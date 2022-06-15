Politics latest news: Iain Duncan Smith says UK should 'rely on our courts' after Rwanda flight blocked

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader of the Conservative Party - Jon Super/AP

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the UK should be able to "rely" on its own courts to "uphold human rights and the rule of law" amid a mounting backlash at European judges after they intervened to halt the Government's first Rwanda migrants flight.

The European Court of Human Rights last night granted an urgent injunction to one of the asylum seekers to remove him from the flight, just hours after the UK Supreme Court had rejected his plea.

The remaining six migrants facing deportation also secured similar injunctions and the £300,000 Boeing 747 charter flight, waiting at RAF Boscombe Down in Wiltshire to take them to Rwanda, was grounded.

Sir Iain, a former leader of the Conservative Party, labelled the situation a "legal farce" and said the European court's decision was "ridiculous".

He told LBC Radio that ministers must now "deal with" the way in which the European Convention on Human Rights applies in the UK and the Government should continue with its plans to introduce a new Bill of Rights.

He said: "If we have our own Bill of Rights then we shouldn’t have to refer constantly back to the court in Strasbourg because we should rely on our courts to be able to uphold human rights and the rule of law which they were doing the other day."

08:20 AM

Government needs to look at ECHR 'very carefully'

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the Government needs to "deal with" the European Convention on Human Rights (see the post below at 08.14).

Asked if that means the UK withdrawing from the convention, the former Tory leader told LBC Radio: "The key thing is to whether or not the ECHR at the end of it all should have the final right in Strasbourg to overrule a supreme court here in the UK. After all, in America the Supreme Court in the United States judges all those sorts of cases and makes those decisions and both the High Court, the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court ruled that this was lawful for the Government to go ahead.

"If eventually the ECHR rules that this is lawful then we will have got ourselves into a mess for no reason. The truth is this was always a voluntary affair, the ECHR, and many countries sign up to some but not all of the requirements in the ECHR, that is allowed.

"So the Government needs to look at this very carefully and decide what we are goinbg to do about it."

08:14 AM

08:12 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

The main issue in Westminster this morning is last night's decision by European judges to intervene to halt the Government's first flight to Rwanda (you can read the overnight story here).

It promises to be a busy day with PMQs at noon and we are also expecting Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, to deliver a statement in the Commons this afternoon.

I will guide you through the key developments.