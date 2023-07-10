Politics latest news: UK-US relationship 'rock solid', says Biden during tea with Sunak

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak took tea in the garden at Downing Street - Suzanne Plunkett

Joe Biden has called the UK-US relationship “rock solid” during his meeting at Downing Street as he took tea with Rishi Sunak.

The pair were photographed outside the door of No10 shaking hands before going inside to talk.

Mr Biden said he “couldn’t be meeting with a closer friend and greater ally” despite disagreements over whether Ukraine’s accession to Nato should be fast-tracked and Washington’s plans to arm Kyiv with cluster bombs.

It comes after the US President was accused by some Tory MPs of having a “negative” mindset amid a row over Nato ahead of the meeting with the prime minister.

After arriving at Stansted last night, was seen to have undermined Mr Sunak by insisting on the eve of his visit that Ukraine is not ready for Nato membership.

11:52 AM BST

11:34 AM BST

Unite puts Sir Keir Starmer and Labour 'on notice'

One of Britain’s largest trade unions fired a warning shot towards Sir Keir Starmer and Labour as members voted “overwhelmingly” to remain affiliated with the party.

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, told a debate at Unite’s annual conference: “This is the moment of maximum leverage for the union where we can hold Labour to account. Now cannot be the time to walk away. We would be weakening our own arm.

“It would be the worst time to leave the Labour Party when they are in touching distance of power, if we leave we wouldn’t influence that power.

“Labour must be Labour, and the union must push them into that position, we must make them take different choices. We will not make the same mistakes of the past. There will be no blank cheques for Labour until we see tangible results.”

Unite Rules Conference votes overwhelmingly to stay affiliated to Labour but General Secretary Sharon Graham puts Keir Starmer on notice, he must deliver on jobs, pay and conditions if he wins power at the next election. — Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) July 10, 2023

11:32 AM BST

Biden all smiles as he leaves No 10

Joe Biden emerged from Downing Street at 11.17am, briefly pausing on the doorstep of Downing Street to look up at the sky.

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak leaving Downing Street following their bilateral meeting - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mr Biden then shared a brief exchange with Mr Sunak and stopped to smile widely for the cameras, before returning to his car and departing Downing Street.

11:25 AM BST

Teatime for Biden

Joe Biden drank from a 10 Downing Street-themed mug as he sat down with the Prime Minister - Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

11:20 AM BST

Breaking: Joe Biden departs for Windsor Castle

And they’re done...

Joe Biden has departed for Windsor Castle, where he will meet the King and discuss climate cooperation.

11:18 AM BST

11:05 AM BST

White House readout of Biden's arrival at No 10

President Biden departed Winfield House at 10:18 am local time for his meeting with PM Sunak at 10 Downing Street.



Traffic was ground to a halt during the movement. Some onlookers stood on the sidewalks and snapped photos.



It is Biden’s first visit to No. 10 as president, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said yesterday during the AF1 gaggle. It is the president’s sixth visit with PM Sunak since the latter became prime minister.

11:02 AM BST

Joe Biden meets Rishi Sunak on Downing Street visit - in pictures

Joe Biden

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden

10:59 AM BST

Sunak: 'Great to carry on our conversation'

Rishi Sunak has told Joe Biden it is “great for us to carry on our conversation” following a string of meetings this year, including last month’s visit to Washington.

Mr Sunak said the pair would consider “how do we strengthen our co-operation, joint economic security to the benefit of our citizens” as they hold talks at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister said: “We stand as two of the firmest allies in that alliance and I know we’ll want to do everything we can to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security.”

10:40 AM BST

Handshake moment

A warm greeting between Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden just now, as the Prime Minister shakes hands with the President before they head behind the black door of 10 Downing Street.

10:36 AM BST

Breaking: US President Joe Biden arrives at Downing Street

US President Joe Biden has arrived at Downing Street.

Joe Biden arrived in 'the Beast' in central London ahead of his meeting with Rishi Sunak - Justin Tallis

10:22 AM BST

Inquiry 'may be needed into BBC handling of explicit images scandal'

A public inquiry may be needed into the BBC’s handling of an alleged sex scandal, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The BBC has called in police to investigate allegations that one of its best-known stars, now taken off air, paid a 17-year-old £35,000 in exchange for sexually explicit images.

Tim Davie, the BBC director general, is facing questions over why the presenter remained on air for about seven weeks from May 19, when the broadcaster first received a complaint from the mother of the alleged victim.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, was asked on Monday how he would feel as a parent in the same situation.

Read the full story here

10:01 AM BST

Racism helping fuel NHS staffing crisis, leading doctor warns

A leading doctor has warned that racism is “a stain on the NHS” and is helping to fuel the health service staffing crisis, Joe Pinkstone reports.

The NHS has a moral, ethical and legal duty to boost efforts to stamp out racism, Dr Adrian James, the outgoing president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, is expected to say in a speech.

At the college’s international congress in Liverpool on Monday, Dr James will warn that racism underpins pay disparities as well as playing a role in how people of different ethnicities are treated during disciplinary procedures.

