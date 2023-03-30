Politics latest news: Grant Shapps unveils net zero energy plan to ‘power Britain from Britain’

Grant Shapps, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, is pictured arriving in Downing Street on March 28 - Thomas Krych/Avalon

Grant Shapps said the Government wanted to "power Britain from Britain" as he unveiled a new plan to increase the UK's energy security and boost the net zero drive.

The Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary is today publishing a package of measures designed to make the nation's energy supply more resilient and greener.

He told GB News: "The measures today, about 1,000 pages of different measures, all to do with our energy security because we have been hauled over the coals by Putin’s war in Ukraine, it has hit us all hard, the Government has ended up paying around half of the typical energy bill this winter.

"The plan today is to power Britain from Britain and all the different measures that we are going to take to make sure that that can happen in the future."

The changes include overhauling planning rules to speed up the building of new wind turbines and solar panels, backing projects to capture carbon underground and produce clean hydrogen, and encouraging households to ditch natural gas boilers in favour of electric-powered heat pumps.

The measures are viewed in Whitehall as a critical step along the path to hitting the Government's target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Labour described the plan as "a weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements, reheated policy, and no new investment".

You can follow the latest updates below.

07:59 AM

Households do not need to immediately switch away from gas boilers, suggests Grant Shapps

Under the Government's new plans to make UK energy greener, households will be penalised if they do not switch away from gas.

Ministers are planning to overhaul subsidy rules so gas is relatively less attractive compared to electricity in an attempt to drive the uptake of green power and hasten the end of fossil fuels.

The move means gas bills could rise by £100 a year while electricity costs will fall. You can read the full overnight story here.

Grant Shapps, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, was asked this morning what people with gas boilers should do now.

Story continues

He told GB News: "Carry on using it for the time being, probably check your flow control, make sure that the boiler is not pumping out heat that is not required, won’t make your home any warmer, but that is a sensible thing to do.

"And for the time being that is it. There are other options coming down the line including heat pumps and potentially things like us mixing hydrogen into your gas boiler as well which is not something you would have to do anything about, it would just happen behind the scenes."

07:55 AM

Grant Shapps unveils new energy plan to 'power Britain from Britain'

Grant Shapps said the Government wanted to "power Britain from Britain" as he unveiled a new plan to increase the UK's energy security and boost the net zero drive.

The Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary is today publishing a package of measures designed to make the nation's energy supply more resilient and greener.

He told GB News this morning: "The measures today, about 1,000 pages of different measures, all to do with our energy security because we have been hauled over the coals by Putin’s war in Ukraine, it has hit us all hard, the Government has ended up paying around half of the typical energy bill this winter.

"The plan today is to power Britain from Britain and all the different measures that we are going to take to make sure that that can happen in the future."