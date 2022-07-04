Politics latest news: No return to EU freedom of movement under Labour, Sir Keir Starmer to announce

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured in London today - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

Sir Keir Starmer will today promise that a Labour government would not bring back EU freedom of movement as he attempts to draw a line under the party’s Brexit divisions.

The Labour leader will deliver a speech at the Centre for European Reform think tank this evening in which he will set out a five point plan to “Make Brexit Work”.

He will say that under Labour, the UK would not rejoin the EU and nor would it join the bloc’s single market or customs union.

And on migration, he will say: “We will not return to freedom of movement to create short term fixes.”

Sir Keir’s Brexit plan will be built on making improvements to the “poor deal” Boris Johnson agreed with the EU.

His stance is likely to spark a backlash among some Remain-backing MPs who want the UK to have a much closer relationship with Brussels.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

01:12 PM

Sir Keir Starmer Brexit speech will be broadcast

Reports had suggested that Sir Keir Starmer’s Brexit speech at the Centre for European Reform think tank this evening was going to be behind-closed-doors and that there would not be a live stream of the event.

However, media interest has prompted an apparent U-turn and it will now be streamed and a pool reporter - a journalist from a news agency who will cover the event and then circulate the story they write - will also be attending.

It looks and feels like a significant speech by the Labour leader so it seems a bit strange that journalists were not invited to attend. At least we will now definitely be able to see what is said.

01:02 PM

No 10 refuses to deny Dominic Cummings’ claim

Downing Street has refused to deny a claim by Dominic Cummings that Boris Johnson had referred to Chris Pincher as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” long before appointing him in February.

Story continues

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “I’ve seen those unsubstantiated source quotes and I don’t intend to respond to them.”

Told by reporters that it was not a source quote but a claim from Mr Cummings, the spokesman said: “I’m simply not going to comment on the content of what was or wasn’t said in private conversations.”

12:50 PM

PM ‘was aware’ of ‘resolved’ allegations against Chris Pincher

Boris Johnson was aware of claims made against Chris Pincher before he was appointed to the role of deputy chief whip but they had either been “resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint”, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman was asked at lunchtime if Mr Johnson had been warned about Mr Pincher’s alleged behaviour before giving him the job in February.

The spokesman said: “At the time of the appointment the Prime Minister was not aware of any specific allegations being looked at.

“As we said this is an individual who had already served as a minister under other prime ministers. In the absence of a formal complaint it was not appropriate to stop an appointment on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations.

“The Prime Minister was aware of media reports that others had seen over the years and some allegations that were either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint. But like I say, at the time of the appointment of the deputy chief whip he was not aware of any specific allegations being looked at.”

12:32 PM

Boris Johnson to deliver G7 statement in the Commons

Boris Johnson is expected to deliver a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon on his recent trip to the G7 and Nato summits last week.

It is normal for the PM to address the Commons after attending a major global summit. The Commons sits from 2.30pm today and if there are no urgent questions the PM should be on his feet just after 3.30pm.

12:23 PM

'Labour will do no deal with the SNP'

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, has accused the Conservative Party and the SNP of stoking “bitterness, division and anger”. He also insisted Labour would not make an election deal with the SNP.

He said in a Fabian Society speech: “Boris Johnson is a gift for the SNP. Every time they fail, they either shout independence or say at least not as bad as that lot over there… another Tory government is precisely what the SNP wants too because it allows them to continue their grievance campaign.”

He also said: “For more than a decade, the SNP and the Tories have stoked up bitterness, division and anger and created a politics of us versus them."

He also emphasised: “Labour will do no deal with the SNP.”

12:17 PM

Scottish Labour leader blasts Nicola Sturgeon over Indyref2

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar delivered a speech in Westminster this morning in which he claimed Nicola Sturgeon “wants to pit Scot against Scot for her own obsession” in her renewed push to hold a second referendum on independence next year.

At an event hosted by the Fabian Society think tank, he said: “While households stared at their soaring energy bills, rising water bills, astronomical prices at the petrol pumps, and steeper costs at the checkout, Nicola Sturgeon prioritised her obsession with division.

“The SNP is trying to drag people back into the arguments of the past because it has no ideas for the future”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is pictured in Edinburgh on June 28 - Ken Jack/Getty Images Europe

11:47 AM

Analysis: Labour's Brexit plan

Critics are likely to describe Sir Keir Starmer's five-point plan to "Make Brexit Work" as a bit woolly.

The pledges to "sort out" the Northern Ireland Protocol and to "tear down unnecessary trade barriers" are extremely broad and it is unclear exactly how Labour would persuade the EU to give significant ground when the Government has so far failed to do so.

