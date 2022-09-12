Politics latest news: King to meet MPs and peers in Parliament for the first time as monarch

Jack Maidment
King Charles III is pictured leaving Buckingham Palace in London on September 11&nbsp; - Neil Hall&nbsp;/Shutterstock&nbsp;
King Charles III is pictured leaving Buckingham Palace in London on September 11 - Neil Hall /Shutterstock

King Charles III will today address MPs and peers in Parliament's Westminster Hall as he accepts condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

The Speakers of both Houses of Parliament will address the King at 10am and they will present formal addresses of condolence on behalf of each House which the King will then respond to.

Members of the legislatures of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are also expected to attend.

The King will deliver remarks in the historic 11th-century building a decade after his mother did the same.

In 2012, Queen Elizabeth II spoke to MPs and peers in the same location on the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee.

09:09 AM

MPs and peers queue ahead of King's arrival

Christopher Hope, The Telegraph's associate editor, is queuing to get into Westminster Hall ahead of the King's arrival. He writes:

Already a large queue of peers and MPs has formed outside Westminster Hall ahead of the address by the King at 10.20am.

The scaffolding outside the entrance to Westminster Hall - erected after a piece of masonry fell onto the pavement - has been wrapped in decorative covers.

09:06 AM

King's visit to Westminster Hall 'a moment of reflection'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said King Charles III's visit to Parliament today will be a moment of “reflection” and “great sadness”.

The King and the Queen Consort will attend Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will express their condolences to the new monarch and his wife, and the King will give his reply.

Sir Ed told Sky News: “It’s a part of Westminster which is resplendent with history. I think we’ll all be very proud – proud of our country, proud of our amazing monarchy.

“But it will also be a moment of reflection, as you said, and a moment of great sadness.”

08:52 AM

Tory MP: Parliament should meet after state funeral

Parliament should meet after Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, a senior Tory MP has said as he argued against the current plan to return to Westminster in the middle of October.

Sir John Redwood said the “current plan for a long conference recess means a delayed return on October 17th” as he suggested MPs need to discuss rising prices and energy problems before then.

Politics as normal was paused after the death of the Queen and the House of Commons is not currently sitting, with all business having been postponed.

The Queen’s state funeral is due to take place on Monday September 19 and there are currently no plans for Parliament to sit on any days during the rest of that week.

The Commons is due to break to allow political party conferences to take place from Thursday September 22, returning on Monday October 17.

08:08 AM

'We will see 10 times more than that'

The Queen's lying in state in Westminster Hall is due to start on Wednesday this week, lasting until 6.30am on the day of the funeral on Monday September 19.

Parliament is making preparations for tens of thousands of people to visit.

Sir Peter Bottomley, the Tory MP and the Father of the House of Commons, said this morning he believes as many as two million people could visit.

Asked if the parliamentary authorities could struggle to cope with the crowds, Sir Peter told the BBC: “It is very difficult. Very difficult actually for some of the people. Are they going to have portable loos all over the place?

“When I was at St James’s a couple of days ago the question people put to me was ‘where are the loos?’ rather than what is going on.”

He added: “When the Queen Mother lay in state I think about 200,000 people came through. We will see 10 times more than that.”

07:49 AM

'The Queen loved Scotland and Scotland loved the Queen'

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said “the Queen loved Scotland and Scotland loved the Queen”.

Mr Ross said the strength of the connection between Scotland and the royal family was evident as people lined up to pay their respects as the Queen’s cortege passed through the nation on Sunday.

Asked if the connection is still there with the new King, Mr Ross told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes, and I think particularly with the Accession Council making the point that the new King swore his allegiance to uphold and protect the Church of Scotland, the fact that the royal family are here today and there’ll be a service of thanksgiving at St Giles’, and then in the Scottish Parliament we will also be paying tribute to the late Queen and also pledging our allegiance and support to the new King and providing that support.”

He added: “The Queen loved Scotland and Scotland loved the Queen and I think we showed that yesterday.

“I think we’ll see that again today with the service of thanksgiving and I think it is a fitting tribute to the late Queen that Scotland is able to play this role at this early part in the national mourning.”

07:37 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

King Charles III will attend the Houses of Parliament this morning.

He is due to visit the historic Westminster Hall at 10am when he will be presented with addresses of condolence by the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament. The King will then deliver his own remarks.

I will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.

