Politics latest news: Dominic Raab tries to blame Lord Geidt's resignation on 'pretty rough grilling' by MPs

Jack Maidment
Lord Geidt quit as the PM's ethics adviser last night&nbsp; - Dominic Lipinski&nbsp;/PA
Boris Johnson's ethics adviser may have decided to quit the role after suffering a "pretty rough grilling" by MPs earlier this week, Dominic Raab has claimed.

Lord Geidt resigned last night, a day after saying the Prime Minister may have breached the ministerial code for being fined over partygate.

He announced the news via a short statement on the Government’s website, which gave no reason for his decision and said: "With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as independent adviser on ministers’ interests."

Lord Geidt had made clear in public in recent weeks his discomfort over the lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street that led to scores of fixed penalty notices and his resignation is likely to reignite questions over the PM's leadership.

Mr Raab said he did not know for certain why Lord Geidt quit but suggested an appearance in front of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Tuesday may have contributed to the decision.

He told Sky News: “I think he had a pretty rough grilling by MPs this week. I think sometimes we in the media as politicians maybe underestimate how civil servants feel with that kind of scrutiny."

08:46 AM

Lord Geidt resignation letter 'must be published'

Chris Bryant, the Labour chairman of the Committee on Standards, said Lord Geidt's resignation letter to Boris Johnson must be published.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "I know categorically that he has written to the Prime Minister to explain why he has resigned and that letter should be published.

"Downing Street does this all the time, it sort of says 'oh no, there isn't any more to be seen' and then subsequently two days later we discover there was an incriminating letter.

"So I hope the Cabinet Office will publish that letter today."

08:35 AM

Dominic Raab: ECHR must 'respect the limits of its mandate'

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, said the European Court of Human Rights "respect the limits of its mandate".

He told Times Radio: “First of all, I think the abuse of human rights here is the trade in misery of those crossing the Channel, both the criminal gangs profiting but also frankly the dangerous journey that we see across the Channel. That is the human rights abuse that we are aiming to stop.

“Secondly, in terms of the rule of law, I think when the High Court, the Court of Appeal have considered the matter, the Supreme Court have said there is no grounds for an appeal, it is not right and there is no basis in the European Convention for Strasbourg to intervene.

“And so what I would say is I think we should be, certainly as long as we are a state party, and I have always said I think we should stay as state party, but I think it requires us to respect the obligations but also the Strasbourg court to respect the limits of its mandate and it is a two way street.”

08:34 AM

'They should not have legally binding effect under UK law'

Dominic Raab has confirmed the Government may ignore future injunctions imposed by the European Court of Human Rights.

He also accused the court of over-reaching by intervening to halt the Government's first migrant flight to Rwanda.

Asked if the Government is planning to ignore some ECHR rulings in the wake of the Rwanda decision, Mr Raab told Times Radio: “That is a rather crude characterisation of the position but certainly in relation to the latest intervention from Strasbourg, so-called rule 39 interim orders which are not grounded in the European convention, they are based on the rules of procedure, internal rules of the court, I certainly believe, and our Bill of Rights would provide, that they should not have legally binding effect under UK law.

“Particularly in a situation as we have seen recently where the High Court, the Court of Appeal have considered at length the issues, in particular the question of whether to allow injunctive relief and have roundly in that particular case rejected them.

“I don’t think that either in this case or in general it is right for the Strasbourg court to assume a power of injunction and then apply it. It is not grounded in the convention, I don’t think it is right as a matter of policy.”

08:25 AM

NO 10 does intend to appoint new ethics adviser

Lord Geidt is the second independent adviser on ministers’ interests to quit the role in the last three years. Sir Alex Allan resigned in November 2020, after Boris Johnson rejected his findings that Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, had bullied civil servants.

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, has confirmed that Mr Johnson does intend to try to appoint a replacement for Lord Geidt.

He told Times Radio: “Yes, he will appoint one. I think that No 10 have made that clear.”

08:23 AM

Dominic Raab suggests ‘rough grilling’ may have contributed to Lord Geidt resignation

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, suggested Lord Geidt's "pretty rough grilling" by MPs on the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Tuesday may have played a role in his resignation.

Asked why Lord Geidt had quit, Mr Raab told Sky News: “Well, the stated reasons, of course he set out overnight, but were very limited. He just said he thought it was the right time to step down. Let me tell you what I know.

“First of all he had been engaged with the Prime Minister in No 10 this week and discussing staying on for six months so I think my understanding had been he was committed to the role.

“I think he had a pretty rough grilling by MPs this week. I think sometimes we in the media as politicians maybe underestimate how civil servants feel with that kind of scrutiny.

“And thirdly, there was a particular issue, a commercially sensitive matter in the national interest, which he was asked to look at. I don’t know which aspect of this, I suspect there will be, in fact I know there will be, an update from No 10 later.”

08:19 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Westminster was rocked last night by the surprise resignation of Lord Geidt, Boris Johnson's ethics adviser.

The reasons for the resignation remain unclear but No 10 is expected to provide an update later today.

Meanwhile, the legal row over the Government's Rwanda policy continues to rumble on.

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, is on the morning media round for the Government and he has been grilled on both subjects. I will guide you through the key developments.

