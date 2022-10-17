Politics latest news: Jeremy Hunt brings forward fiscal announcement to Monday

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, will make a statement today, bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan that will support fiscal sustainability.

Mr Hunt will announce tax and spending measures two weeks earlier than scheduled, the finance ministry said as he tries to turn around a loss of confidence in the Government's fiscal plans.

He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon.

The new Chancellor has promised to win back the UK's economic credibility by fully accounting for the Government's tax and spending plans, while insisting that Liz Truss, the Prime Minister, remains in charge of the country.

The Treasury said: "The Chancellor will then deliver the full medium-term fiscal plan to be published alongside a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on 31 October.

"The Chancellor met with the Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office last night to brief them on these plans."

06:21 AM

Britain needs stability, not a soap opera

Britain needs stability not a “soap opera”, Penny Mordaunt has said as the Prime Minister faces calls to resign from Tory MPs.

Writing in support of Liz Truss in The Telegraph, the House of Commons Leader says the party needs to work with the Prime Minister and likens her current struggles to those faced and overcome by Winston Churchill.

However, Ms Mordaunt’s article also echoes themes central to her summer bid for Number 10 and does not rule out another run, leaving the door open if a vacancy emerges.

Ms Mordaunt, tipped as one of the front-runners to succeed Ms Truss, writes: “Our country needs stability not a soap opera.”