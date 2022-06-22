Watch PMQs live: Boris Johnson faces grilling on strikes and inflation

Boris Johnson is facing a grilling at Prime Minister’s Questions as the Government remains under pressure over rising inflation and rail strikes.

However, it could also be a difficult session for Sir Keir Starmer after he yesterday failed to make a single public statement about the disruptive industrial action.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

12:05 PM

PMQs now underway

The first question of the session is from Labour MP Chris Elmore who asked Boris Johnson: "Has he ever considered the appointment of his current spouse to a Government post or to any organisation in one of the Royal households? Be honest Prime Minister, yes or no."

Mr Johnson replied: "I know why the party opposite wants to talk about non-existent jobs in the media because they don't want to talk about what is going on in the real world."

12:01 PM

Boris Johnson arrives at PMQs

Boris Johnson has just arrived in the House of Commons ahead of Prime Minister's Questions.

The Prime Minister has now taken his seat on the Government frontbench. PMQs should be underway imminently.

11:59 AM

Busy House of Commons awaits PM

The House of Commons is almost full ahead of PMQs.

There had been a feeling that there could be some gaps in the chamber today because of the rail strikes but that is not the case.

11:57 AM

Teachers threaten strike if they don't get 'inflation-plus' pay rise

Teachers will ballot to go on strike if they are not given an "inflation-plus pay increase", the general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) has threatened.

In a letter to Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, Dr Mary Bousted has said that government "inaction" is causing "real damage to education" as well as to the livelihoods of teachers.

Story continues

"You must respond to the new economic reality of double-digit inflation and the threat this poses to teacher living standards," her open letter reads.

You can read the full story here.

11:46 AM

What to expect at PMQs

Two issues are likely to dominate PMQs at noon: Inflation and rail strikes.

Soaring inflation could prove difficult territory for Boris Johnson as the Government's handling of the economy faces ever-growing scrutiny.

But he will be feeling confident on the issue of industrial action and will probably want to point out that Sir Keir Starmer failed to make a single public statement on the issue yesterday.

Interestingly, the opposite is likely to be true for the Labour leader who may feel comfortable on the economy but decidedly less so on the the issue of strikes.

It could make for a potentially disjointed set of exchanges between the two leaders.

11:28 AM

Rishi Sunak defends pensions increase

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, was asked why workers should show pay restraint when the Government is committing to giving pensioners a double-digit rise in their incomes next year.

He said: "I think we are confusing two things because we already know what pensions are going to be for this year and people are speculate on what they might be next year.

"We have a long-standing policy in place. Pension rates are decided in the autumn, we have had the triple lock in place for a long time which protects pensioners because they are among the most vulnerable in our society."

11:10 AM

Rishi Sunak tries to explain pay/pensions stance

The Government has argued that big public sector pay rises would be inflationary but a double digit increase to the state pension and benefits would not be.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, was asked to explain this during an interview this morning.

He said: “Well, it is right that we reward our hard working public sector workers with a pay rise.

“But that needs to be proportionate and balanced with the need not to make the inflationary pressures worse and also to see what is affordable for the taxpayer.

“The slight difference with pensions is pensions are not an input cost into the cost of producing goods and services we all consume so they don’t add to inflation in the same way.”

11:03 AM

Rishi Sunak refuses to say if UK is heading for recession

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, would not be drawn when he was asked this morning on whether the UK is heading for a recession.

He said: "Forecasters will make their predictions but I am confident that we are providing the right support to the economy at this time to help people ease through some of the challenges they are facing with the rising cost of living and rebuild a stronger economy for the long term.”

10:59 AM

'Bank of England will act forcefully to combat inflation'

Rishi Sunak was asked this morning if the Bank of England has lost control of inflation.

The Chancellor didn't answer the question directly but said the Bank will act "forcefully" to tackle rising prices.

He said: “I want people to be reassured that we have all the tools we need and the determination to reduce inflation and bring it back down.

“Firstly the Bank of England will act forcefully to combat inflation. Secondly the Government will be responsible with borrowing and debt so we don’t make the situation worse and drives up people’s mortgage rates anymore than they are going to go up. Lastly we are improving the productivity of our economy.”

10:51 AM

'Ludicrous' to increase pensions by double digits

Lord O'Neill, the former Treasury minister, said the Government's decision to raise pensions by double digits while workers face a real terms wages cut is "ludicrous" and "crazy".

Asked why pensioners are getting such a big increase, the crossbench peer told the BBC: “I have no idea… it seems to me pensioners, given the pressure on fiscal policies and these inequality issues now for the past decade and beyond, the constant protection of pensioners seems ludicrous in itself and in these circumstances particularly crazy.

“I am talking as somebody who is getting on a bit of course.”

