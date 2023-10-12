Politics latest news: SNP MP Lisa Cameron defects to Tories after ‘toxic and bullying’ experience

The news of Lisa Cameron's bombshell defection came as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was pictured with Sue Gray, his chief of staff, for the first time - Tayfun Salci/Press Wire/Shutterstock

An SNP MP has defected to Tories as she accused her old party of a “toxic and bullying” culture.

Dr Lisa Cameron, who has been the subject of an internal campaign to unseat her, singled out Rishi Sunak for praise as she opened up about her recent mental health struggles.

The East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow MP, who was elected in 2015, told the Daily Mail: “I do not feel able to continue in what I have experienced as a toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group, which resulted in my requiring counselling for a period of 12 months in Parliament and caused significant deterioration in my health and wellbeing as assessed by my GP including the need for antidepressants.”

Declaring she has “no faith” in the SNP leadership, she added: “I am particularly grateful to the Prime Minister in valuing my continued contribution to Parliament as a health professional and in taking time to listen.”

Mr Sunak said: “She is a brave and committed constituency MP. Lisa is right that we should aim to do politics better, with more empathy and less division and a dedication to always doing what we think is right.”

It comes as the latest blow to SNP ahead of its annual party conference on Sunday. Last week saw a by-election defeat in which Humza Yousaf’s party lost Rutherglen and Hamilton East to the Labour Party with a swing of more than 20 points.

Sir Keir Starmer pictured with Sue Gray for the first time

The Labour leader and Ms Gray, his chief of staff since last month, have been photographed for the first time this morning.

Tories welcome ‘the newest member of Rishi Sunak’s team’

Your voters will be appalled, SNP tells defector

The SNP has said Lisa Cameron’s constituents will be “appalled” by her defection to the Tories.

A spokesman for the nationalist party said: “The people of East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow will be appalled they are now represented a Conservative and Unionist MP.

“Lisa Cameron should now do the right thing and step down to allow a by-election.”

“Her constituents elected an SNP MP not a Tory, and they deserve to have the democratic opportunity to elect a hard working SNP MP who will put the interests of Scotland first. On a personal basis, we wish her well.”

In her remarks as she announced she had quit the SNP, Ms Cameron took aim at its approach to independence, suggesting it had fuelled “significant division” on the issue.

Rishi Sunak welcomes newest Tory MP

Rishi Sunak has welcomed Lisa Cameron to the Conservative Party after her defection from the SNP amid a bullying row.

The Prime Minister said: “I am delighted that Lisa Cameron has decided to join the Conservatives. She is a brave and committed constituency MP. Lisa is right that we should aim to do politics better, with more empathy and less division and a dedication to always doing what we think is right.

“I look forward to working with her on the disability issues she has championed so passionately in parliament, and on the issues that really matter to her constituent’s in East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow.

“Her decision is a sign that we are the party for those who will make constructive, long term decisions for a brighter future for the whole of the UK.”

Analysis: 2023 has become an annus horribilis for the SNP

Losing two MPs in the space of a week, right on the eve of its party conference, is further proof that 2023 has become an annus horribilis for the SNP.

The party had dominated Scottish politics for almost all of Nicola Sturgeon’s nine-year premiership but her time as first minister ended suddenly after her radical approach to transgender rights was vetoed in Westminster and cost her the support of her party.



Ms Sturgeon was then arrested in June, and released without charge, after being questioned for more than seven hours last Sunday as part of an ongoing police investigation into the nationalist party’s finances.



Peter Murrell, her husband and the former SNP chief executive, was also arrested before later being released without charge pending further investigation.



Humza Yousaf succeeded Ms Sturgeon after narrowly beating Kate Forbes in a brutal leadership race which exposed deep divisions in the party on Scottish independence, transgender rights and more.



The SNP now leads by just two points in the polls, and suffered a heavy by-election defeat to Labour on Thursday in Rutherglen and Hamilton West. Now, Lisa Cameron’s exit is a further blow to a party that has withstood a turbulent and damaging year.

Tory MPs welcome Lisa Cameron into the fold

Douglas Ross has led the Conservative Party in welcoming Lisa Cameron to the fold (see 9.33am).

