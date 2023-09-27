Politics latest news: Labour 'could win 100 seat majority at next election'

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured in Paris on September 19 - Labour Party

Labour could win a 100-seat majority at the next general election while the Tories could lose more than 220 seats, a new poll has suggested.

A Savanta survey of approximately 20,000 people put Labour on 46 per cent of the vote and the Tories on 29 per cent when respondents were asked how they would vote if the election was tomorrow, giving Labour an overall lead of 17 points.

Savanta election modelling suggested that such numbers could see Labour end up with 426 MPs, an increase of 224 on the seats the party won in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Tories could finish with 141 seats which would represent a loss of 224 MPs. The magic number for securing a House of Commons majority is 326.

The numbers will provide a boost for Sir Keir Starmer but represent a setback for Rishi Sunak as the two leaders prepare for their respective annual party conferences at the start of October.

The poll was conducted by Savanta on behalf of Greenpeace UK between August 18 and September 1.

11:53 AM BST

Poll: Labour could win 100-seat majority at general election

On the basis of a +17 LAB lead over CON, the MRP results show in GB (ex NI)

LAB on 426 seats

CON: 141

LD: 25

SNP: 36

GRE: 1

Others: 5 pic.twitter.com/Bqu5zEh2uq — Survation. (@Survation) September 26, 2023

11:12 AM BST

'It would be a very cynical move'

Andy Burnham said it would be a “very cynical move” by the Government if it delayed an announcement on scrapping the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 until after the Conservative Party conference in Manchester which starts on Sunday and will end on Wednesday next week.

The Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester said: “It would be a very cynical move though if they are just thinking ‘oh, we are in Manchester, we didn’t realise we are in Manchester, let’s not do it before we got to Manchester, we will have to do it when we leave’.

“People are already cynical about politics, aren’t they. All of this just adds to that but it just builds this frustration here in the north of England that we always get treated as second best.

“There is no way at all on God’s Earth that if this line had started in Manchester and was going down the country that the London leg would be scrapped, that just would not happen.”

10:40 AM BST

HS2 downgrade would cause 'very divided country' for rest of century, claims Burnham

Andy Burnham warned Rishi Sunak he risks creating a “very divided country” for the rest of this century if he scraps the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2.

The Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester said downgrading the high speed railway line would amount to treating people in the north of England as “second class citizens when it comes to transport”.

He urged the Prime Minister not to “pull the plug on the North”.

Labour mayors Andy Burnham, Tracy Brabin, Sadiq Khan, Steve Rotheram and Oliver Coppard meet in Leeds this morning to urge the Government not to downgrade HS2 - Danny Lawson /PA

Asked if he felt let down or insulted by the suggestion that the Government could scrap the northern leg of HS2, Mr Burnham told Sky News: “Yeah, I think probably both of those things. I think probably a great sense of frustration really. Look at Leeds behind us doing really well, Manchester the same... we are doing a lot to level ourselves up and then we get the Government pulling the rug from underneath us.

“It is so frustrating. If they leave the North of England with Victorian rail infrastructure and the southern half of the country has north/south and east/west lines, that really is a recipe for a very divided country in the rest of this century, for the north/south divide to become a chasm.

“And we just can’t sort of sit here and accept it. Not even to be brought into these discussions is disrespectful to the people of the north of England so there is a real clear message coming back from us all to Whitehall and Westminster today. It is a simple one of do not pull the plug on the North, don’t make us choose here between north/south or east/west, why should we always have to choose, stop treating us as second class citizens when it comes to transport.”

10:27 AM BST

Chancellor welcomes Rosebank oil field decision

We’re decarbonising faster than almost any advanced economy, and any realistic path to Net Zero means continuing using oil and gas .



Rosebank was a huge domestic untapped resource, and this investment will bring billions into our economy and secure our domestic energy supply https://t.co/JlwmvZPtrZ — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) September 27, 2023

10:19 AM BST

Rishi Sunak 'has to' listen to voices in support of HS2, says Khan

Sadiq Khan said he believed Rishi Sunak “has to” listen to calls not to downgrade HS2.

