Politics latest news: BBC licence fee to be reviewed in 'coming weeks', suggests Michelle Donelan

Michelle Donelan, the Culture Secretary

Michelle Donelan has said she would review the BBC licence fee in the "coming weeks" as she declined to reveal whether it could be scrapped.

The new Culture Secretary praised the broadcaster's "tremendous" coverage of the Queen's funeral, refusing to make policy "on the hoof".

But speaking to Sky News, she added: "It is no secret that I have been a long term sceptic of the licence fee and we need to make sure the BBC is sustainable in the long term.

"I’m looking at this in the round, I’m someone who decides policy on evidence and that’s what I will be doing in the coming weeks."

Appearing on the Today programme, Ms Donelan spoke of the "importance" of decriminalising non-payment of the licence fee, indicated by Liz Truss during the Tory leadership campaign, and declined to say whether the sale of Channel 4 would go ahead as planned.

Labour MP for West Lancashire steps down

We can expect a by-election in West Lancashire in the coming weeks after its Labour MP of 17 years confirmed she was stepping down.

Rosie Cooper, first elected in 2005, said she had "loved every minute" representing her constituents as she confirmed in a statement she had accepted the position of chairman at the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

"The decision to apply for the role was taken after a considerable perio dof soul-searching and reflection," she said. "The events I have faced over the last few years are well-documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll."

Labour currently has a majority of 8,336 in West Lancashire, picking up 52.1 per cent of the vote in 2019 versus 36.3 per cent for the Conservatives.

Analysis: What's at stake this week?

It is safe to say the 'mini-Budget' event planned by the new Liz Truss administration will set the tone for the foreseeable future of her premiership.

The Prime Minister's party will be expecting her to come good on pledges made during her leadership campaign that was characterised by eye-catching promises of tax cuts and pledges to "govern as a Conservative".

While Ms Truss struck a defiant tone at points in the campaign, and dismissed the idea of "handouts" as the best way to help people, further support amid the growing cost-of-living crisis has also been indicated.

The balance of measures unveiled by Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, is unlikely to please everyone within what remains a deeply divided Tory Party following the bruising race for No 10.

But with Ms Truss having won the internal battle, her team now has a narrow window of opportunity to set out its stall to the British public and "deliver, deliver, deliver" before the pressures of the winter crisis worsen further.

Royal flags stay at half mast as King and family start final week of mourning

The royal family is observing another week of mourning for the Queen after a state funeral that was full of emotion and ceremony under the gaze of the world.

King Charles III decreed on September 9, the day after the Queen died following her 70-year reign, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.

Members of the royal family are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day of royal mourning.

They have been left bereft by the death of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and at times their grief was palpable with Charles looking emotional and close to tears at the state funeral.

Senior Tory: Bank of England must 'avoid squeezing too hard'

The Bank of England must "avoid queezing too hard" if it is to avoid a recession this winter, a former Cabinet minister has said.

Sir John Redwood, who has been a prominent supporter of Liz Truss, outlined his hopes for the 'mini-budget' set to be unveiled by Kwasi Kwarteng, her Chancellor, at the end of this week.

"The economic statements this week need to stimulate more home supply of energy, food and things that are scarce and rising in price," Sir John wrote.

"We do not want a nasty recession on top of inflation. The single market rules made us too dependent on imports from an energy short EU."

Nick Gardiner: The UK is the beating heart of the free world

The State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was a deeply moving farewell to a Monarch with a heartfelt life of service, duty and dedication, writes Nile Gardiner.

The Queen’s seven decades on the throne were selflessly lived for the sake of the British people and the Commonwealth of Nations, with its 56 member countries, stretching from Australia to South Africa.



The declinists who have claimed that Britain in the Brexit era is isolated and sinking into irrelevance could not be more wrong.



The immaculate service in Westminster Abbey and the procession that followed was a powerful reminder of the greatness of the British nation, its central role at the heart of Western civilization, and the Christian foundations that underpin it.