Mr Ross, leader of the Scottish Tories, said: “It’s great to have Lisa Cameron on board. The Scottish Tories will stand up for everyone who has been forgotten by the SNP to get the focus onto Scotland’s real priorities.”

Laura Farris, a Tory backbencher, added: “She criticises the divisive quest for independence by ⁦the SNP,⁩ and joins the Conservatives⁩ to pursue policies that are in the interests of all four nations.”

Lisa Cameron sensationally quits SNP for Tories

An SNP MP has defected to Tories as she accused her old party of a “toxic and bullying” culture.

Dr Lisa Cameron, who has been the subject of an internal campaign to unseat her, singled out Rishi Sunak for “inclusive leadership” as she opened up about her recent mental health struggles.

Ms Cameron, who has represented East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow since 2015, told the Daily Mail: “I do not feel able to continue in what I have experienced as a toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group, which resulted in my requiring counselling for a period of 12 months in Parliament and caused significant deterioration in my health and wellbeing as assessed by my GP including the need for antidepressants.”

Saying she had “no faith” in the SNP leadership, Ms Cameron added: “I am particularly grateful to the Prime Minister in valuing my continued contribution to Parliament as a health professional and in taking time to listen.

“It is the first time I have felt heard and shows positive, inclusive leadership in contrast to that which I have encountered in the SNP at Westminster over many years.”

Breaking: SNP MP Lisa Cameron defects to Tories

Rachel Reeves: Britain trapped in low-growth, high-tax cycle

Britain’s economy is “trapped” in a cycle of low growth, Rachel Reeves has said after today’s latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2 per cent during August, according to figures published this morning which showed a return to growth.

“Under the Conservatives, Britain’s economy remains trapped in a low-growth, high-tax cycle that is leaving working people worse off,” Ms Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said.

“Labour will get our country building again so we can boost growth, make working people better off and get Britain’s future back.”

The tax burden is currently at its highest level since the Second World War, while the economy has not grown for three consecutive quarters since 18 months ago.

Steve Barclay: Labour's NHS plan 'pie in the sky' because of strikes

Labour’s promise to clear waiting lists within four years is “pie in the sky”, the Health Secretary has claimed.

Sir Keir Starmer, the opposition leader, said it was his party’s “ambition” to ensure that all the 7.7 million people waiting for the treatment receive it in the first term of a Labour government, with the party aiming to reduce the NHS backlog by 40,000 a week.

Asked about Sir Keir’s commitment, Steve Barclay told LBC Radio: “It’s pie in the sky... The key issue that’s impeded our recovery on terms of cutting operation times, cutting waiting lists, has been the industrial action.

“And Keir Starmer isn’t saying that he would pay more to the BMA, there isn’t any additional funding from Labour to do that. So we have already as a government putting in additional capacity, with the 119 community diagnostic centres that we’ve opened, the surgical hubs, the investment in tech, 2.1 billion investment in tech that we’re making.

“So we’re doing all the things that can be done like that. But it is the case that industrial action has had an impact.”

Asked if he was blaming strikes for the glowing backlog, Mr Barclay responded: “The reason there’s been pressure in terms of the waiting lists has been the impact that the industrial action has had.”

We still need to tackle inflation, says Hunt as economy returns to growth

Jeremy Hunt has said the Government must still focus on tackling inflation after Britain’s economy returned to growth in August.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2 per cent during the month, according to figures published this morning by the Office for National Statistics.

Mr Hunt, the Chancellor, said: “The UK has grown faster than France and Germany since the pandemic and today’s data shows the economy is more resilient than expected. While this is a good sign, we still need to tackle inflation so we can unlock sustainable growth.”

Writing separately on X, formerly known as Twitter, he added: “These figures show the UK economy is fundamentally resilient, performing better than France and Germany.

“But we still need higher growth, which means winning the battle against inflation, unlocking supply side measures, and being prudent in the face of global instability.”

Comment: 'BBC and BLM have exposed the virtue-signalling class’s moral depravity'

For once, I’m not blaming the politicians, writes Allister Heath.

Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer, Suella Braverman, even Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden: all have behaved impeccably these past few days. It’s the footballers, the pop stars, the middle-class virtue-signallers, the knee-takers and emoji posters, the HR activists, the academics, charity workers and “human rights” advocates who are missing in action, days after the worst anti-Semitic massacre in 78 years.



