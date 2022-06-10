Politics latest news: Boris Johnson not a good role model for children, says new social mobility tsar

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is pictured in Blackpool yesterday - Peter Byrne/AFP

Boris Johnson is not a "good role model" for the nation's children, the Government's social mobility tsar has claimed.

Katharine Birbalsingh, the chairman of the Social Mobility Commission, said that she "wished" the Prime Minister could be a good role model "but he isn't".

She told Sky News: “No, I do not think so, I don’t. I wish he could be but he isn’t and that is a bit sad."

She added: "You know I like Boris, I don’t think he’s a bad guy... but I do not think that he is a good role model for children.”

Robin Walker, the schools minister, defended the PM and said: "I think actually anyone who leads this country is a role model, someone that children can look up to."

09:20 AM

Labour takes eight point poll lead over Tories

The Labour Party has taken an eight point opinion poll lead over the Tories, according to a new survey published by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

Labour gained two points in the wake of Boris Johnson's bruising confidence vote victory on Monday while the Tories dropped two points.

The survey, conducted on June 8-9, puts Labour on 40 per cent and the Tories on 32 per cent.

A poll conducted on June 5 put Labour on 38 per cent and the Tories on 34 per cent.

08:58 AM

Government faces legal fight over Rwanda plan

Migrants due to be flown to Rwanda are likely to be released into the community and tagged amid fears they will try to abscond if the Government loses an injunction battle today.

The Home Office cannot keep the asylum seekers in detention indefinitely under legal rules despite fears that the threat of deporting the migrants to the African country could increase the likelihood of them seeking to abscond.

Lawyers for two charities and the PCS union representing Border Force staff will today seek an injunction to block the Home Office’s first deportation flight to Rwanda on Tuesday pending the outcome of their legal challenge to the policy.

08:45 AM

Labour repeats call for emergency Budget

Labour has repeated its call for Rishi Sunak to hold an emergency Budget amid growing concerns over rising fuel costs.

Asked what Labour would do reduce the cost of filling up, Alex Norris, the shadow levelling up minister, told Sky News: "From talking to constituents there is so much anxiety about their ability to even get to work because of the cost now of travel to do so.

"We think it was significant the action we secured on the windfall tax... and that will start to filter through and help people.

"But what we called for then and what we are calling for now is an emergency Budget that helps tackle the things that are pushing up prices and that are putting so many pressures on people."

08:28 AM

Labour suggests UK should consider calling in Russian ambassador

Alex Norris, Labour's shadow levelling up minister, has suggested the UK should consider summoning the Russian ambassador to discuss the case of two Britons sentenced to death for fighting Russian forces (see the post below at 08.27).

Asked during an interview on Sky News if the ambassador should be called in, Mr Norris said: "Diplomatic efforts now must start… that now must happen. Whether that is calling in the ambassador or one of the other channels that are open we must use all of them and show a united front that we expect their rights to be upheld.”

08:25 AM

Government not ruling out 'naming and shaming' petrol firms

Robin Walker, the schools minister, said the Government should not “rule out any options to name and shame” retailers who are failing to pass on the Government's fuel duty cut to customers.

He told Times Radio: “I think this is really important that we do have visibility and transparency. Some of that consumers can see for themselves, but I think it’s very important that we should make sure if it’s clear that retailers haven’t passed on the benefits of that 5p cut in fuel duty.

“I don’t think Government should rule out any options to name and shame people who aren’t. But I think what we do need to make sure as well is that we’re supporting people in other ways."

08:11 AM

'Mistakes were made' as Government plans to burn unusable PPE

A new report by the Public Accounts Committee has revealed the Government plans to burn £4 billion of unusable personal protective equipment (PPE) to generate electricity.

Schools minister Robin Walker defended the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic but admitted “some mistakes were made” when asked about the news during an interview on Times Radio.

He said: “Clearly there were huge pressures on government at the start of the pandemic, we needed to make sure that we secured as much protective clothing and vaccines, and everything else that was required, in as short a time as possible.

“I think it’s clear that some mistakes were made during that time period and it’s right that there have been apologies for that."

07:49 AM

Government's new Brexit law to be published on Monday

It looks like the Government will be publishing its controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill on Monday next week.

The legislation will allow UK ministers to unilaterally tear up post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland without having to seek the permission of the EU.

The EU believes the plans will break international law but the UK has repeatedly insisted its proposals will be legal.

The order paper for Monday in the House of Commons states that the Bill is scheduled to be presented. The publication of the legislation is likely to spark a political firestorm.

07:44 AM

Rishi Sunak under fire over Government debt

Rishi Sunak has been accused of losing £11 billion of taxpayers’ money by paying too much money to service the Government’s debt.

The losses come from the Chancellor’s failure to insure against higher interest rates a year ago on the £895bn created through quantitative easing, according to analysis by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Jagjit Chadha, director of Niesr, told the Financial Times that Mr Sunak’s decisions had left the UK with “an enormous bill and heavy continuing exposure to interest rate risk”, adding that it was the Treasury’s fault.

