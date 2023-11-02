Politics latest news: AI firms must hand over models for testing, Sunak says

Rishi Sunak closed out the final day of the UK's first artificial intelligence summit ahead of a discussion with Elon Musk

AI firms must hand over models for testing before they are made available to the public, Rishi Sunak has said as he closed the UK’s first ever artificial intelligence safety summit.

Mr Sunak was speaking as he praised a “landmark” deal called the Bletchley Park communique, the first ever international statement on the nature of risks posed by the technology.

Insisting that companies must not be allowed to “mark their own homework”, the Prime Minister said: “There’s been more practical concerted action to improve AI safety than at any time previously to today.

“And that’s being done on the most international basis we’ve ever seen, the first ever bringing together of leading AI nations, civil society, academic experts and the developers of the technology themselves in the same place, agreeing to the same set of principles and crucially to the independent external evaluation models before they are deployed.

He also insisted it was the “right long-term decision” to invite China to the summit amid a backlash from his own MPs. Mr Sunak was speaking ahead of a ‘fireside chat’ about AI with Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and owner of X.

You can follow the latest updates below and join the conversation in the comments section here.

05:01 PM GMT

That's all for now...

We will be back this evening when Rishi Sunak is set to take part in a video conversation with Elon Musk about AI this evening.

The conversation is not expected to be broadcast live but the recording will be published on Twitter afterwards.

04:57 PM GMT

Think tank: Rishi Sunak has made 'strong start' but must go further

The Government has made a “strong start” in its AI policy but must go further in the wake of the summit, a leading think tank has said.

Mimi Yates, director of engagement and operations at the Adam Smith Institute, said: “The government has made key steps to both harness the immense benefits AI can bring, whilst protecting us from the risks, through investing in supercomputing and skills, and creating an AI Safety Institute.

Story continues

“The government is also right to continue to make the distinction between ‘frontier’ AI and ‘narrow’ AI- but we risk giving insufficient attention to the latter, which has the potential to transform health, transport and productivity.

“To capitalise on this strong start, the Government should go further with domestic reform, such as planning and high-skilled visa routes, to encourage more highly skilled AI researchers to move to the UK and make Britain the world-leader in the tech of tomorrow.”

04:39 PM GMT

Rishi Sunak: Inviting China to AI summit was right long-term decision

Asked why China wasn’t invited to the session he chaired today and why he would trust it to stick to any AI rules in the future, Rishi Sunak replied: “I think that’s a very glass-half-empty way to look at it. Lots of people said we shouldn’t invite China at all, then lots of people said if we invite them then they won’t come, then they were saying if they come then they won’t agree.

“Not only did we invite them, they did come and they signed up to the same set of principles that the Americans and the Europeans and dozens of other countries did...

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me to invite China and indeed lots of people criticised me for it but I think it was the right long-term decision. Because any serious conversation about AI safety has to engage the leading AI nations. I can’t predict the future and exactly how all of this is going to pan out. But it would have been a mistake not to try and we achieved the outcome that we wanted, for them to be here, for them to be engaged... and for them to sign up to the Bletchley Park comminque.”

04:36 PM GMT

Sunak: We are doing 'right and responsible' thing by acting on AI now

Pressed on when the public should start “losing sleep” if a regulatory framework for AI is developed, Rishi Sunak responded: “There’s been more practical concerted action to improve AI safety than at any time previously to today.

“And that’s being done on the most international basis we’ve ever seen, the first ever bringing together of leading AI nations, civil society, academic experts and the developers of the technology themselves in the same place, agreeing to the same set of principles and crucially to the independent external evaluation models before they are deployed.

“When I said we shouldn’t lose sleep on it today, that is because there is a genuine debate about these risks. Some believe that they will manifest itself and we’ve been talking about the most extreme risks, whereas others have said the risks of AI could be on a par with nuclear war and pandemics. Others disagree with that, people in the industry don’t think that is possible and won’t happen.

“My view is even if there is a small possibility that that happens, the right and responsible thing for governments to do is to act and that is exactly what we have done. Not only have we acted we have led that conversation so that we can reassure people here at home that we are taking the steps that are necessary to mitigate against that risk, no matter how far in the future or remote.”

04:32 PM GMT

Prime Minister: Companies shouldn't mark their own homework on AI

Rishi Sunak said companies should not be expected to “mark their own homework” on the safety of AI.

