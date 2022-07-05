Politics latest news: Lord McDonald accuses No 10 of lying over Chris Pincher scandal

Boris Johnson is pictured at an event in the No 10 garden yesterday - No 10 Downing Street

Downing Street has been accused of “telling the truth and crossing your fingers at the same time” over its handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

Lord McDonald, the former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, made the accusation this morning and urged No 10 to “come clean” as he claimed it had made untruthful statements about the affair.

Downing Street yesterday confirmed that Boris Johnson knew of concerns about Mr Pincher’s conduct when he made him deputy chief whip in February this year.

However, No 10 said the claims the PM knew about were “either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint”.

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, today confirmed that Mr Pincher was the subject of a complaint about alleged “inappropriate behaviour” when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019.

Lord McDonald said Mr Johnson was briefed “in person” about that investigation and “allegations were 'resolved' only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated".

10:49 AM

Government 'taking the steps that are necessary' on cost of living

Boris Johnson said a national insurance cut which will be rolled out from tomorrow showed the Government is using its “fiscal firepower” right now to help address the cost-of-living crisis.

He also said the Government is "taking the steps that are necessary to bear down on costs in the medium and the long-term as well”.

“Reforming our energy market, reforming our housing markets, tackling the cost of transport as we are now, tackling the cost of government, and everywhere always making sure that we get business, get international investors, to come and invest in this country in the way that they are, at an enormous scale,” the Prime Minister said.

Boris Johnson is pictured addressing Cabinet this morning - Justin Tallis /PA

Mr Johnson singled out Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey for praise at the Cabinet meeting.

“Tiz (Ms Coffey) did succeed in fulfilling her pledge, she got 500,000 from January off welfare into work. What that did was that saved the taxpayer billions of pounds, it helped employers find the workforce that they need and, of course, it transformed the lives of half-a-million people.”

10:44 AM

PM focuses on cost of living at Cabinet

Boris Johnson focused on the economy and taxation as he opened Cabinet this morning as he sought to move on from the Chris Pincher scandal.

Speaking ahead of a cut in national insurance contributions which comes into effect from tomorrow, the Prime Minister said it was part of a package to help people grapple with the rising cost of living.

Boris Johnson addresses his Cabinet in No 10 this morning - Justin Tallis/AFP

He told the Cabinet: “It will be in people’s pay packets from tomorrow onwards and amongst other things it is there to help people up and down the country with the cost of living.

“It’s part of the £37 billion that we are able to spend to help people through the current pressures on food prices, on energy prices, that we are seeing.

“It shows that the Government is firmly on the side of the British people.”

10:40 AM

How have the opposition parties responded to Lord McDonald’s letter?

Labour

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, said: “Boris Johnson’s desperate attempts to cover up what he knew about sexual assault complaints against Chris Pincher before appointing him have been blown out the water.

“It is now clear that the Prime Minister knew about the seriousness of these complaints but decided to promote this man to a senior position in government anyway. He refused to act and then lied about what he knew.”

Liberal Democrats

Daisy Cooper, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: "Lord McDonald has shone a new light on this murky cover-up. Boris Johnson needs to own up to his web of lies and finally come clean today. Every day this carries on our politics gets dragged further through the mud.”

SNP

Brendan O'Hara, the SNP’s shadow Cabinet Office spokesman, said: "This evidence from a former senior official in the Foreign Office demolishes Boris Johnson's claims and raises serious questions over whether he has lied and broken the ministerial code. There must now be a full investigation.”

10:34 AM

Dominic Raab 'not aware' PM was briefed on Pincher complaint

Dominic Raab said he was "not aware" of Boris Johnson having been "briefed directly” about a complaint made against Chris Pincher when he was a foreign office minister in 2019.

Lord McDonald, the former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, said this morning that Mr Johnson was briefed "in person".

But Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “In relation to what happened in 2019, I’m not aware that the Prime Minister was briefed directly about it."

10:18 AM

‘I dispute the use of the word “resolved”’

Downing Street said yesterday that Boris Johnson was aware of claims made against Chris Pincher before he was appointed to the role of deputy chief whip but they had either been “resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint”.

Lord McDonald, the former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, said he would “dispute” the use of the word “resolved” given the 2019 investigation into Mr Pincher.

He told the BBC: “I dispute the use of the word ‘resolved’. For me ‘resolved’ is too positive a word. It sounds as though a happy and agreed conclusion was reached.

“No, the complaint was upheld so to leave the impression that in some way Mr Pincher was exonerated is wrong.”

