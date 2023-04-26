Politics latest news: Channel migrants are ‘criminals’, Suella Braverman says

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street on April 25 - Martyn Wheatley/i-Images Picture Agency

Migrants who arrive in the UK on small boats are "criminals", Suella Braverman said this morning as the Government presses ahead with its crackdown on Channel crossings.

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, said in a speech yesterday that "those crossing tend to have completely different lifestyles and values to those in the UK".

Ms Braverman, the Home Secretary, was asked this morning what Mr Jenrick had meant and she told Sky News: "People who are coming here illegally are breaking our laws. They are criminals and they don’t have a right to be here.

"That is at odds with our values of upholding the rule of law, generosity and helping…"

The comments came as the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill returns to the House of Commons this afternoon when it is expected to clear its final hurdles before heading to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Ministers have proposed a number of changes to toughen up the draft legislation, including powers to allow the Government to ignore rulings by European judges which block migrant removal flights.

08:21 AM

Not inevitable that Sudan crisis will lead to more small boat Channel crossings - Braverman

It is not inevitable that the crisis in Sudan will result in greater numbers of people crossing the English Channel in small boats, Suella Braverman said this morning.

Asked if she believed the fighting in Sudan would cause an uptick in crossings, the Home Secretary told Sky News: "I wouldn’t want to necessarily make that an inevitably, there is a global migration crisis..."

08:19 AM

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt enjoys a morning run in Westminster with dog Poppy

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured going for a morning run in Westminster with his dog Poppy - Nigel Howard/Nigel Howard Media

08:17 AM

Home Secretary: Strasbourg rulings which block migrant removal flights 'totally unacceptable'

Suella Braverman said it was "totally unacceptable" for judges in Strasbourg to issue rulings which "undermine" UK decisions on tackling the migrant Channel crossings crisis as she defended the Government's plans to toughen up the Illegal Migration Bill.

MPs will today vote on giving ministers the power to ignore Strasbourg rulings which block migrant removal flights.

Asked how confident she is that the plan will work, the Home Secretary told Sky News: "Well, we have introduced our Bill, it is now nearing completion in the Commons.

"Today is our final stage of debate and we have introduced some clauses to enable a greater decision making power on the part of the home secretary so we avoid a scenario that we saw last June whereby the home secretary made a decision to relocate people from the United Kingdom, people who had arrived here illegally, to Rwanda, English courts had upheld that decision and at the eleventh hour a judge in Strasbourg, pursuant to an opaque process whereby the United Kingdom was not represented, undermined that decision.

"That is totally unacceptable from a democratic point of view and we have introduced a clause which enables the home secretary to consider the case on its individual merits and have a discretion to possibly avoid that scenario replaying again."

08:11 AM