10:46 AM

Bank should put up rates even if it could trigger recession

The Bank of England should continue to raise interest rates to combat inflation even if that action risks triggering a recession, Lord O'Neill has said.

The former Treasury minister and crossbench peer was asked during an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme if the Bank should continue to put up rates even if it risks a recession and he said: “Unfortunately given some of the nature of these inflationary issues now, probably yes.”

10:42 AM

'Far too much group think' in western central banks

Lord O'Neill, a former Treasury minister and economist, said he believes the Bank of England will have no choice but to significantly increase interest rates in the coming months in order to tame inflation.

He also accused western central banks of being guilty of "far too much group think" in recent years.

He told the BBC: “I don’t think the Bank really has any choice. I remember chatting on a past programme with some of your colleagues about this not so long ago, a lot of the problem here is of course coming from the supply shortages of Covid and the dreadful price consequences of the Ukraine invasion.

“But there has been far too much group think in Western central banks for now a number of years and they just persisted with quantitative easing far too long and allowed interest rates to stay at extremely low levels for no clear obvious reason.”

09:56 AM

'The fundamentals are strong'

Dominic Raab said the UK economy is well-positioned to bounce back from its current problems as he argued the Government must take a "disciplined approach" to stop rampant inflation.

He told the BBC: “The vital statistics, the fundamentals are strong, but we have got to make sure we don’t… inflict extra damage to the economy by not taking a disciplined approach to inflation.”

09:33 AM

Dominic Raab defends pension increase

The state pension and benefits are set to rise in line with double-digit inflation, despite the Government telling workers to accept a real terms pay cut (you can read the full story here).

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, has defended the approach as he said pensioners are in a "different position" to regular workers and need more support.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “Look, it is very important we rally together and try and get through this inflation spike as swiftly as we can.

“I would say two things, one on your specific question, it is not true to say the constant, unyielding or blind support for pensioners, the triple lock was relaxed recently and temporarily.

“But the reason they are in a different position, and our overall objective to answer the narrative point is to protect the most vulnerable, it is because they are particularly vulnerable and are disproportionately affected by the increase in energy costs which we know everyone is facing.”

09:25 AM

Rail strike disruption continues

Train passengers continue to suffer disruption from the rail strikes this morning after yesterday's industrial action across the country.

Services started later than normal today as trains were delayed leaving depots due to Network Rail (NR) signallers and control room staff who would usually have worked overnight shifts taking part in the strike.

Passengers wait at Paddington Station in London, this morning as train services continue to be disrupted following the nationwide strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union - Ashlee Ruggels/PA

Just 60 per cent of trains will run across the day as a whole, and some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than normal ahead of the second day of strikes tomorrow.

The third strike of the week is planned for Saturday. Talks between the unions, Network Rail and train operating companies will resume today in a bid to resolve the bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Commuters are seen on their bikes this morning at Vauxhall in central London - Jeremy Selwyn/Selwyn Pics

09:18 AM

Lib Dems accuse Rishi Sunak of ‘sitting on his hands’

Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said: "Rishi Sunak is standing by while millions of people suffer from eye-watering levels of inflation - he either hasn't got any sense or any heart to not intervene.

"This Chancellor has hiked taxes time and time again, refusing to slash them to help with the cost of living emergency. Even when we know slashing VAT is a sure-fire way to help families while keeping inflation under control.

"Instead, the Chancellor, his Prime Minister and his colleagues continue to sit on their hands while the country suffers, they are not fit for purpose."

09:16 AM

Labour accuses Tories of ‘mismanagement’ on inflation

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said: "Today's rising inflation is another milestone for people watching wages, growth and living standards continue to plummet.

"Though rapid inflation is pushing family finances to the brink, the low wage spiral faced by many in Britain isn’t new.

"Over the last decade, Tory mismanagement of our economy has meant living standards and real wages have failed to grow.

"We need more than sticking plasters to get us back on course - we need a stronger, and more secure economy.

09:10 AM

Inflation continues to rise

Inflation rose by 9.1 per cent in the 12 months to May this year, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics. That is a slight increase on the nine per cent recorded in April.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, said: “I know that people are worried about the rising cost of living, which is why we have taken targeted action to help families, getting £1,200 to the eight million most vulnerable households.

“We are using all the tools at our disposal to bring inflation down and combat rising prices – we can build a stronger economy through independent monetary policy, responsible fiscal policy which doesn't add to inflationary pressures, and by boosting our long-term productivity and growth."

09:07 AM

Sir Keir Starmer faces ‘explosion’ if he disciplines Labour frontbenchers

A former adviser to Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has warned there will be an "explosion" if the party disciplines any frontbenchers who joined picket lines in support of striking rail workers.

Simon Fletcher, who also advised former leaders Jeremy Corbyn and Ed Miliband, said there has been "a lot of simmering resentment and irritation" over the party's current position.

