Politics latest news: Labour 'forced to U-turn' on private school plans as they 'just don't work'

The Tories claimed Labour’s private schools policy “just doesn’t work” as Sir Keir Starmer was accused of being “forced to U-turn”.

Labour has backtracked on its plans to end the charitable status of private schools in England.

But it still intends to press ahead with its policy of imposing VAT on private school fees, with the party insisting that the schools do not have to pass on the additional costs to parents.

John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, claimed Labour was “just making it up as they go along”.

07:52 AM BST

Starmer denies 'attack' on private schools

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he is not launching an “attack” on private schools with his plans to impose VAT on fees if Labour wins the next general election.

“We have to do something about the appalling state of our schools,” he told the BBC’s Political Thinking with Nick Robinson podcast.

“It is not an attack on private schools. It’s just saying an exemption you have had is going to go.”

Sir Keir also told private schools they do not have to pass the additional costs onto parents in the form of increased fees.

He said: “The school doesn’t have to pass this on to the parents in fees. And each of the schools is going to have to ask themselves whether that’s what they want to do.”

07:49 AM BST

Minister: Labour's private schools policy 'just doesn't work'

The Tories claimed Labour’s private schools policy “just doesn’t work” as they accused Sir Keir Starmer of being “forced to U-turn”.

Labour has backtracked on its plans to end the charitable status of private schools in England but it still intends to press ahead with its policy of imposing VAT on private school fees despite a backlash (you can read the original story here).

John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, claimed Labour was “just making it up as they go along” as he described the “flip-flop” as “inevitable”.

