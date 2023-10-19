Politics latest news: Labour will take ‘fairer’ approach to trans self ID, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer speaking in the Commons earlier this week - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

The Labour Party will take a “fairer” approach to transgender self ID if elected, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Sir Keir hardened his party’s stance on gender in July when he said the policy of self-identification without a medical certificate was not the “right way forward”.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, the Labour leader insisted he would nonetheless press ahead with measures to update the law to make it easier for those who do not identify with their biological sex to change gender.

“We have clarified our position,” Sir Keir said. “Huge strides have been made in terms of women’s rights within the Labour movement and nobody wants to roll back any of that, in fact there are still battles to be had.

“But there is a small minority of people that don’t identify with the gender they were born into and I don’t think we can simply disregard that. We need a fairer way of dealing with it.”

It came as as Angela Rayner, his deputy, told the PinkNews awards on Wednesday night: “We will protect the ‘T’ in LGBT+ rights. Because trans rights are human rights. The next Labour government will support people who transition by modernising the law on gender recognition, while upholding the Equality Act.”

08:31 AM BST

Security minister: Palestine protests at Cenotaph 'disgraceful'

The security minister has condemned the “disgraceful” decision by pro-Palestinian activist to hold a protest at the Cenotaph.

A stage for the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and speakers including Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, was placed directly next to the memorial for Britain’s war dead.

Asked about the demonstration this morning, Tom Tugendhat told Sky News: “It’s disgraceful. I mean to many of us the Cenotaph is sacred ground. There’s a reason it matters so much to our national consciousness.

“It’s not just a memory of wars past, where many of our grandparents or great-uncles, whatever, felt in the First or Second World War. But to many of us it’s a very living memory to friends we lost in Iraq or Afghanistan, or indeed other conflicts around the world.

“So, frankly, the fact there is a stage there is absolutely outrageous. I’m told the Palestine Solidarity Campaign didn’t even ask Westminster Council for permission to put it up. I’ll be doing everything I can and making sure this is not allowed to happen again.”

08:19 AM BST

I'm not a 'flip-flopper' but Rishi Sunak is, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer called Rishi Sunak a “flip-flopper” as he denied accusations that he is one himself.

On Mr Sunak’s decision to delay or dilute a number of flagship net zero targets, Sir Keir told the Evening Standard: “It’s very clear it’s him putting politics first, not country first, and in my view that’s the wrong way round. It’s also completely unhelpful for business and investors…

“So, his flip-flopping is very bad for the country. Also we do need leadership.”

Sir Keir was then pressed on the backlash to some of his own about-turns, which have included tuition fees, free movement and the timescale of green energy funding commitments.

“I don’t accept that criticism,” the Labour leader replied. “If you look at what we’ve laid out, I’ve said we’re going to be a mission-driven government and that will give us the focus, the sense of purpose and a new way of governing. I’ve been really clear that we have five big missions and none of that has changed.”

08:16 AM BST

Mark Drakeford trails Welsh Tory leader for the first time after 20mph limit backlash

Mark Drakeford trails the Welsh Tory leader among voters for the first time amid a backlash to his nationwide rollout of 20mph speed limits.

Mr Drakeford, the Labour First Minister of Wales, used the NHS to justify enforcing the scheme, which saw most roads that were 30mph become 20mph last month.

Mr Drakeford addressed the Labour Party's national annual conference in Liverpool earlier this month - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Polling by Redfield & Wilton Strategies shows that 34 per cent of Welsh voters now believe Andrew RT Davies would make a better First Minister than Mr Drakeford, who is preferred by 33 per cent.

The First Minister’s approval rating is also down by 11 points compared to two months ago, and now stands at minus 15 per cent.

08:10 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent, guiding you through the day in Westminster.

