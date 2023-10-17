Politics latest news: Labour extend national poll lead to 20 points ahead of by-elections

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured at Labour conference in Liverpool on October 11 - Paul Ellis /AFP

The Labour Party has extended its national poll lead over the Tories to 20 points ahead of two crunch by-elections on Thursday, a new survey has suggested.

A Deltapoll survey, conducted between October 13-16, put Labour on 47 per cent of the vote and the Conservatives on 27 per cent.

Labour were up by four points while the Tories were down by one point when compared to the company’s previous poll conducted between October 5-6.

The latest poll was conducted following the end of Labour Party conference in Liverpool, with the Tory conference having taken place the week before.

The numbers will provide a boost to Sir Keir Starmer and Labour as Westminster braces for the Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire by-elections later this week.

The Tories are defending majorities of more than 24,000 in Mid Bedfordshire and more than 19,000 in Tamworth but Labour will be hoping to spring a surprise.

You can follow the latest updates below.

08:32 AM BST

Cutting taxes now would be ‘big risk’ for Government, says IFS

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said the Government would be taking a “big risk” if it decided to cut taxes in the short term.

The IFS today published a report which concluded that the Government is in a “horrible fiscal bind”, with no room to cut taxes or increase public spending.

Mr Johnson told Times Radio this morning there were two main arguments against cutting taxes at the moment: “The first is the one we have really been discussing which is the impact on the long term public finances and I think that is worrying enough given the additional spending we are almost certainly going to have to do as the population ages and given the level of debt.

“But the more immediate one is of course we are still in a situation of relatively high inflation where the Bank of England is making some very, very, very fine judgements about whether or not to increase interest rates. Remember, in the last interest rate decision they only voted five-four against another increase in interest rates.

Story continues

“I think the big risk for the Government is if they announce a significant fiscal loosening, if there is a significant tax cut, then that majority in the Bank of England might go the other way as they see the impact, the potential impact, of fiscal loosening on inflation.

“So I think it would be quite risky for the Government both in terms of inflation and in particular in terms of how the Bank of England would respond in raising interest rates to cut taxes further.”

08:21 AM BST

Poll: Labour extend national lead over Tories to 20 points

The Labour Party has extended its national poll lead over the Tories to 20 points ahead of two crunch by-elections on Thursday, a new survey has suggested.

A Deltapoll survey, conducted between October 13-16, put Labour on 47 per cent of the vote and the Conservatives on 27 per cent.

Labour were up by four points while the Tories were down by one point when compared to the company’s previous poll conducted between October 5-6.

The latest poll was conducted following the end of Labour Party conference in Liverpool, with the Tory conference having taken place the week before.

🚨🚨New Voting Intention🚨🚨

Labour lead has grown to twenty percentage points in the latest results from Deltapoll.

Con 27% (-1)

Lab 47% (+4)

Lib Dem 10% (-2)

Other 16% (-1)

Fieldwork: 13th-16th October 2023

Sample: 1,568 GB adults

(Changes from 5th - 6th October 2023) pic.twitter.com/0hnSMrnBoh — Deltapoll (@DeltapollUK) October 16, 2023

The numbers will provide a boost to Sir Keir Starmer and Labour as Westminster braces for the Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire by-elections later this week.

The Tories are defending majorities of more than 24,000 in Mid Bedfordshire and more than 19,000 in Tamworth but Labour will be hoping to spring a surprise.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.