Politics latest news: Grant Shapps piles pressure on No10 to hand Boris Johnson's WhatsApps to Covid inquiry

Grant Shapps, the Energy Secretary, is pictured at BBC Broadcasting House in central London on February 5 - Jamie Lorriman

Grant Shapps has piled the pressure on the Government to hand over Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and diaries to the Covid inquiry.

The Energy Secretary said that if he was asked to provide evidence to the inquiry they could have “whatever they want”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He said he believed it was “really straight forward, we have to let the inquiry get on with its job” and that there was “nothing to be shy or embarrassed about”.

His comments to TalkTV appear to clash with the Government’s position of not wanting to hand everything over to the inquiry.

The Government faces a deadline of 4pm today to either release Mr Johnson’s unredacted pandemic-related messages and notebooks to the inquiry or face a legal dispute.

Mr Johnson said yesterday that all of the material had been handed over to the Government, and he urged the Cabinet Office to pass the contents on to Baroness Hallett’s official inquiry.

The Cabinet Office confirmed it had received the information from Mr Johnson but has continued its objection to releasing “unambiguously irrelevant” material.

If the Government digs in and refuses to release the information it has been asked for the matter will almost certainly end up in the courts.

You can follow the latest updates below.

08:17 AM

Government faces 4pm deadline for handing over Boris Johnson messages to Covid inquiry

The Government faces a deadline of 4pm today to either release Boris Johnson’s unredacted pandemic-related messages and notebooks to the Covid inquiry or face a legal dispute.

Mr Johnson said yesterday that all of the material had been handed over to the Government, and he urged the Cabinet Office to pass the contents on to Baroness Hallett’s official inquiry.

The Cabinet Office confirmed it had received the information from Mr Johnson but has continued its objection to releasing “unambiguously irrelevant” material.

If the Government digs in and refuses to release the information it has been asked for the matter will almost certainly end up in the courts.

08:10 AM

Tories demand Rishi Sunak scrap ‘morally wrong’ inheritance tax

More than 50 Conservative MPs are demanding that Rishi Sunak scrap the “morally wrong” inheritance tax.

The proportion of homes under threat from the levy has more than doubled since the Conservatives came to power, despite George Osborne, the former chancellor, pledging to abandon the death tax for all but the most wealthy in the run up to the 2010 election.

Instead, the threshold has been frozen since 2010 and almost 40 percent of homes sold in England and Wales last year were worth more than the basic allowance.

The levy is regarded as profoundly unfair as it penalises people who have saved money throughout their lives after paying tax on their income – and is punishing middle class families who want to help children or grandchildren to own homes.

The Telegraph is launching a campaign to scrap inheritance tax – a move which should be put at the heart of the Conservatives’ next election manifesto amid growing fears that Labour is plotting to target savings and assets to fund even higher levels of state spending.

You can read the full story here.

08:08 AM

Grant Shapps piles pressure on No10 to hand Boris Johnson's WhatsApps to Covid inquiry

Grant Shapps has piled the pressure on the Government to hand over Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and diaries to the Covid inquiry.

Story continues

The Energy Secretary said that if he was asked to provide evidence to the inquiry they could have “whatever they want”.

The comments to TalkTV appear to clash with the Government’s position of not wanting to hand everything over to the inquiry.

Asked if he would be happy to hand over all of his pandemic-related WhatsApp messages to the inquiry, should the inquiry ask for them, the Cabinet minister said: “Yeah, look, I think it is really straight forward, we have to let the inquiry get on with its job.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps says the Covid inquiry can have "whatever they want" from him.@tnewtondunn | @grantshapps pic.twitter.com/Wj1U06C2Vd — TalkTV (@TalkTV) May 31, 2023

“There was no textbook for dealing with Covid, we were all trying to do our best under some extremely complex, difficult circumstances, the first pandemic in over a hundred years. So there is nothing to be shy or embarrassed about, we simply did the best job we could under the circumstances.”

Asked if he was saying that the inquiry could have what it wanted from him, Mr Shapps replied: “Whatever they want, yeah.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.