07:40 AM

'If I were a member of the RMT... I would be voting to go on strike'

A Labour frontbencher has said he would vote to go on strike if he was a member of the RMT union.

Asked if he supported rail strikes which are being planned for later this month, Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, told the BBC's Question Time programme: "As I say, I'd prefer they weren't going ahead.

"Put it this way, if I were a member of the RMT and my jobs were at risk like this then I would be voting to go on strike and I would be voting to defend my jobs, terms and conditions.

"If I were a Government minister right now, it is not my job to be on the picket line, it is not my job to be condemning unions, it is my job to solve the problem, to get people round the table to make sure passengers aren't inconvenienced."

07:31 AM

'There is no basis on which they can be put on trial'

Robin Walker, the minister for school standards, said Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, should not have been put on trial and must be treated as prisoners of war (see the post below at 08.27).

He told Sky News: “We have been absolutely clear throughout that these people should be treated as prisoners of war.

“Under the Geneva Convention there is no basis on which they can be put on trial. This is an illegal court in a sham government that has held this trial and obviously we don’t recognise it has any authority.

“We will continue to use all diplomatic channels to make the case that these are prisoners of war who should be treated accordingly.”

07:27 AM

Liz Truss to raise case of two Britons sentenced to death

The Foreign Secretary will raise the case of two Britons sentenced to death for fighting Russian forces when she speaks with her Ukrainian counterpart on Friday.

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Liz Truss has called it a “sham judgement” and insisted it has “absolutely no legitimacy”.

She will speak about the matter during a phone call with Dmytro Kuleba later on Friday, according to the BBC, while No 10 has said the men are entitled to combatant immunity as prisoners of war.

07:25 AM

Minister: ‘Strong case’ for fuel duty cut

The AA yesterday called on the Government to bring forward a new 10p cut to fuel duty to help motorists as they face surging prices at the pumps.

A minister has now said there is a “strong case” to bring forward a further cut.

Robin Walker, the minister for school standards - AFP

Asked if the Government could cut the tax again, Robin Walker, the schools minister, told Sky News: “I think that is obviously a question for the Treasury. I think there is always a strong case for looking at whatever we can do to help on these things.

“As I say, the most recent fiscal event we had the biggest cut in fuel duty that has ever been delivered by a government. That is a substantial move.”

07:22 AM

Minister hints at future help for motorists

Robin Walker, the minister for school standards, has suggested that Rishi Sunak could soon be forced to bring forward additional support for motorists to combat rising fuel prices.

He told Sky News: “This is an enormous challenge and I recognise, I have constituents who are profoundly affected by the cost of energy. “I have always campaigned both as a backbencher and a minister to try and keep fuel duty down, to reduce the impact of that.

“I think the Chancellor will continue to have to look at all the tools at his disposal to try and keep these costs down because of course it is the case that when fuel duty or fuel prices rise substantially it has a broader impact on the cost of living.”

07:20 AM

5p fuel duty cut ‘more than outweighed’ by price rises

A minister has admitted that the 5p fuel duty cut unveiled by Rishi Sunak in March has been “more than outweighed” by surging prices at the pumps.

Robin Walker, the school standards minister, told Sky News: “First of all we saw in the recent spending review the 5p cut to fuel duty which is the biggest cut in many years but I recognise that has been more than outweighed by the pressure on the wholesale cost of energy, that is why we have helped people directly.”

07:19 AM

Minister insists PM is a ‘good role model’

Robin Walker, the minister for school standards, has rejected a claim made by Katharine Birbalsingh, the Government’s social mobility tsar, that Boris Johnson is not a “good role model” for children.

He told Sky News: “Well, that is her opinion, of course she is entitled to her opinion on that.

“I think actually anyone who leads this country is a role model, someone that children can look up to. “The Prime Minister has shown phenomenal resilience through the Covid pandemic and leadership and I think that is something that children should learn about, understand about in schools.

“I think it is also, he is a great communicator and one of the things we seek to teach in all our schools is the importance of communication…”

07:18 AM

Social mobility tsar: PM is not a good role model

Katharine Birbalsingh, the chairman of the Social Mobility Commission, has said she does not believe Boris Johnson is a "good role model" for children.

Speaking to Beth Rigby on Sky News, she said: "No, I don't think so, I don't. I wish he could be but he isn't and that is a bit sad.

"But you know I can't get into the ins and outs because I don't know enough about you know, people say, well should he be there or should he not be there, I don't know. You know I like Boris, I don't think he’s a bad guy you know, but I don’t know enough about what he’s got up to but I do not think that he is a good role model for children."

Katharine Birbalsingh, the Government's new social mobility tsar - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Asked what is "not good about him", she said: "Well his personal life for instance, that does make me raise an eyebrow."

She also criticised the PM's haircut as she suggested it does not look "professional": "It's important to look professional. And sometimes Boris looks professional, but sometimes he's not professional enough for me."

07:07 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Boris Johnson is expected to visit Tiverton and Honiton today as he heads out on the by-election campaign trail one day after trying to reset his premiership with a major speech in Blackpool.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is in Belfast for talks with Stormont leaders on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

There is plenty going on in the world of Westminster today and I will guide you through the key developments.