Asked if he believed the Prime Minister would take any notice of today’s joint statement from five Labour mayors (see the post below at 08.06), the Labour Mayor of London told Sky News: “I think he has to, not just from what we are saying... but business leaders, communities and others as well.

“And here is an irony. The new high speed line from Birmingham to the centre of London will be slower because it will stop at Old Oak Common than the current line from Birmingham to Euston. That makes no sense at all.”

10:02 AM BST

Sadiq Khan: HS2 must finish at Euston, not Old Oak Common

Sadiq Khan said HS2 must terminate at Euston in central London as originally planned and not at its temporary terminus of Old Oak Common in the west London suburbs (see the post below at 08.21).

Mr Khan, who is in Leeds this morning to hold talks with four other Labour mayors on the future of HS2 (see the post below at 08.06), told Sky News: “We are mayors from different regions but I think we speak with one voice when we say it is really important to continue to invest in High Speed Two.

“It is important for of course London and the South East and economic growth having a high speed two line coming to the centre of our city rather than six miles to the west.

“But it is incredibly important for the West Midlands, the East Midlands and the North. You simply will not get levelling up without investment in high quality transport infrastructure.”

09:55 AM BST

Scottish Secretary welcomes Rosebank oil field decision

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said it was “great news” that the Rosebank oil field has been given the greenlight.

He said: “The North Sea has a huge role to play in ensuring the UK’s energy security while we transition to net zero.

“It’s really important that we maximise our domestic oil and gas reserves, which mean lower emissions than imports, while reducing any reliance on hostile states.

“Rosebank will play a big role in that, as well as growing our economy and providing skilled jobs in Scotland for generations to come.”

09:37 AM BST

Labour would not revoke Rosebank oil field licence

Labour has said that while it opposed the Rosebank oil field development it would not revoke the licence if it wins the next general election.

Shadow business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News: “We don’t support Rosebank, we think the priority for the country should be transitioning away from fossil fuel partly because of the volatility of the price of fossil fuels. And we’ve seen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just what that has meant not just for heating prices but for electricity…

“So real energy security will only come from moving to nuclear, to renewables, to technologies that will insulate us from those pressures.

“But we have said we understand this is a difficult position for investors. We will not revoke any licences that the Government chooses to grant but we don’t think this is good value for money.”

09:22 AM BST

Caroline Lucas and Nicola Sturgeon criticise Rosebank oil field decision

Caroline Lucas, the Green MP, labelled the Rosebank decision “morally obscene”.

She tweeted: “This is morally obscene. It won’t improve energy security or lower bills - but it will shatter our climate commitments & demolish global leadership. Govt is complicit in this climate crime - as is Labour unless they pledge to do all possible to revoke it.”

Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish first minister, said she agreed with Ms Lucas:

Agree with @CarolineLucas. Also, by consuming scarce resources that could be going to renewables, it risks slowing the green transition and the jobs that come from it. That’s not in interests of those who work in oil & gas - they need that transition to happen at pace #rosebank https://t.co/tRwfy14V2i — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 27, 2023

08:56 AM BST

Net zero backlash after largest untapped North Sea oil field given go-ahead

Regulators have given the green light to drill in the largest undeveloped oil and gas field in the North Sea sparking a backlash from climate campaigners.

Norwegian state energy company Equinor has received the go-ahead to progress with the Rosebank field roughly 80 miles west of the Shetland Islands.

The company expects to produce 300m barrels of oil from the field in its lifetime.

The North Sea Transition Authority said: “We have today approved the Rosebank Field Development Plan which allows the owners to proceed with their project.”

You can follow the full story on the decision over on The Telegraph’s business live blog here.

08:43 AM BST

Sunak and Hunt will ‘listen to wide variety of voices’ on HS2

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt “listen to a wide variety of voices” on HS2, Lucy Frazer said when asked whether they will be listening to a plea by five Labour mayors not to cut the rail project further (see the post below at 08.06).

The Culture Secretary told Sky News: “I’m sure the Prime Minister and the Chancellor listen to a wide variety of voices.

“But as you will know, it’s the responsibility of the Government to keep all projects under consideration. And that’s what the Chancellor is doing. He is, as he does on all matters which are spending billions of pounds of taxpayers’ funding, is looking at a whole range of projects to make sure that they are value for money.”