“Do I think companies have a general moral responsibility? Yes... but I think they’ve also agreed that governments do have to play that role... Fundamentally, it’s only the governments that can test the security implications.”

He added: “That’s the job of governments and no-one else can do that.”

04:30 PM GMT

Rishi Sunak: We need to know what we are legislating for

Rishi Sunak was asked whether the agreements reached with big tech companies should be mandatory.

Mr Sunak replied: “Before you start mandating things and legislating for things - that takes time, we need to move faster than we are, but you need to know exactly what you are legislating for. And that’s why our safety institute is so important.

“It’s important that regulation is empirically-based... so we understand what we’re dealing with before we can then spell out the formal regulation that is required.”

04:27 PM GMT

Sunak: AI will be a 'co-pilot' in the workplace

Asked if leaders needed to be more candid about the prospect of AI putting people out of work, Rishi Sunak said: “I know this is an anxiety that people have... The first [thing] is we should look at AI much more as a co-pilot than something that necessarily is going to replace someone’s job.

“AI is a tool that can help almost everybody do their jobs better, faster, quicker and that’s how we’re already seeing it being deployed.”

He pointed to its use in the Department for Work and Pensions and how the benefits of it could be brought “to lots of people”.

“Technology always has the potential to change labour markets and patterns of employment. It’s hard to predict how that will evolve. What we do know is that AI is already responsible for 50,000 jobs across the UK... As it pertains to the future, I’m of the view that technology like AI which advances productivity is beneficial to an economy.”

04:24 PM GMT

Rishi Sunak: This summit isn't just about Elon Musk

Asked by The Telegraph’s Amy Gibbons what he is planning to raise with Elon Musk later and whether their chat is not being live-streamed because he is concerned about what Mr Musk might say, Rishi Sunak replied: “Elon Musk is someone who for a long time has spoken about AI, he’s a veteran entrepeneur of developing AI companies and is one of the leading actors in AI.

“It’s important that he was engaged in this summit and I’m delighted that he was attending and participating yesterday. Actually it was probably around a decade ago that he first started talking about some of the risks that AI could oppose...

“Rather than focus on any one personality, I think the achievement of this summit, I pay tribute to Michelle for all her hard work in the past few months to bring all this together, is for us to have assembled over 100 of the leading AI nations, leading companies developing the technology and experts from industry, academia and civil society together, in one place, for the first time to have this conversation, is truly an extraordinary achievement.”

He added: “It’s not about any one person, it’s about the collection we have brought together.”

04:21 PM GMT

Sunak: The UK is ahead of any other country on AI

Asked about how the Government will access models in advance and AI safety testing, Rishi Sunak said the UK is “ahead of any other country in developing the capabilities and tools that we need to keep people safe”.

“I’m pleased we have delivered on that, because to ensure that people can be kept safe we need to be able to get in there in advance to do the testing and that is what the safety institute will do...

“In broad senses, look, our job in government is to have the expertise to go and test things before our citizens are exposed to them to make sure they’re safe.

“People should be reassured not only do we have the tools and capabilities being developed here at a rate faster than any other country, we now have the agreement we need to do the testing before the models are released to the public and that is something I think the summit - we’ll look back and say it was a terrific achievement, a landmark achievement, of the summit.”

04:17 PM GMT

Rishi Sunak: We can make AI the best thing ever to happen to humanity

Rishi Sunak said Bletchley Park would be the first in a series of international safety summits, with both South Korea and France agreeing to host further summits.

He concluded: “The late Stephen Hawking once said ‘AI is likely to be the best or worst thing to happen to humanity.’

“If we can sustain the collaboration that we have fostered over these last two days, I profoundly believe that we can make it the best. Because safely harnessing this technology could eclipse anything we have ever known.

“And if in time history proves that today we began to seize that prize, then we will have written a new chapter worthy of its place in the story of Bletchley Park, and more importantly bequeath an extraordinary legacy of hope for our children and generations to come.”

04:14 PM GMT

Sunak: We have reached 'landmark' agreement on AI

Rishi Sunak announced Yoshua Bengio, the “godfather of AI” will chair the production of an inaugural report into the technology.

Mr Sunak added: “Like-minded governments and AI companies have today reached a landmark agreement. We will work together on testing the safety of new AI models before they are released.

