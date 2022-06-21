Politics latest news: Grant Shapps insists he is powerless to stop rail strikes

Jack Maidment
·7 min read
A man stands with his bike at Waterloo Station in central London on the first day of a national rail strike - Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Grant Shapps today insisted he is powerless to stop this week's rail strikes as he accused union bosses of taking the country "back to the bad old days" of widespread industrial action.

The Transport Secretary said ministers will now bring forward new laws in an attempt to reduce the impact of future strikes.

But Mr Shapps said he cannot do anything about this week's walkouts as he told Sky News: “Nothing that we can do this week would change the reality for the strikes this week. Law changes take time."

Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators are striking today and will do so again on Thursday and Saturday. London Underground workers have also walked out today.

It is the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation and it is expected to cause the cancellation of about 80 per cent of train services across the country.

The strikes have been called over a dispute about pay, conditions and jobs. Boris Johnson has accused trade unions of “harming the very people they claim to be helping”.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:27 AM

Grant Shapps criticises RMT boss

Grant Shapps has accused RMT leader Mick Lynch of wanting to transform himself into one of the “1970s union barons”.

The Transport Secretary told LBC Radio: “I can see what’s happening here, their leader says he is nostalgic for the days of union powers and he’s determined to turn himself back into one of those 1970s union barons.”

08:24 AM

Cobra will be convened on rail strikes

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has said there will be meetings of the Cobra emergency committee this week to discuss the response to the rail strikes.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Yes. There are Cobra meetings this week.”

08:23 AM

Labour MPs join pickets

Several Labour MPs have joined RMT pickets this morning to show their support for rail workers taking strike action.

Ian Lavery, the MP for Wansbeck and former chair of the Labour Party, joined a picket in Morpeth, tweeting: “Solidarity with the @RMTunion today and all days.”

Beth Winter, the Labour MP for Cynon Valley, tweeted: “Complete solidarity with striking @RMTunion members today. The Trades Unions are the organised working class… the workers united will never be defeated.”

Tahir Ali, the MP for Birmingham Hall Green, said he would be joining pickets later on Tuesday and posted: “Solidarity to all those who are out taking action to protect jobs, ensure safety, and win better pay and conditions.”

08:20 AM

Major rail stations in London and Birmingham deserted amid strikes

A near empty concourse, during a rail workers strike, at London Waterloo railway station in London - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
A near empty Birmingham New Street station is pictured this morning - Jacob king/PA
08:18 AM

Grant Shapps defends not intervening in talks

Labour has repeatedly criticised Grant Shapps for failing to intervene in talks between rail bosses and union chiefs.

The Transport Secretary has insisted that the Government does not have a role to play in the talks because it is for the employer - Network Rail and train operating companies - and employee representatives - the unions - to resolve the dispute.

Mr Shapps told Sky News: “If I thought there was even a one in a million chance that my being in the room would help sort it out then I would be there.”

08:08 AM

Ministers will 'push on' with rail reforms

The Government will "push on" with reforms to modernise the UK's railways despite this week's wave of industrial action.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said many of the rules which govern the railway have their roots in the 1950s and need to be updated.

He told Sky News: “We are going to have to push on with these reforms anyway. The railway is run in many ways based on rules which were put in place, for example the 1950s, and haven’t much moved on.

“They are not run in the interests of passengers, there are all sorts of very, very restrictive practices which carry on. For example time sheets with Network Rail have to be filled out in many cases manually rather than on computers.

“That kind of modernisation, the types of things that prevent modernisation in the… upkeep of the railways. Those things have to change and we are going to push on with that in any case.”

08:03 AM

'Nothing that we can do'

There is "nothing" that ministers can do this week to stop the rail strikes going ahead, Grant Shapps insisted this morning.

The Transport Secretary argued that he is powerless to prevent this week's industrial action. He told Sky News: “Nothing that we can do this week would change the reality for the strikes this week.

“Law changes take time. We have always hoped not to have to change the law because we have been talking to the unions for a long time over a package of reforms, about 20 different areas of reform, with Network Rail and it was always hoped we wouldn’t need to get to this point.

“But for future strikes both in this current strike but also for other strikes we are going to ensure that the law is firmly on the passenger’s side, on the consumer’s side when it’s not a rail strike.”

08:01 AM

Government planning new laws to combat future strikes

Grant Shapps said the Government will bring forward new laws to stop future strike action from being so disruptive.

The Transport Secretary said ministers will finally deliver on a 2019 Tory general election manifesto pledge to introduce legislation that will require there to be a minimum service level during all industrial action. However, no timetable has been set for getting the legislation onto the statute book.

Mr Shapps told Sky News: “The strikes this week are a reality. They have called these three days of strikes. What we will do in future though is make sure that we have put some additional protections in place for the travelling public. For example through minimum service levels which are something that we included in our manifesto.

“That would mean that on a day like today a certain level of service would still have to be run, and through changes to allow for transferable workers, that is a much quicker change that we can make, and that means that somebody who works for the railway companies at the moment or for Network Rail could switch to, for example, carry out another role for which they are fully qualified and trained and provide more flexibilities on our railways.”

07:57 AM

Grant Shapps: Unions taking UK 'back to the bad old days'

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has accused union bosses of taking the country "back to the bad old days" of widespread industrial action.

He told Sky News: “I hear the unions say that it is about pay. I hear they say it is about job cuts. In fact there is a pay offer on the table and the job cuts are by and large voluntary.

“So it is unnecessary, it is taking us back to the bad old days of union strikes and they walked away now from the negotiations yesterday saying that they were going to strike and calling off any chance of a resolution.”

07:55 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

The nation is waking up to what will be the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation, with approximately 80 per cent of train services expected to be cancelled.

Ministers are under pressure to explain how they will prevent the country from grinding to a halt.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, is on the morning media round for Government so let's start by looking at what he has been saying.