There is also a “glass ceiling” for doctors from minority ethnic backgrounds who want to progress into management positions, he will say.

Report: Health service ‘has duty’ to improve situation

09:42 AM BST

Police to focus on rapists instead of victims’ history under latest reforms

All 43 police forces in England and Wales will pledge to focus rape investigations on perpetrators rather than testing the credibility of women under reforms backed by Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, to end victim blaming.

Police chiefs say they will apply the same investigative and disruptive tactics to rapists as they do to organised crime bosses where they are pursued by police even if victims withdraw their complaints.

They believe the new approach, known as Operation Soteria, will be as significant as the reforms to murder investigations that followed the botched pursuit of the Yorkshire Ripper in the 1970s.

It follows scathing criticism of police chiefs for letting down victims and an unprecedented apology from ministers for the collapse in charging rates where just one in 70 rapes resulted in a conviction.

Charles Hymas, our Home Affairs Editor, has more here

09:33 AM BST

Another SNP MP stands down

John McNally has become the seventh SNP MP to announce they will stand down at the next election in the wake of a tumultuous few months for the party.

Mr McNally said the decision came “after some soul-searching”, and reflected on how he “never imagined” he would go on to have a successful political career.

“Although I will no longer be standing for the UK Parliament, I will continue to do whatever I can to campaign for Scottish independence and support the SNP,” he wrote in his letter, which you can read below.

It has been a privilege to represent the people of Falkirk in Westminster for the past 8 years.



After some soul searching, I have decided not to seek nomination for the next Westminster general election.



Please find my open letter below. pic.twitter.com/uqxOaSAa2q — John McNally MP (@JohnMcNallySNP) July 10, 2023

09:11 AM BST

Suella Braverman: Don't rush to conclusions over BBC star

People should not rush to conclusions amid claims a BBC presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit images, Suella Braverman has said as she urged the investigation to “play out before we jump to any conclusion”.



Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the Home Secretary acknowledged the “very serious allegations” made against the unnamed star, whom the corporation has referred to the police.

“I think it is right that we allow the process to play out in the proper way. The BBC has announced that they are carrying out an internal investigation to establish the facts.”

On the corporation’s own investigation, Ms Braverman said it was “important to let that play out before we jump to any conclusion”.

“We also know that the police have been in touch with the BBC - there is going to be a meeting today on what next steps should occur. And again, I think if the police are going to carry out an investigation, this is something that should be allowed to happen. These are very serious allegations, we need to treat them with due caution and seriousness.”

09:08 AM BST

Thames Water secures £750m cash injection amid nationalisation threat

Thames Water has been given a £750m cash injection from its shareholders as the struggling utilities company tries to avoid nationalisation.

Investors have acknowledged another £2.5 billion will be needed by 2030 for its turnaround to be delivered, having pumped £500m into the business last year.

The £750m investment falls short of the £1.5bn in funding that the water regulator, Ofwat, had said Thames was seeking last week.

In an update to shareholders, Thames Water said: “This further funding is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This includes the preparation of a business plan that underpins a more focused turnround that delivers . . . performance improvements for customers, the environment and other stakeholders over the next three years.”

Chris Price has the story

08:43 AM BST

Zoe Strimpel: The BBC just can’t stop showing its heinous bias against Israel

Growing up, my parents would rail at media bias against Israel, writes Zoe Strimpel. The biggest culprit was always the BBC; they had a couple of friends who worked for the World Service, and they were grimly spiteful and unfair to the Jewish state. At the time, I didn’t care.

But when I got older, and especially after 9/11 and the start of the second Intifada, when I witnessed the moral mendacity of the anti-Western intelligentsia, I became very concerned indeed. I became acutely aware of how progressive organisations would single out Israel for distortion, hammering home a narrative that disfigured the truth. Things like: Israel is an imperialist regime, an apartheid state, and its army kills children.

While there are plenty of great people within the BBC whom I know for a fact are fair to the country, last week provided another reminder of how little has changed in its news culture.

The reporting of the operation in Jenin was typically skewed, with the usual smoke and mirrors that made it seem that Israeli forces were going after children. Meanwhile, a car ramming and knifing in Tel Aviv was presented almost as: “what do you expect?”

Zoe Strimpel: How the BBC’s reporting hit a new low last week

08:37 AM BST

Britain ‘plunged back into 1970s’

Britain is returning to the gloom of the 1970s as customer satisfaction collapses at the fastest pace on record, new data shows.

Energy and water companies were the worst performers in the country as high inflation and staff shortages triggered the sharpest year-on-year drop in customer satisfaction since the Institute of Customer Service began tracking the data in 2008.

Joanna Causon, the institute’s chief executive, said: “In some respects the current environment shares a number of characteristics similar to those experienced in the 1970s - a difficult economic situation with high interest rates, high inflation, and a wide range of labour disputes across a range of industry sectors.”

Melissa Lawford has the full story

08:31 AM BST

Tim Stanley: 'Useless Europe needs Biden to defend Ukraine'

Joe Biden is in the UK ahead of the Nato summit. No old man jokes, please, writes Tim Stanley.