“This partnership is based around a series of principles which set out the responsibilities we share and it’s made possible by the decision I have taken, along with Vice-President Kamala Harris, for the British and American governments to establish world-leading AI safety institutes.”

04:12 PM GMT

Sunak: What we have achieved will tip balance in favour of humanity

Rishi Sunak said the “achievements of this summit will tip the balance in favour of humanity” and “secure [AI’s] benefits for the long term”.

“Until this week the world did not have a shared understanding of the risks... We analysed the latest available evidence on everything from social harms to things like bias and misinformation to the risk of misuse by bad actors through to the most extreme risks of even losing control of AI completely.

“And yesterday we agreed and published the first ever international statement about the nature of all of those risks. It was signed by every single nation represented by this summit, covering all continents across the globe and including the United States and China.

“Some said we shouldn’t even invite China. Others said that we could never get an agreement with them. Both were wrong. A serious strategy for AI safety has to begin with engaging all the world’s leading AI powers and all of them have signed the Bletchley Park communique.”

04:09 PM GMT

Rishi Sunak's opening remarks

Good afternoon. It was here at Bletchley Park where code breakers including the British genius Alan Turing cracked the Enigma cypher and where we used the world’s first electronic computer.



Breakthroughs which changed possibilities for humanity, so there could be nowhere more fitting for the world to come together to seize the opportunities for the greatest breakthrough of our own time, while giving people the peace of mind that we will keep them safe.



I truly believe there is nothing in our foreseeable future that will be more transformative for our economy, our societies and all our lives than the development of technologies like artificial intelligence.



But as with every wave of new technology it also brings new fears and dangers. So no matter how difficult it may be it is the right and responsible long-term decision for leaders to address it. That is why I called this summit.

03:57 PM GMT

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent, guiding you through the rest of the day.

In a couple of minutes Rishi Sunak will hold a press conference at Bletchley Park.

It is to close out the UK’s first ever artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit.

03:39 PM GMT

Tory chairman urges people to come forward and stand as Conservative candidates

Calling on more people to come forward and stand as a @Conservatives candidate!



Attend one of our events near you👇 pic.twitter.com/Mumxj6SjCE — Greg Hands (@GregHands) November 2, 2023

03:10 PM GMT

Not inviting China to AI summit would have been an 'error', says Cleverly

James Cleverly said it would have been an “error” not to invite China to the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park.

Asked why China was invited, the Foreign Secretary told broadcasters: “With something as global as this it would be an error to miss one of the countries with the most significant repository of AI work.

“And so it is right that they were invited. It is right that we work with them about the safeguards, about the handrails, about the rules and norms of behaviour.

“And whether it is them or any other country we are able to hold people to account for the commitments that they have made and whether it is our relationship with China or any other country it is quite powerful to say ‘you have signed up to commitments, we expect you to abide by the commitments you have signed up to’.

“That is why having such a diversity of nations here I think is a real positive.”

02:50 PM GMT

AI can 'amplify and accelerate' both good and bad, says Cleverly

James Cleverly said artificial intelligence can “amplify and accelerate” both positive and negative things.

Speaking to broadcasters at the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park, the Foreign Secretary said: “AI amplifies and it accelerates. We are already seeing this happening. Now, that can mean it can amplify and accelerate the use of technology for positive things, medical treatments, innovation to do with agriculture, AI for development as we are discussing here.

“But we also have to recognise that it can amplify and accelerate negatives and we have to protect against that.”

Mr Cleverly said regulating and guiding the development of AI will be an “evolving and enduring piece of work”.

02:44 PM GMT

Sunak: 'No country can do this alone'

The threat of AI does not respect borders.



No country can do this alone.



We’re taking international action to make sure AI is developed in a safe way, for the benefit of the global community. pic.twitter.com/yQn6rCTGmf — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 2, 2023

02:38 PM GMT

PM and EU chief discuss 'importance of a better global understanding' on AI

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen discussed the “importance of a better global understanding” of artificial intelligence during their meeting (see the post below at 11.08) on the sidelines of the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park today, Downing Street said.

A Downing Street spokesman: “The Prime Minister met with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park this morning.

“The leaders discussed the importance of a better global understanding of the capabilities and risks surrounding frontier AI and how we can work together on this. The Prime Minister also welcomed the European Union’s support of the landmark Bletchley Declaration which will deepen international coordination on AI safety.

