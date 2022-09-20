Politics latest news: BBC licence fee to be reviewed in 'coming weeks', suggests Michelle Donelan

Dominic Penna
·4 min read
Michelle Donelan, the Culture Secretary - Isabel Infantes/AFP
Michelle Donelan has said she would review the BBC licence fee in the "coming weeks" as she declined to reveal whether it could be scrapped.

The new Culture Secretary praised the broadcaster's "tremendous" coverage of the Queen's funeral, refusing to make policy "on the hoof".

But speaking to Sky News, she added: "It is no secret that I have been a long term sceptic of the licence fee and we need to make sure the BBC is sustainable in the long term.

"I’m looking at this in the round, I’m someone who decides policy on evidence and that’s what I will be doing in the coming weeks."

Appearing on the Today programme, Ms Donelan spoke of the "importance" of decriminalising non-payment of the licence fee, indicated by Liz Truss during the Tory leadership campaign, and declined to say whether the sale of Channel 4 would go ahead as planned.

​Follow the latest updates below.

08:35 AM

Michelle Donelan: Queen's funeral money well spent

While she could not say how much the Queen's funeral cost, Michelle Donelan hailed "money well spent" in recogntion of Her Majesty's 70-year reign.

"We haven’t got that total figure," Ms Donelan said when quizzed about the cost by Sky News. "But I think the taxpayer would argue it was money well spent.

"In DCMS, the department that I lead, we’ve been leading on the efforts around the queue and it was remarkable. Over 250,000 went through Parliament, we’re just crunching the final numbers at the moment so that’s not a final figure.

"I don’t think anyone could argue our late monarch didn’t deserve that send-off given the duty and the selfless service that she committed to over 70 years. I think it would be downright preposterous to suggest we shouldn’t have celebrated this."

08:33 AM

Liz Truss confirms further Ukraine support

The UK will match or exceed its 2022 military aid spend on Ukraine next year, Liz Truss confirmed overnight.

Currently visiting New York for the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge world leaders to play their part in ending Vladimir Putin's "economic blackmail" of the West.

Hailing Ukraine's recent military victories as "inspirational", Ms Truss said: "My message to the people of Ukraine is this: the UK will continue to be right behind you every step of the way. Your security is our security.

"Too many lives – in Ukraine, in Europe and around the world – are being manipulated by a dependence on Russian energy. We need to work together to end this once and for all."

08:26 AM

250,000 went through The Queue

Approximately 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth's lying in state at Westminster Hall, writes Marcus Parekh.

Michelle Donelan told Times Radio that the figure is an initial estimate and her department are still "crunching the numbers".

Britons queued for up to 24 hours to pay their respects to the late monarch - Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
"It's approximately around the 250,000 mark. We're just crunching those final numbers," she said, adding the final figure will be released in due course.

If the figure proves to be accurate, it would mean fewer Britons went to view Elizabeth II lying-in-state than her father George VI or Winston Churchill.

Read the full story here

08:22 AM

'It is no secret I'm a licence fee sceptic'

Michelle Donelan this morning praised the BBC's "tremendous" coverage of the Queen's state funeral and said it was "unique" among British brodacasters.

But speaking to Sky News, she added: "It is no secret that I have been a long term sceptic of the licence fee and we need to make sure the BBC is sustainable in the long term.

"I’m looking at this in the round, I’m someone who decides policy on evidence and that’s what I will be doing in the coming weeks."

08:19 AM

Good morning

The end of the mourning period for Elizabeth II marks the return of politics as usual, with MPs sitting later this week in anticipation of Kwasi Kwarteng's 'mini-Budget'.

This morning, the new Culture Secretary indicated she would review the BBC licence fee in the "coming weeks" as she declined to reveal whether it could be scrapped.

I will be taking you through all of today's developments.

