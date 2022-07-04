Politics latest news: Boris Johnson ‘can’t act on gossip’, insists minister amid Chris Pincher backlash

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is pictured in No 10 on July 1 - Chris J Ratcliffe /Shutterstock

Boris Johnson cannot "act on rumour or gossip" when appointing Tory MPs to Government roles, a minister has said amid a backlash over the PM's handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

Will Quince, the minister for children and families, said allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Pincher are "indefensible".

He also said he had been given "categorical assurance" from Downing Street that Mr Johnson "was not aware of any serious specific allegation with regards to the former deputy chief whip" when he offered him the job in February.

Mr Johnson is under mounting pressure to explain how much he knew about claims against Mr Pincher before appointing him. Over the weekend, a number of new allegations emerged about Mr Pincher, who resigned from his Government role on Thursday following claims he groped two men at a private members’ club in London.

Mr Quince was asked during an interview on Sky News why Mr Johnson had given Mr Pincher a Government job and he said: “These cases are hard because like any professional organisation you can’t act on rumour or gossip and in Westminster there is a lot of rumour or gossip."

Mr Johnson is facing a Cabinet backlash over his handling of the affair. Mr Pincher has denied all the allegations and did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday night.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:36 AM

Minister denies drawing the short straw on media round

One Cabinet source told The Telegraph yesterday that it was likely that junior ministers would be “wheeled out” on broadcast interviews this week as their more senior Cabinet colleagues are likely to try to “pull rank” and refuse to go on the airwaves.

Will Quince, the minister for children and families, denied that was the case as he told Sky News that he had been booked to do today’s morning media round “five days ago”.

He said: “I am certainly not going to defend the former deputy chief whip. The allegations are incredibly serious and I am appalled by them.

“That isn’t the case today because I was booked in four days ago, in fact five days ago I think it was, to talk about a very important childcare and early years announcement… but of course the actions as are alleged are indefensible. “I don’t think you will see anybody come forward and say anything other than that.”

08:30 AM

'You can’t act on rumour or gossip'

Will Quince, the minister for children and families, is on the morning media round for the Government.

He was asked during an interview on Sky News why Boris Johnson had given Chris Pincher the job of deputy chief whip in February this year.

He said: “Well look, it is a fair question and I anticipated that and I spoke with No 10 both yesterday and today and I asked them firmly and clearly for an answer on this and I have been given categorical assurance that the Prime Minister was not aware of any serious specific allegation with regards to the former deputy chief whip.”

He added: “These cases are hard because like any professional organisation you can’t act on rumour or gossip and in Westminster there is a lot of rumour or gossip, it is something I try to sort of stay clear of but it is why it is also so important that where people do witness something which is clearly falling well below the standard of behaviour we should rightly expect from members of Parliament and those who work on the parliamentary estate that it is reported and we encourage everybody to come forward and whether that is the police or the parliamentary authorities so action can be taken like it was in this case with the Chief Whip and the Prime Minister the very next day withdrawing the whip.”

08:13 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure and a Cabinet backlash over his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

The scandal is likely to dominate the week in Westminster and I will guide you through the key developments.