“Both leaders agreed to work closely together on issues of international peace and security, in particular dealing with the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East and continuing to back Ukraine against Russian aggression in Europe. Both agreed that stepping up our efforts to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a key priority.”

02:29 PM GMT

No AI Act in King's Speech next week, says minister

A Government minister has ruled out the possibility that a legislative crackdown on AI companies is coming in the King’s Speech on November 7, Matthew Field reports.

Viscount Camrose, the AI minister, told reporters at the AI safety summit there were “no plans to introduce” an AI Act in the coming programme for the government.

“We haven’t ruled out any legislation or any regulation,” said Viscount Camrose, “instinctively we want to wait until we have a much fuller understanding of the nature of the risks and indeed the nature of the benefits before introducing an AI Act to Parliament.”

Asked whether a major bill should be expected in the King’s Speech, the minister said: “If we need to move quickly to create one we will, but, right now, there are no plans to introduce one.”

02:02 PM GMT

Poll: Labour maintain 17 point lead over Tories

🚨NEW Westminster Voting Intention



📈17pt Labour lead



🌹Lab 46 (=)

🌳Con 29 (=)

🔶LD 9 (-1)

➡️Reform 7 (+2)

🌍Green 3 (=)

🎗️SNP 2 (=)

⬜️Other 4 (=)



2,043 UK adults, 27-29 Oct



(chg 20-22 Oct) pic.twitter.com/Wroco6GVFP — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) November 2, 2023

01:28 PM GMT

Rishi Sunak to hold AI press conference at 4pm

Rishi Sunak will hold a press conference at 4pm to bring the two-day Bletchley Park AI safety summit to a close.

The Prime Minister is then due to take part in a video conversation with Elon Musk about AI this evening.

The conversation is not expected to be broadcast live but the recording will be published on Twitter afterwards.

01:04 PM GMT

Rishi Sunak hosts AI panel session with 'like-minded' nations

Rishi Sunak told US Vice President Kamala Harris her country’s executive order on artificial intelligence was “very welcome in this climate” as he hosted an AI panel session with “like-minded” nations.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ms Harris and representatives from the EU, UN, Italy, Germany, France and Australia to the session at Bletchley Park on the development of the technology.

He said AI offers “transformative” change that could improve economies and societies, but added: “But as with all new waves of technology, AI brings new fears, new dangers – from social harms like bias and disinformation to the most extreme risks of all.

“And as leaders we have a responsibility to address that, so I want to thank you all for agreeing the Bletchley Park communique – the first ever international statement on the nature of these risks.”

Addressing the US Vice President, he said: “Kamala, your executive order just this week is a deep and comprehensive demonstration of the potential of AI and it’s very welcome in this climate.”

“I wanted us to have a session to talk about this issue as leaders with shared values in private and hear from all of you about what you’re most excited about, what you’re concerned about and how we can look back in five years time on this moment and know that we made the right choices to harness all the benefits of AI in a way that will be safe for our communities but deliver enormous potential as well,” he added.

12:58 PM GMT

Nation split on understanding AI

Almost half of voters believe they have a “great deal” or a “fair amount” of understanding about what artificial intelligence is, according to a new poll by YouGov.

Some seven per cent of respondents to the survey, conducted between October 27-29, said they have a “great deal” of understanding about the technology and 41 per cent said they have a “fair amount” of understanding.

Meanwhile, 42 per cent said they have “not very much” understanding and seven per cent said “none at all”.

12:43 PM GMT

PM and UN chief agree need to 'urgently scale up' delivery of aid to Gaza

Rishi Sunak and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres agreed on the “importance of urgently scaling up the delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid” to Gaza when they held talks on the sidelines of the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park today, Downing Street said.

A No10 readout of the meeting said the pair had also “agreed on the need to reinvigorate international efforts to reach a lasting resolution to the conflict”.

A No10 spokesman said: “The leaders then discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and agreed on the importance of urgently scaling up the delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid.

“The Prime Minister set out the work the UK is doing to support, including doubling aid funding for the United Nations and others’ work in Gaza and pre-positioning emergency supplies and equipment in Egypt. The Prime Minister and the Secretary-General agreed on the need to reinvigorate international efforts to reach a lasting resolution to the conflict and progress work towards a two-state solution.”

