on the richest in society.

Pushed on whether he would increase income tax, Sir Keir told the Daily Mirror: “No. We will do nothing to increase the burden on working people, whether it comes to tax or anything else.”

The comments came as Westminster braces for Sir Keir to carry out a shadow cabinet reshuffle which is widely expected to take place today.

MPs are returning to Westminster following their summer break and it is expected that Sir Keir will conduct a mini shake-up of his top team.

It is thought he will follow Rishi Sunak’s lead and only make minor changes, with senior figures believed to be safe in their roles.

Labour leader expected to carry out shadow cabinet reshuffle

Westminster is bracing for Sir Keir Starmer to conduct a shadow cabinet reshuffle today as MPs return to the House of Commons this afternoon following their summer break.

It is understood that the Labour leader is set to follow Rishi Sunak and make only minor changes. Most senior figures, such as Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, and Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, are believed to be safe.

The same is true for other frontbenchers linked to Sir Keir’s five main “missions”: Wes Streeting at health, Bridget Phillipson at education and Ed Miliband at net zero.

Only the more junior positions in the shadow cabinet are expected to change. There is also speculation that Angela Rayner could receive a more prominent portfolio.

Sir Keir’s five “missions” are to secure the highest growth in the G7, make the UK a clean energy superpower, build and NHS fit for the future, make Britain’s streets safe and break down the barriers to opportunity.

You can read everything we currently know about the reshuffle in this piece here by my colleague Daniel Martin, The Telegraph’s deputy political editor.

Starmer: Labour government would not increase income tax

Labour would not increase income tax if it wins the next general election, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader told the Daily Mirror that the party will not hike taxes “across the board” if it wins power.

Pushed on whether he would increase income tax, Sir Keir said: “No. We will do nothing to increase the burden on working people, whether it comes to tax or anything else.

“They have paid a heavy price for the incompetence of the government after the last 13 years.”

The comments immediately prompted questions from the Tories about how Labour would pay for its spending plans.

A Tory official told Politico: “If not income tax, what tax will Labour raise to pay for their £28 billion a year climate plan? VAT? National Insurance? Or will they borrow the money, fuelling inflation and interest rates further?”