Sir Keir will argue that acting as an "honest broker" would lead to a deal being done but the EU's negotiating mandate on protocol issues is fixed and it is unclear whether being a bit nicer and improving relations would actually result in a major breakthrough.

While the plan on what Labour wants to do to improve the Brexit deal may be a bit woolly, the red lines on what the party would not do are fairly clear.

Sir Keir will hope that ruling out rejoining the EU and insisting there will be no return to freedom of movement will win over Leave voters who may have abandoned the party in recent years. But the moves will risk a rebellion among some of his own MPs.

11:11 AM

Labour leader criticises Tory Brexit record

Sir Keir Starmer will claim this evening that the Tories have "no idea" how to "deliver on the promise our country has" as he sets out his plan to "Make Brexit Work".

Sir Keir will deliver an address to the Centre for European Reform think tank in which he will argue the 2016 vote to leave the EU is "now in the past".

He is expected to say: "But the hope that underpinned that vote, the desire for a better, fairer, more equitable future for our country is no closer to being delivered.

"We will not return to freedom of movement to create short term fixes. Instead we will invest in our people and our places, and deliver on the promise our country has.

"If we are to restore faith in politics as a force for good, we must now get on with delivering on that promise. The Tories have no idea how to do it. Labour does. Labour has a plan. And this plan, a plan to 'Make Brexit Work', is the first stage of delivering on that change and delivering a better future for our country."

10:52 AM

Sir Keir Starmer's five point plan to 'Make Brexit Work'

Sir Keir Starmer's plan to "Make Brexit Work" consists of five main policy planks. They are:

Fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol is the "starting point". Sir Keir will say Labour would act as an "honest broker" to secure a deal with the EU to smooth border disruption. Tear down "unnecessary barriers". Labour would "eliminate most border checks created by the Tory Brexit deal". Support Britain's world-leading industries. Labour would seek deals with other countries for the mututal recognition of professional qualifications. Keep Britain safe. Labour would seek a new and improved security pact with the EU. Invest in the UK. Labour would use "green investment and a commitment to buy, make and sell in Britain to ensure we are best placed to compete on a global stage".

10:44 AM

'We cannot afford to look back over our shoulder'

It would seem that Sir Keir Starmer's plan to "Make Brexit Work" (see the post below at 10.39) is essentially built on improving Boris Johnson's existing Brexit deal.

Sir Keir is expected to tell the Centre for European Reform that Brexit should not be reversed and that the country needs to move on from the "arguments of the past".

He will say: "There are some who say 'we don’t need to make Brexit work, we need to reverse it'. I couldn’t disagree more. Because you cannot move forward or grow the country or deliver change or win back the trust of those who have lost faith in politics if you’re constantly focused on the arguments of the past.

"We cannot afford to look back over our shoulder. Because all the time we are doing that we are missing what is ahead of us.

"So let me be very clear: with Labour, Britain will not go back into the EU. We will not be joining the single market. We will not be joining a customs union."

10:39 AM

Sir Keir Starmer to unveil new Brexit plan

Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech at the Centre for European Reform think tank this evening to set out his new plan to "Make Brexit Work".

Labour has sent out what he is expected to say.

There are four key points he will make as he tries to set in stone his party's position on the issue after many years of divisive rows.

Sir Keir Starmer is pictured in central London this morning - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

The key points are:

Labour would not take the UK back into the EU. The UK would not join the EU single market. The UK would not join the EU's customs union. There would be no return to EU freedom of movement.

Sir Keir will say that his plan would "deliver on the opportunities Britain has, sort out the poor deal Boris Johnson signed, and end the Brexit divisions once and for all”.

09:53 AM

Shadow minister dismisses ‘beergate’ speculation

Durham Police is widely expected to deliver its verdict on “beergate” within the next few days, with Sir Keir Starmer having said he will quit as Labour leader if he is fined over the event which took place in April last year.

There has been some speculation in Westminster that if he is fined, Sir Keir could tender his resignation to the party’s National Executive Committee but it could then refuse to accept it and ask him to stay in post.

Jenny Chapman, the shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, rubbished the suggestion this morning as she said “Keir has been very clear about how he views this, he stood up and said that if he was fined that he would resign”.

She told Sky News: “I think it is difficult to imagine a situation as you have just described but let’s see what happens when Durham tell us the outcome of their investigation.

“I am confident that Keir isn’t going to get fined. He is somebody I know reasonably well and I just cannot see a situation where he is going to get fined in the way that people think.”

09:40 AM

Labour questions No 10 response to Chris Pincher resignation

Downing Street said last week that Boris Johnson "was not aware of any specific allegation” about Chris Pincher before he was appointed to the role of deputy chief whip in February.

