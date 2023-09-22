Politics latest news: ‘Better deal’ with EU will ease cost of living crisis, suggests Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, at the Bank of England yesterday - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A “better deal” with the EU would help to ease the cost of living crisis, Rachel Reeves has suggested after Labour insisted it will not diverge from Brussels rules if it wins power.

Sir Keir Starmer, the opposition leader, told a Left-wing audience in Canada that he would improve relations with the bloc by sticking to its standards on food and the environment.

Ms Reeves, the shadow chancellor, insisted Labour “accept the result of the referendum” but added: “The truth is the deal that Boris Johnson secured three years ago is not good enough, and we have seen a decline in trade between the UK and our European neighbours which pushes up prices and it’s bad for businesses.”

She added: “Because we’re committed to high standards, particularly around workers’ rights, environmental protections and food standards, we believe that we can get a better deal than what we’ve got today.

“And that will be good for UK consumers who’ve seen prices rise and rise and rise, and it will be good for businesses as it will be easier to trade.”

It came as Labour vowed to legally bind ministers to consult their official watchdog on major tax and spending changes to prevent a recurrence of Liz Truss’s ill-fated mini-budget.

09:09 AM BST

Jeremy Hunt: Tax cuts are virtually impossible

Jeremy Hunt has said that tax cuts ahead of November’s Autumn Statement are “virtually impossible” and has warned that he faces difficult decisions.

The Chancellor said there was no “extra headroom” to cut taxes, because of the need to prioritise the pledge to halve inflation this year to a level of around 5.3 per cent.

The Bank of England decided not to put up interest rates yesterday, ending a run of 14 successive increases and raising the prospect that they may have peaked.

Mr Hunt told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that high debt interest payments left him little room for giveaways.

Daniel Martin, Tim Wallace and Ben Riley-Smith have the story

08:53 AM BST

Rural minister: Unlike Millionaire host Clarkson, farmers can't just phone a friend

Jeremy Clarkson has it much easier than the average farmer, the food and rural affairs minister suggested during his broadcast round this morning.

When the success of the presenter’s hit series Clarkson’s Farm was raised, Mark Spencer told GB News: “I think unless you’ve been a farmer, you don’t actually know how difficult it is.

Clarkson seen in series two of Clarkson's Farm, which is set to return to Amazon for another instalment in the near future - Ellis O’Brien

“You mention Jeremy Clarkson, Jeremy is assisted by the fact that he’s had a huge television company behind him funding some of those exciting things he puts on the screen.

“When you’re out there day and night, and it is your livelihood at risk and losing an animal costs you a huge amount of your future income, I think then you understand the pressure that you are actually under.”

08:50 AM BST

Labour frontbencher says party has its 'red lines' on Brexit

Labour has been clear about its “red lines” on Brexit, the shadow financial secretary said.

James Murray, an opposition frontbencher, told Sky News that Sir Keir Starmer “has been clear throughout that we have red lines when it comes to our relationship with the EU post-Brexit”.

Mr Murray added: “We don’t want to be in the single market. We don’t want to be in a customs union. We don’t want to bring back freedom of movement. But we do want a better trading relationship, we want a better trade and investment relationship between the UK and the EU and I think what’s really clear is that the Tories have no plan to make Brexit work.”

It came as the Conservative Party launched an attack ad featuring Sir Keir’s various positions on Brexit since 2016, including during his time as shadow Brexit secretary in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, when the party campaigned for a second referendum on the EU.

Sir Keir and Labour would take us back to square one on Brexit - the latest example of his short-term positions on the EU pic.twitter.com/SK8n4olSK8 — Conservatives (@Conservatives) September 21, 2023

08:40 AM BST

Energy Secretary visits Paris with Macron and the King

Claire Coutinho, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, has been in Paris for a climate summit also attended by the King and Emmanuel Macron, the French president.

Claire Coutinho, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, attends the SV Climate and Nature Finance Mobilisation Forum. His Majesty The King and President Macron were also in attendance at the Natural History Museum, Paris, France

Ms Coutinho was at the Natural History Museum for the SV Climate and Nature Finance Mobilisation Forum.

Claire Coutinho, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, attends the SV Climate and Nature Finance Mobilisation Forum. His Majesty The King and President Macron were also in attendance at the Natural History Museum, Paris, France

08:32 AM BST

Labour: We're certainly not anti-motorist

Labour is not an “anti-motorist” party, Rachel Reeves said at the end of a week which has been politically dominated by Rishi Sunak’s reset of net zero policy.

Mr Sunak confirmed on Wednesday his government will delay a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035, while Labour has said it would reinstate the 2030 ban.

The party’s leadership admitted it lost a by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in July that it was widely expected to win because of Sadiq Khan, its Mayor of London, expanding an ultra-low emissions zone which means motorists whose vehicles do not meet green requirements are charged £12.50 a day.

Ms Reeves told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The price of electric vehicles is coming down every month, every year and that’s a good thing. No one’s talking about banning petrol and diesel cars, the second hand market will still be really vibrant in years to come.

“We’re certainly not anti-motorist. The price of electric vehicles is coming down all the time. But you know over the last 24, 48 hours I’ve had so many messages from business leaders saying all we want is a bit of consistency and frankly some ambition from this Government.

“Other countries in the world are leading the way. I don’t want the investment and the jobs to be going to the European Union and Asia, I want them here, and that means a government that sticks to its plans.”

08:27 AM BST

They long to be close to EU

Labour has made peace with Brexit but wants to have a “better relationship” with the continent, the shadow chancellor has said.

Rachel Reeves said opposition frontbenchers “don’t want to rejoin the EU in name or any other way” amid a political row sparked by comments by Sir Keir Starmer, her party’s leader, about not diverging from Brussels edicts on food standards, employment rights and the environment.

“We accept the result of the referendum, that was seven years ago, more than seven years ago now, times have moved on,” Ms Reeves told BBC Radio 4’s Today progrmame.

“But we do want to have a better relationship with our nearest neighbours and trading partners.”

08:23 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through another day in Westminster as party conference season begins.