10:15 AM

‘Categorical assurance was wrong’

Will Quince, the minister for children and families, said yesterday that No 10 had given him a “categorical assurance that the Prime Minister was not aware of any specific allegation or complaint made against the former deputy chief whip” when Chris Pincher was made deputy chief whip in February.

Lord McDonald said that “categorical assurance was wrong”.

He said: “I do not think that is the way to behave. It is very unusual for a retired official to do what I have done this morning, I did it by myself because what I have seen and read over the last few days, I knew to be wrong.

“And things get to a point where you have to do the right thing.”

10:04 AM

Lord McDonald insists PM was briefed 'in person' on Pincher complaint

Lord McDonald, the former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, said he is sure Boris Johnson was briefed "in person" about a complaint made against Chris Pincher when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019.

Asked how the investigation was communicated to No 10, Lord McDonald said: "I briefed the relevant senior official in the Cabinet Office. You will understand that such complaints about ministers are very rare, very sensitive, they are dealt with at the very top level and so I had the help and support of the Cabinet Office through the investigation.”

Asked if he was sure that Mr Johnson was told, Lord McDonald told the BBC: "I know that the senior official briefed the Prime Minister in person because that official told me so at the time.”

Simon McDonald is pictured alongside Boris Johnson at an event in the Foreign Office in July 2016 when he was permanent secretary at the department - Andrew Matthews/PA

09:44 AM

No 10 must 'come clean'

Lord McDonald, former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, said Downing Street needed to “come clean” over its handling of questions about the Prime Minister’s awareness of allegations against Chris Pincher.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think they need to come clean. I think that the language is ambiguous, the sort of telling the truth and crossing your fingers at the same time and hoping that people are not too forensic in their subsequent questioning and I think that is not working.”

09:19 AM

Dominic Raab 'did not tell PM about Pincher complaint'

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, said he did not tell Boris Johnson about the complaint made against Chris Pincher when the latter was a Foreign Office minister in 2019.

Mr Raab, who was foreign secretary at the time, said he did inform the chief whip.

Asked if he told the PM about the investigation, Mr Raab told Sky News: “No, and I wouldn’t expect to in relation to something that fell below the bar of disciplinary action.

“What I did do was inform the chief whip because I do think it is important that we keep a proper record and I referred it to the Cabinet Office Propriety and Ethics Team because I wanted the assurance and that is not to say that I disagreed with the view of the permanent secretary or the Civil Service but because I attach such importance to those around and those who work with us having the confidence in the processes which are there to protect them.”

08:48 AM

Dominic Raab declines to set out nature of complaint

Dominic Raab was asked what the complaint was that was made against Chris Pincher when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019.

But the Deputy Prime Minister refused to be drawn, telling Sky News: “Just because I am respecting the confidentiality of the processes and those involved I don’t think it is right for me to go into that.”

08:47 AM

Dominic Raab confirms Pincher Foreign Office complaint

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, confirmed this morning that Chris Pincher was the subject of a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019.

Mr Raab, who was the foreign secretary at the time, said the complaint was investigated “under the Civil Service’s auspices” and it “did not recommend formal disciplinary action”.

Mr Raab said: “I spoke to Chris Pincher about the inappropriate behaviour and made it clear in no uncertain terms it should desist, it must never be repeated, so did the permanent secretary.

“For additional assurance, because I take this so seriously, I also referred it to the Cabinet Office propriety and ethics team which also looked at it for example to see whether action was warranted under the ministerial code, they didn’t, they agreed that it didn’t warrant that.

“So although there was a complaint made about inappropriate behaviour it did not trigger the disciplinary action either at the Civil Service level or the Cabinet Office level in relation to the code of conduct.”

08:46 AM

Lord McDonald's letter in full

08:45 AM

Ex-Foreign Office chief: PM was briefed 'in person' about Pincher complaint

Lord Simon McDonald, the former permanent secretary and head of the Diplomatic Service at the Foreign Office, has claimed Boris Johnson was briefed "in person" about an investigation into an allegation of "inappropriate behaviour" against Chris Pincher when the latter was a Foreign Office minister in 2019.

Lord McDonald of Salford has submitted a formal complaint to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone saying the account given by Downing Street of Mr Johnson's handling of the scandal was “not true”.

In his letter Lord McDonald said: “Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation. There was a ‘formal complaint’.

“Allegations were ‘resolved’ only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated."

Downing Street had said yesterday that Mr Johnson knew of concerns about Mr Pincher’s conduct when he made him deputy chief whip in February this year but the claims the PM knew about were “either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint”.

08:26 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure over his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

The PM will host a meeting of his Cabinet this morning but he is struggling to stabilise his premiership after the resignation of the deputy chief whip last week.

It promises to be a busy day in Westminster and I will guide you through the key developments.