Asked whether HS2 will run to Manchester, she said: “Well, that is a decision, as you know, for the Chancellor, not for me.”

08:31 AM BST

Frazer won’t say if she agrees with Braverman's migration comments

Lucy Frazer would not say if she agreed with Suella Braverman’s claims made in a speech yesterday that multiculturalism had “failed” and uncontrolled, illegal migration posed an “existential challenge” to the West.

The Culture Secretary was asked during an interview on Times Radio if she agreed with the Home Secretary’s comments and she said: “Well, we know that globally uncontrolled, illegal immigration is a problem. It is a problem for many countries in the West and the UN have said that 108 million people will have been displaced by the end of 2022.

“And these are issues that need global solutions and that is what we have been doing in this country.

“You will know that we have worked very hard and got a historic agreement with France to ensure that we stop those Channel boat crossings and you will know that we have got a bilateral agreement with Albania to return people from Albania because Albania is a safe country and you will know that the actions we have taken as a Government have got illegal, uncontrolled immigration down by 23 per cent this year as compared to last year.”

Asked again if she agreed with the comments, Ms Frazer again failed to say: “I read the Home Secretary’s speech in full and what she was talking about was the importance of integrating people who come here into our communities and I think that is a really valid point.

“It is really important when we give people a home here, people who have been persecuted, it is really important that we integrate them into our society and that they adopt our British values.”

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is pictured in Washington DC yesterday - Stefan Rousseau/PA

08:21 AM BST

Downgraded HS2 would 'do nothing for North of England'

A downgraded version of HS2 would “do nothing for the North of England”, five Labour mayors have told Rishi Sunak.

The mayors, including Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham, said in a joint statement that the line must terminate in Euston, central London, as originally planned rather than at Old Oak Common in the west London suburbs and that the line must go all the way to Manchester.

Reports have suggested that the Birmingham to Manchester section could be scrapped while Old Oak Common could made HS2’s permanent, rather than temporary, terminus.

The joint statement said: “The UK does not need a new line that only goes from Birmingham to Old Oak Common, which is six miles from central London.

“This does nothing for the North of England. The full Y-shaped HS2 plan was designed to deliver economic benefit right across the country not only between the North and London but between Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham. All of these gains look set to be lost if media reports this week are to be believed.”

08:06 AM BST

Five Labour mayors urge Rishi Sunak not to scrap HS2 northern leg

Five Labour mayors have warned Rishi Sunak that failure to deliver in full on HS2 would “leave swathes of the North with Victorian transport infrastructure that is unfit for purpose”.

Sadiq Khan, Andy Burnham, Tracy Brabin, Oliver Coppard and Steve Rotheram will gather in Leeds later today to issue a joint plea to the Prime Minister not to cut HS2 further.

Ahead of the meeting, they issued a joint statement to express their concern at the prospect of the Government scrapping the rail project’s northern leg between Birmingham and Manchester.

The statement said: “Investment in transport infrastructure is a huge driver of economic growth – creating jobs, increasing productivity and opening up new business opportunities. HS2 and NPR [Northern Powerhouse Rail] will deliver this right across our regions.

“This government has said repeatedly that it is committed to levelling up in the Midlands and North. Failure to deliver HS2 and NPR will leave swathes of the North with Victorian transport infrastructure that is unfit for purpose and cause huge economic damage in London and the South, where construction of the line has already begun.”

08:00 AM BST

Culture Secretary: Jeremy Hunt 'considering' future of HS2

Jeremy Hunt is “considering” the future of HS2, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said this morning.

Ms Frazer said chancellors “always” consider the cost of major infrastructure projects “to the public purse”.

She was asked if Lord Hague, the former Tory leader, was right or wrong after he said yesterday that HS2 was a “national disgrace” that “should have been cancelled a few years ago”.

She told Times Radio: “Well, you know that these are issues that the Chancellor must consider in the round and you will know that a chancellor always considers major infrastructure projects, the costs to the public purse.

“And the last few days that’s what’s being highlighted, that these are issues that are being considered by the Chancellor.”