12:30 PM GMT

Pictured: Rishi Sunak welcomes Kamala Harris to AI safety summit

Rishi Sunak greets Kamala Harris at the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

12:21 PM GMT

Rachel Reeves responds to Bank of England downgrading growth forecast

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the Bank of England’s economic forecasts for the UK (see the post below at 12.10) were a “damning indictment of 13 years of economic failure that has left working people worse off”.

Ms Reeves said: “At the start of the year, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt promised to get the economy growing. These figures show we are going in the wrong direction. We are forecast to have gone from low growth to no growth, with working people paying the price.

“Labour’s plans for growth will make working people better off by getting Britain building again, cutting energy bills, and creating good jobs across the country.”

12:14 PM GMT

Chancellor: UK economy 'far more resilient than many expected'

Jeremy Hunt said the UK economy had been “far more resilient than many expected” as he responded to the Bank of England’s decision on interest rates (see the post below at 12.10).

The Chancellor said in a statement: “Inflation is falling, wages are rising and the economy is growing. The UK has been far more resilient than many expected, but the best way to deliver prosperity is through sustainable growth.

“The Autumn Statement will set out how we will boost economic growth by unlocking private investment, getting more Brits back to work, and delivering a more productive British state.”

12:10 PM GMT

Bank of England leaves interest rate unchanged but downgrades economic forecast

The Bank of England has left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent.

The Bank also said it expects GDP to grow by 0.5 per cent this year, unchanged from its last forecast, but downgraded its outlook for 2024 from 0.5 per cent to 0 per cent.

12:07 PM GMT

Analysis: Absence of big political names at AI summit hard to ignore

The absence of big political names at the Bletchley Park summit on AI safety is “hard to ignore”, writes Amy Gibbons, The Telegraph’s political correspondent, who is at the gathering:

It was supposed to be Rishi Sunak’s big moment, convening the world’s biggest political players at the home of British computer science to get to grips with artificial intelligence before it spirals out of control. But as the second day of the Prime Minister’s flagship AI summit kicked off at Bletchley Park, the turnout - rather like the weather - left something to be desired. There are plenty of tech heavyweights here, with Elon Musk - the billionaire X and Tesla boss - making headlines with his surprise appearance. Leading AI and tech firms Meta, Microsoft, Google, Open AI and Anthropic are also represented. The PM will be chuffed at getting both China and US to sign up to the “landmark” Bletchley Declaration - an agreement to work together on AI risks. But while he would like to think the UK is leading the pack, the absence of certain big hitters on day two is hard to ignore. French premier Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have all decided to give it a miss, while US Vice President Kamala Harris is standing in for Joe Biden. Whatever comes out of today, some will inevitably be wondering why a majority of G7 leaders weren’t at the table.

11:54 AM GMT

Sunak holds talks with Italian PM Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “proud of [her] friendship” with Rishi Sunak and hopes they work together on artificial intelligence to “solve the biggest challenge that maybe we have in this millennium”.

As she met Mr Sunak for a bilateral meeting at the Bletchley Park summit, Ms Meloni told him “your priorities are also mine”, citing migration and AI as among key issues they are discussing.

She said the UK’s tech summit would be used as a “base” for the G7 presidency held in Italy next year, where “artificial intelligence will be one of the main topics” on the agenda.

“Thank you for your invitation Rishi and you know that your priorities are also mine. We’ve been discussing many priorities together such as migration… artificial intelligence,” Ms Meloni said.

“It is very, very important… to involve the private sector, I think it is very important to talk with, to solve the biggest challenge that maybe we have in this millennium.

“As always we work very well together. I’m proud of our friendship – the friendship between our nations and also between us.”

Rishi Sunak welcomes Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park - Joe Giddens/PA

11:44 AM GMT

Small minority have confidence in ability of UK governments to regulate AI

Just 14 per cent of voters are confident in the ability of current and future UK governments to effectively regulate the development and use of artificial intelligence, according to a new YouGov survey.

A poll conducted by the company between October 27-29 found one per cent of respondents had a “great deal of confidence” and 13 per cent said they had a “fair amount of confidence”.

Some 42 per cent had “not very much confidence” and 29 per cent said they had “no confidence at all”.

It was a similar story when people were asked how much confidence they had that technology companies developing AI would do so responsibly.