I’ve hit that age where I don’t laugh when he falls over, I look on with admiration when he gets back up. No doubt he’ll be greeted with a grand display of unity and hope after the anti-Putin coup attempt, for the Russian invasion of Ukraine has never looked more like reckless folly.



But there are cracks in the Western alliance. Some of us are unhappy about America donating cluster bombs; Germany is reluctant to see Ukraine join Nato. Such rifts underscore the long-term problem of a divided Europe relying on Washington for support that is dangerously contingent upon American politics.



Perhaps because of his age, Biden is the archetypal post-war president. He entered Congress in 1973 opposed to the Vietnam War; since then he has yo-yoed from dove to hawk and back.

Tim Stanley: The Continent could not contain Russia by itself

08:27 AM BST

Running out of headroom

Jeremy Hunt has started his week by going for a run with his dog Poppy in Westminster this morning:

Jeremy Hunt

Mr Hunt faced a backlash from some of his own backbenchers over the weekend after he appeared to rule out tax cuts in the short term amid high levels of inflation.

On Sunday, The Telegraph revealed even the Chancellor is among politicians the who have been denied a bank account because of the “completely disproportionate” application of money laundering rules.

08:21 AM BST

Get your house in order, Justice Secretary tells BBC

The BBC should get its house in order or risk “collateral victims”, Alex Chalk has warned the corporation.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast following his comments earlier this morning (see 8.14am), Mr Chalk said: “I’m not going to cast aspersions because I don’t have all that information.

“But time is of the essence because it is not fair on victims, it is not fair on people who could be implicated and it is not fair on the BBC, which does an important job. I’m not here, as it were, to bash the BBC.

“But I do think that they need to get their house in order and they need to proceed promptly, otherwise you will have plenty of collateral victims of what is a deeply serious and concerning allegation.”

08:18 AM BST

Joe Biden accused of snubbing PM over Ukraine's Nato bid

Joe Biden has been accused of snubbing Rishi Sunak at the start of his visit to the UK by saying Ukraine is not ready for Nato membership.

Tory MPs branded the US president’s comments regrettable and negative, suggesting they indicated an apparent bias against the UK, America’s closest ally.

Mr Biden arrived in Stansted on Sunday night ahead of talks with Mr Sunak in Downing Street, before they fly to Vilnius in Lithuania for the opening of the Nato summit on Tuesday.

Britain has been pushing for Ukraine’s membership of Nato to be fast-tracked and Number 10 indicated the Prime Minister would this week press for a new charter to help protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression.

Charles Hymas has more here

08:14 AM BST

Justice Secretary declines to say whether Tim Davie doing a 'good job'

The Justice Secretary has declined to say whether Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, is doing a “good job” amid the latest row to engulf the corporation.

Accusations an unnamed presenter paid a teenager for explicit images have prompted senior executives to contact the Metropolitan Police and request assistance in investigating a series of lurid claims made against one of its best-known stars.

Asked about Mr Davie’s performance by Sky News, Alex Chalk replied: “I think he’s got an extremely challenging job. I’m not here to come and beat up the BBC, which I think is a very important public service broadcaster that does a… It does extremely important work. I’ve just been to the G7 in Japan, the BBC is part of our soft power internationally and it’s got a reputation as well.

“But the thing about the BBC is it does stand apart, it is part of our soft power overseas, but that is undermined if it doesn’t address these issues very promptly and fully and consistent with the standards that the British people would expect…

“As somebody who wants to see the BBC do well, I want to see the BBC do well and respond to this professionally.”

08:10 AM BST

Rwanda the only way to stop Channel migrant crossings, says Lord Clarke

Lord Clarke, the former home secretary, has warned critics deporting migrants to Rwanda is the only way to stop small boats illegally crossing the Channel, writes Charles Hymas ahead of votes that will decide the future of the policy.

The self-declared rebel representing the liberal wing of the Tory party, insisted there was no alternative to the “extraordinary” Rwanda scheme championed by Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, to “stop the boats”.

Lord Clarke notes 'no one has advanced an alternative' to the Rwanda policy - Ben Stansall/AFP

His intervention comes after the Lords savaged the small boats Bill by inflicting 20 defeats on the Government’s plans to detain and deport anyone arriving illegally to a safe third country such as Rwanda or their home nation.

Tomorrow, ministers will attempt to push the Bill through by overturning 15 of the amendments voted through by peers and offering concessions on five others covering the detention of pregnant women and unaccompanied children, trafficking victims and the timing of the introduction of some clauses.

08:04 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through the next couple of weeks in Westminster as they happen.

Joe Biden, the US President, has been accused of a “negative” mindset amid a row over Nato ahead of a meeting with Rishi Sunak in Downing Street today.

Mr Biden who arrived at Stansted last night ahead of talks with the Prime Minister, was seen to have undermined Mr Sunak by insisting on the eve of his visit that Ukraine is not ready for Nato membership.

Separately, Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, has suggested an inquiry may be needed “in the fullness of time” into the BBC’s handling of allegations around the presenter accused of paying a teenager for explicit images.