Read more: Nile Gardiner on the Queen's powerful legacy

Molly Russell inquest: Michelle Donelan vows to hold social media firms to account

The new Culture Secretary has pledged to hold social media firms to account for "devastating" duty of care breaches ahead of the inquest into the death of teenager Molly Russell, writes Charles Hymas, our Home Affairs Editor.

Michelle Donelan said the Online Safety Bill would return to the Commons "as soon as possible" to prevent a repeat of "horrendous incidents".

These include the case of 14-year-old Molly who took her life after being bombarded by thousands of posts on self harm and suicide on social media.

She promised there would be no changes to the Bill's legal provisions to protect children from online harms but confirmed there would be "edits" or "tweaks" to maintain freedom of speech amid concerns that the current Bill could encourage tech firms to censor controversial content for adults.

Full story: 'We can properly assess exactly what they did'

Former Nato chief 'delighted' with Truss support - but sounds war warning

A former Nato deputy supreme allied commander in Europe has said he is "delighted" with Liz Truss's pledge of renewed support for Ukraine.

But Retired General Sir Richard Shirreff warned the UK had to brace for a "worst case" scenario of conflict with Russia.

"Now is the time for Nato to take risk, to ramp up the support that Ukraine needs," he told the Today programme.

"But as Nato takes risk it has to manage that risk and the way Nato manages that risk is to be prepared for the worst case, and the worst case is war with Russia."

Liz Truss: No talks on US-UK trade deal for years

Liz Truss has said she does not believe Britain will begin negotiations for a US trade deal for a number of years, writes Daniel Martin.

In a surprising admission, the Prime Minister said there was no prospect of talks on a free trade agreement with Washington in the “short or medium term”.

She made the comment as she touched down in New York this morning on her first overseas visit since she entered Downing Street.

Ms Truss will hold an important bilateral meeting with President Biden tomorrow, just two days after he travelled to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Read the full story here

We shouldn't 'overegg' Truss's words about Macron, urges minister

Michelle Donelan insisted the UK would have the "final say" over the Northern Ireland Protocol regardless of any trade deal with the United States.

And asked about Liz Truss's imminent bilateral meeting with Emmanuel Macron, and her refusal to say whether Macron was a "friend or foe", Ms Donelan told Talk TV: "I think we shouldn't overegg this one comment that the Prime Minister made.

"They've had very warm words spoken and they've got a meeting [scheduled]."

Liz Truss says she was 'hugely honoured' to meet Elizabeth II

Liz Truss said she was “hugely honoured” to have been invited to form a government by Queen Elizabeth II as almost the final act of her long reign.

The Prime Minister, who touched down in New York this morning, said she had witnessed a "huge outpouring of love and affection" for Her Majesty and a "huge amount of warmth" for King Charles III as he embarked upon his new role.

The Queen met Liz Truss shortly before her death - Jane Barlow/Pool via Reuters/File

Ms Truss flew to New York overnight after the conclusion of the Queen’s state funeral. She will hold a series of meetings with world leaders and make a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

The final photograph of Elizabeth II was of her appointing Ms Truss as Prime Minister on September 6.

Daniel Martin has the full story

Lack of US trade deal 'embarrassing' for Truss, claims Labour

Labour has weighed in to criticise Liz Truss after the Prime Minister said she did not "have an expectation" talks on a US-UK trade deal would start in the "short or medium term".

A Labour spokesman said: "There is no doubt that the blame for this mess lies at the door of the Prime Minister. This is an embarrassment for Liz Truss.

"The Conservative manifesto promised a trade deal with the United States by the end of this year, now this has no chance of being delivered."

As international trade secretary in July 2019, Ms Truss wrote in this newspaper: "My main priority now will be agreeing a free-trade deal with the US, building on the successful phone call between the Prime Minister and President Trump. I will be getting on a plane to the US in the next few weeks to move this forward."

Pensions minister out after five years in the job

The pensions minister confirmed this morning that he has left his role as he returns to the backbenches.