Sir Keir is considering possible disciplinary action after he ordered frontbenchers not to join picket lines outside stations, as the country faces the biggest rail strike in a generation.

You can read the full story here.

09:06 AM

‘We are on the side of the travelling public’

Labour has said it does not want the rail strikes to happen but it has not criticised the unions, instead opting to blame the Government for failing to intervene in the dispute.

Lucy Powell, the shadow culture secretary, was asked this morning whose side Labour is on in the strikes.

She told the BBC: “We are on the side of the travelling public. I think that is really clear. Obviously we support workers, we support workers in trying to negotiate better pay for themselves and they deserve a fairer pay settlement than is being offered at the moment.

“But the Government want to try and make these strikes about the Labour Party but these strikes sit on the lap of the Government.”

09:04 AM

Labour frontbencher confirms order to stay away from picket lines

Sir Keir Starmer was defied by four frontbenchers who joined picket lines yesterday despite being ordered not to as he was accused of “hiding” over the rail strikes (you can read the full story here)

Lucy Powell, the shadow culture secretary, has confirmed that Labour frontbenchers were told to stay away from picket lines.

She told the BBC: “Yeah, we were advised not to do that. I wouldn’t have chosen to do that. I am a member of the shadow cabinet, I have influence, I have a role here as a national parliamentarian to take action, to raise issues in parliament and that is my job which we have tried to do.”

Asked if the frontbenchers who defied the order should be disciplined, Ms Powell refused to be drawn. She said: “That is a matter for the whips. But as I say, nobody wants to see these strikes happen.”

09:03 AM

Government brings forward Bill of Rights

The Government is today bringing forward its long-awaited Bill of Rights which will, among other things, give the UK powers to overrule European judges (you can read the full story here).

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, said the legislation will help crackdown on “elastic interpretations of human rights” in the legal system.

He told Sky News: “We have got a proud tradition of liberty in this country, we want to reinforce the quintessentially UK freedoms, particularly freedom of speech which we have seen whittled away in various ways.

“We think that that is the liberty that guards all the others. At the same time we have seen a lot of elastic interpretations of human rights particularly fuelled by the human rights Act… and we think it is right to have a proper separation of powers.

“The UK Supreme Court should do what it says on the tin and be supreme in the legal interpretations and if the goal posts shift and you will remember the whole context around prisoner voting where we were told we had to give prisoners the vote, I think Parliament should have the last word when it comes to the law of the land."

09:02 AM

Dominic Raab digs in over dispute with barristers

Barristers have voted to go on strike in a row over legal aid funding. The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, said several days of court walkouts will begin from next week.

The strike is in protest at a proposed 15 per cent increase in the legal aid budget, which it claims is inadequate. It is demanding a minimum of 25 per cent.

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, said this morning that the strike is “regrettable” but he has no intention of giving ground.

Asked if the Government could meet the request for 25 per cent, he told Sky News: “No, they will get 15 per cent as I have already made clear.”

08:24 AM

Dominic Raab: Government must 'stand firm' on pay restraint

The Government must "stand firm" on pay restraint in the public sector in order to bring down soaring inflation more quickly, Dominic Raab argued this morning.

The Justice Secretary was asked during an interview on Sky News if he believes there will be a "summer of discontent".

He said: “We have got unemployment at record lows, lowest levels since I was born in 1974, the fundamentals of the economy are strong.

“We do understand all of those pressures on workers, particularly for the next year with inflation high. But if we want to get inflation down quicker we cannot relent… on these demands.

“I always want to avoid conflict if I can but I think we have got to protect the public and the lowest paid and that means not allowing a vicious cycle of higher inflation for longer. That is an argument that we must stand firm on.”

08:19 AM

Union's cannot be allowed to 'win the argument' on pay

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, has signalled that the Government is ready for a lengthy stand-off with unions over pay rises.

He said the Government "can't allow" unions to "win this argument".

Asked how long the Government is prepared to let strikes go on for, Mr Raab told Sky News: “We can’t allow, I’m afraid, the unions in this very militant way that they’ve proceeded to win this argument because it will only hurt the poorest in our society.”

08:17 AM

Dominic Raab warns against wage erosion

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, has warned that big public sector pay rises would fuel inflation and erode wages as he argued in favour of pay restraint.

He told Sky News: "If we don’t have those restraints inflation will go higher for longer and that will only undermine the pay packages of workers, particularly the most vulnerable workers, for a longer period of time.

“We are taking the action, we are taking a firm line with, for example, the RMT union precisely because we want to protect this erosion of pay packets by inflation.”

08:15 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Soaring inflation and rail strikes are the two main issues of the day in Westminster while the Government is also bringing forward its long-awaited Bill of Rights.

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, is on the morning media round for the Government and he has been talking about all three issues.

Let's start the day by looking at what he has said.