Silence does not ordinarily imply complicity. But what if you are one of those people who jumps on every bandwagon and keeps adding flags, logos and messages of support to your Facebook or TikTok page, but had nothing to say about a genocidal attack on Jews, no unequivocal support to proffer to Israel, no interest in properly condemning Hamas?



What if you posted Slava Ukraini on your profile, put up a poster for BLM in your front window, and keep spamming your WhatsApp neighbourhood group with political messaging, but cannot conceive of tweeting Am Yisrael Chai?



Are you scared of retribution, and if so what does that tell us about extremism in Britain, the failure of integration and the police’s lack of commitment to upholding the same law for all? Or do you think that Israel got what it deserved, and does that not make you an anti-Semite? Or is it because you believe the world’s only Jewish state to be so powerful as to not need support, and you have therefore, inadvertently, internalised another anti-Semitic trope?

Allister Heath: Hamas’s genocide must be condemned

Anna Soubry: I'll vote Labour at next election

Anna Soubry has said she will be voting for the Labour party at the next election following its annual conference in Liverpool.

Ms Soubry, a former Conservative government minister, was one of the most vocal Tory critics of Brexit, and defected to join The Independent Group of pro-Remain MPs in 2019, which she went on to lead.

She wrote on X: “I will be voting Labour. With Keir Starmer as leader, they have the values and competence to deliver the change our country desperately needs.”

Ms Soubry represented Broxtowe between 2010 and 2019, when she lost her seat to Darren Henry, the Conservative candidate.

08:25 AM BST

Four of Britain’s top lawyers complain to Ofcom about BBC stance on Hamas

Four of Britain’s most senior lawyers have accused the BBC of abandoning impartiality by refusing to describe Hamas as “terrorists”.

In a letter to Ofcom, Lord Wolfson KC, Lord Pannick KC, Lord Grabiner KC and Jeremy Brier KC urged the regulator to investigate the corporation.

They said that the BBC had taken sides and described Hamas in “more sympathetic terms”.

The four co-signed the letter alongside Lord Polak, honorary president of the Conservative Friends of Israel.

Steve Barclay: End 'sweet shop' style marketing of vapes

Steve Barclay called for an end to the “sweet shop” marketing of vapes as the Government launched a consultation on its vape and cigarette crackdown.

Mr Barclay said he was “alarmed” as a father of young children that the number of children using vapes has increased threefold in the space of three years.

Steve Barclay

“It’s particularly the marketing, with bubblegum, the marketing of vapes like it’s a sweet shop, that kind of thing has to stop, that’s why we’re cracking down on it,” Mr Barclay said.

“We want to get the policy right on things like disposable vapes because there is an interplay with the adult market. As a dad, I want to see it stopped.”

'Everyone' including the BBC should be calling Hamas terrorists, minister insists

“Everyone” including the BBC should be calling Hamas terrorists, Steve Barclay insisted this morning.

The BBC has been describing Hamas as fighters, militants or political resistance because its guidelines state that journalists should not call the attacks on Israel “terrorism”.

Four of Britain’s most senior lawyers have accused the corporation of abandoning impartiality, while James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, told one of its presenters live on air to start using the term “terrorists”.

Asked about the row in an interview with Times Radio, Mr Barclay said: “The Government is very clear that Hamas is a terrorist organisation, and I think people should be clear in the language in which they use.”

Pressed on whether this included the BBC, he replied: “I think it includes everyone. Hamas are a terrorist organisation. I don’t think it’s particularly in doubt.”

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent, guiding you through today in Westminster and beyond.

Measures taken during the Covid pandemic are to blame for criminals not being jailed, the Health Secretary suggested this morning.

All jury trials were suspended during the first national lockdown and the backlog continued to grow as a result of measures including social distancing. Judges have now been advised to delay sentencing hearings for criminals including rapists and burglars, and reminded to consider overcrowding.

Steve Barclay told Sky News: “The reason we have the fastest rollout of prison places in 100 years, the reason we’ve got new 100 prison places every week is we recognise, especially because jury trials were suspended because of Covid, that we have a backlog. It’s not people in custody being released.”