Guy Opperman, the MP for Hexham, said Liz Truss and the Conservatives would "continue to have my full support" while noting there remains "much for my successor to do".

Mr Opperman became parliamentary under-secretary of state for pensions and financial inclusion under Theresa May in 2017, and stayed in the post under Boris Johnson.

He supported Rishi Sunak during the Tory leadership campaign over summer, and the past couple of weeks have seen an exodus of Sunak supporters from the Conservative frontbench.

Queen Elizabeth’s committal was a homecoming – to Windsor and to God

David Dimbleby put it best: after the glory of Westminster Abbey, the Committal at Windsor was "more modest" yet "more intense".

Leaving the crowds of London behind, the hearse processed down a quiet country road – an occasional resident, bowing their head – before embarking on the Long Walk to the castle. Among those waiting, staff, some in kitchen whites marked by a black armband. The corgis, Muick and Sandy. And the Queen’s pony, Emma, dark as night, her tail flicking impatiently.



Windsor was where Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh chose to spend lockdown. No one can forget seeing Her Majesty sit alone in St George’s Chapel for her husband’s funeral – a symbol of Britain’s Covid suffering.



On this occasion, the chapel was packed with dignitaries and family – all the generations, from Charles, now King, to Princess Charlotte, just seven years old and wearing a horseshoe brooch.

Tim Stanley, our Parliamentary Sketchwriter, has this must-read piece

Michelle Donelan: Queen's funeral money well spent

While she could not say how much the Queen's funeral cost, Michelle Donelan hailed "money well spent" in recogntion of Her Majesty's 70-year reign.

"We haven’t got that total figure," Ms Donelan said when quizzed about the cost by Sky News. "But I think the taxpayer would argue it was money well spent.

"In DCMS, the department that I lead, we’ve been leading on the efforts around the queue and it was remarkable. Over 250,000 went through Parliament, we’re just crunching the final numbers at the moment so that’s not a final figure.

"I don’t think anyone could argue our late monarch didn’t deserve that send-off given the duty and the selfless service that she committed to over 70 years. I think it would be downright preposterous to suggest we shouldn’t have celebrated this."

Liz Truss confirms further Ukraine support

The UK will match or exceed its 2022 military aid spend on Ukraine next year, Liz Truss confirmed overnight.

Currently visiting New York for the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge world leaders to play their part in ending Vladimir Putin's "economic blackmail" of the West.

Hailing Ukraine's recent military victories as "inspirational", Ms Truss said: "My message to the people of Ukraine is this: the UK will continue to be right behind you every step of the way. Your security is our security.

"Too many lives – in Ukraine, in Europe and around the world – are being manipulated by a dependence on Russian energy. We need to work together to end this once and for all."

250,000 went through The Queue

Approximately 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth's lying in state at Westminster Hall, writes Marcus Parekh.

Michelle Donelan told Times Radio that the figure is an initial estimate and her department are still "crunching the numbers".

Britons queued for up to 24 hours to pay their respects to the late monarch - Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"It's approximately around the 250,000 mark. We're just crunching those final numbers," she said, adding the final figure will be released in due course.

If the figure proves to be accurate, it would mean fewer Britons went to view Elizabeth II lying-in-state than her father George VI or Winston Churchill.

Read the full story here

'It is no secret I'm a licence fee sceptic'

Michelle Donelan this morning praised the BBC's "tremendous" coverage of the Queen's state funeral and said it was "unique" among British brodacasters.

But speaking to Sky News, she added: "It is no secret that I have been a long term sceptic of the licence fee and we need to make sure the BBC is sustainable in the long term.

"I’m looking at this in the round, I’m someone who decides policy on evidence and that’s what I will be doing in the coming weeks."

The end of the mourning period for Elizabeth II marks the return of politics as usual, with MPs sitting later this week in anticipation of Kwasi Kwarteng's 'mini-Budget'.

This morning, the new Culture Secretary indicated she would review the BBC licence fee in the "coming weeks" as she declined to reveal whether it could be scrapped.

I will be taking you through all of today's developments.