Labour’s Jenny Chapman, the shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, highlighted the word “specific” and claimed it is “doing a lot of heavy lifting”.

She told Sky News: “Look as well at the comment that No 10 put out that Boris Johnson was not aware of any specific allegations and I think the use of the word ‘specific’, that word is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence and we find it very, very hard to believe that the Prime Minister didn’t know about these allegations, decided to put his friend in that top job anyway and we think that is wrong.”

09:30 AM

Labour was ‘surprised’ by Chris Pincher appointment

Jenny Chapman, the shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, said Labour was “surprised” when Chris Pincher was appointed to the role of Tory deputy chief whip.

She told Sky News there were “widespread rumours” about Mr Pincher’s alleged behaviour.

She said: “I think there were widespread rumours. I find it impossible to believe that the Prime Minister wasn’t aware of them.”

Asked how much Labour knew, she said: “We heard rumours, just like everybody else. We were surprised that this person was put in a position where he would be responsible for welfare and discipline in Parliament on behalf of the Conservative Party.”

09:14 AM

Will Quince rejects Dominic Cummings’ claim

Former No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings has alleged that Boris Johnson had referred to Chris Pincher as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” long before appointing him in February.

Will Quince, the minister for children and families, said he could not imagine Mr Johnson making the comment and questioned the “credibility” of Mr Cummings.

Asked if he could imagine the Prime Minister making the remark, Mr Quince told LBC Radio: “No, I can’t. I think that quote came from Dominic Cummings who is not someone who I give a huge amount of credibility to given past experience and again, nor do I want to be drawn into sort of rumour or gossip about who said what and who may have said what in the past.

“All I know is this: I have been given a categorical assurance the Prime Minister was not aware of any specific allegation or complaint and I will go further… I don’t believe that anybody in that position, let alone the Prime Minister, if they are aware of what we are now aware of in the papers over the last three days would have appointed Chrius Pincher to the deputy chief whip position if they’d have known about that.”

08:58 AM

‘Westminster has always been awash with gossip’

Last week, Downing Street said the Prime Minister "was not aware of any specific allegation” about Chris Pincher “before the appointment was made” to the role of deputy chief whip in February and “there was no basis to stop the appointment”.

Will Quince, the minister for children and families, was asked this morning what Mr Johnson was aware of when he appointed Mr Pincher to the role.

He told LBC Radio: “I don’t know exactly what the Prime Minister was and wasn’t aware of.”

Mr Quince said that “Westminster has always been and sadly will always be awash with rumour and gossip”.

He added: “Both last night and this morning I asked No 10 very firmly and clearly a specific question around what the Prime Minister knew and I have been given a categorical assurance that the Prime Minister was not aware of any specific allegation or complaint against the former deputy chief whip at the point at which he was appointed.”

08:36 AM

Minister denies drawing the short straw on media round

One Cabinet source told The Telegraph yesterday that it was likely that junior ministers would be “wheeled out” on broadcast interviews this week as their more senior Cabinet colleagues are likely to try to “pull rank” and refuse to go on the airwaves.

Will Quince, the minister for children and families, denied that was the case as he told Sky News that he had been booked to do today’s morning media round “five days ago”.

Will Quince, the minister for children and families, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Alamy Live News

He said: “I am certainly not going to defend the former deputy chief whip. The allegations are incredibly serious and I am appalled by them.

“That isn’t the case today because I was booked in four days ago, in fact five days ago I think it was, to talk about a very important childcare and early years announcement… but of course the actions as are alleged are indefensible. “I don’t think you will see anybody come forward and say anything other than that.”

08:30 AM

'You can’t act on rumour or gossip'

Will Quince, the minister for children and families, is on the morning media round for the Government.

He was asked during an interview on Sky News why Boris Johnson had given Chris Pincher the job of deputy chief whip in February this year.

He said: “Well look, it is a fair question and I anticipated that and I spoke with No 10 both yesterday and today and I asked them firmly and clearly for an answer on this and I have been given categorical assurance that the Prime Minister was not aware of any serious specific allegation with regards to the former deputy chief whip.”

He added: “These cases are hard because like any professional organisation you can’t act on rumour or gossip and in Westminster there is a lot of rumour or gossip, it is something I try to sort of stay clear of but it is why it is also so important that where people do witness something which is clearly falling well below the standard of behaviour we should rightly expect from members of Parliament and those who work on the parliamentary estate that it is reported and we encourage everybody to come forward and whether that is the police or the parliamentary authorities so action can be taken like it was in this case with the Chief Whip and the Prime Minister the very next day withdrawing the whip.”

08:13 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure and a Cabinet backlash over his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

The scandal is likely to dominate the week in Westminster and I will guide you through the key developments.