Politics latest news: Ben Wallace 'close' to agreeing extra defence funding at Budget

Ben Wallace has revealed he is close to agreeing an increased funding package for the Ministry of Defence with Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak.

The Defence Secretary said that "we are not very far away" from agreeing a deal which will be announced at the Budget next month.

He said the extra cash is needed to counter new threats which have emerged since 2020 and he believes Mr Sunak "gets it".

Speaking on the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mr Wallace said that both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have demonstrated that they "recognised defence needed more money" and he is "pretty confident that we will get somewhere".

He told Times Radio: "The amounts are designed really to do a number of things, one is mainly to make sure that the threats that have emerged since the defence command paper back in 2020 that we can find some funding to meet that and we are not very far away I don’t think and I think I am pretty confident, I certainly know that the Prime Minister gets it."

08:15 AM

Defence Secretary: UK showing 'leadership' with offer to 'backfill' fighter jet donations

Ben Wallace said he did not know if countries will take the UK up on its offer to "backfill" fighter jets should they elect to donate their own aircraft to Ukraine. But he said the UK is trying to show "leadership" on the issue.

Asked if nations will agree to the offer, the Defence Secretary told Times Radio: "I don’t know. Remember early... if you think about the anniversary today, if you remember early on in the war Poland had talked about gifting I think MiG29s, I haven’t seen their latest position.

"I think the point here is from a leadership point of view the UK has offered, in the same way the United States have in some other type of equipment, has offered to say 'look if you wish to do that and you are worried about your security as a result of it we can come and backfill to help support that'."

08:10 AM

UK renews offer to ‘backfill’ fighter jets eastern European countries donate to Ukraine

The UK has renewed its offer to "backfill" eastern European countries which donate Soviet-era or Russian fighter jets to Ukraine.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said the UK is willing to give Typhoon aircraft to countries which give MiG-29s or SU-24s to Kyiv.

Speaking on the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr Wallace told Times Radio: "I think what we have done is two things. One is we are going to start the process of training Ukrainian pilots for the long term resilience of Ukraine on our fighter planes because after this war is over Ukraine will need to defend itself and giving them that capability is really important.

"But in the timescales of this conflict right now the ability for us to train pilots onto Typhoons and then train them on the fighting of Typhoons, because fighting aircraft is a very complicated layered process and you also require about 200 people to look after the jets like a Formula 1 pit crew if you know what I mean, and the West is not putting in RAF personnel or other airforce personnel into Ukraine.

"So the other quick way that Ukraine can benefit from fighter jets is for those countries in Europe that have Russian or Soviet fighter jets - MiG-29s or SU-24 - if they wish to donate we could use our fighter jets to backfill and provide security for them as a result or indeed to backfill to allow them to have their own capability because they are already configured to fight in a Nato way where of course Ukraine isn’t."

08:05 AM