Some 18 per cent expressed confidence but 43 per cent said they had “not very much confidence” and 25 per cent said “no confidence at all”.

11:08 AM GMT

'You’ve taken the lead in putting AI on the agenda'

Rishi Sunak said he was “delighted to be working so closely” with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in discussing artificial intelligence as they met for talks at Bletchley Park.

He suggested they would also talk about “tackling illegal migration” during their bilateral meeting at the AI safety summit.

“You’ve taken the lead in putting AI on the agenda… I’m delighted that we’re working so closely together, together with the Americans and other countries,” Mr Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak holds talks with Ursula von der Leyen at the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park - Joe Giddens /PA

10:48 AM GMT

Sunak holds talks with UN chief Antonio Guterres

Rishi Sunak gave a “warm welcome” to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and said the two would discuss the situation in Gaza as they sat down for a bilateral meeting at the UK’s AI safety summit this morning.

“We’re delighted to have this conversation about making sure we manage the risks so we enjoy the benefits, but I know we’ll also discuss the situation in Gaza where the UK is working closely with the UN to bring aid in to the people who need it as quickly as we can,” the Prime Minister said.

“It’s a warm welcome to you being here.”

Rishi Sunak holds talks with Antonio Guterres at the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park - Joe Giddens /PA

10:35 AM GMT

Sunak pledges to make AI 'force for good'

Yesterday, we agreed the first ever international statement on the risks around AI.



Today, I’m at @bletchleypark to discuss the global priorities for AI in the next five years, as well as what action is needed to ensure AI develops safely so it can be a force for good. pic.twitter.com/nQW6fnxLR9 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 2, 2023

10:01 AM GMT

Labour urge Sunak to introduce ‘binding regulation’ on most powerful AI

Labour has called for Rishi Sunak to bring forward “binding regulation” on companies developing the most powerful forms of artificial intelligence.

Mr Sunak said last week that the Government would not “rush to regulate” AI.

But Peter Kyle, the shadow science secretary, said this morning that Mr Sunak “must not hesitate to regulate” so-called “frontier models” of AI.

He said: “AI has the potential to transform the world and deliver life-changing benefits for working people. From delivering earlier cancer diagnosis, to relieving traffic congestion, AI can be a force for good.

“But to secure these benefits we must get on top of the risks and build public trust. It is not good enough for our ‘inaction man’ Prime Minister to say he will not rush to take action, having told the public that there are national security risks which could end our way of life.”

Mr Kyle said a Labour government would “urgently introduce binding regulation of the small group of companies developing the most powerful AI models that could, if left unchecked, spread misinformation, undermine elections and help terrorists build weapons”.

09:55 AM GMT

No punishment for Labour Gaza ceasefire rebels, suggests Liz Kendall

Labour frontbenchers who defy Sir Keir Starmer by calling for a ceasefire in Gaza will not be punished, a shadow cabinet minister has suggested.

Liz Kendall, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said Sir Keir wanted to “continue to listen and engage”.

More than a dozen frontbenchers have backed calls for a ceasefire. The official Labour position is to call for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting, but Sir Keir is not supporting a ceasefire.

Asked what will happen to shadow ministers who do not follow the party line on the issue, Ms Kendall told Sky News: “We will continue to engage with all of our representatives on this issue.”

Asked if they would be disciplined, Ms Kendall said: “That has not been Keir’s approach. He wants to continue to listen…”

Asked again if they would be disciplined, she said: “That has not been the approach.”

And asked what the approach will be going forward, Ms Kendall said: “It will be the same. But Keir’s position is the right one…”

09:36 AM GMT

AI 'may pose risks on a scale like pandemics and nuclear war', says Sunak

Rishi Sunak said it is possible that artificial intelligence could pose a risk on the same scale as a pandemic or nuclear war.

The Prime Minister was asked this morning if he agreed with Michelle Donelan who said a “loss of control” of the technology - characterised as a “Terminator scenario” - was her biggest concern (see the post below at 08.21).

He said: “Well, the people developing this technology themselves have raised the risk that AI may pose and it is important to not be alarmist about this. There is debate about this topic. People in the industry themselves don’t agree and we can’t be certain.

“But there is a case to believe that it may pose risks on a scale like pandemics and nuclear war and that is why as leaders we have a responsibility to act, to take the steps to protect people and that is exactly what we are doing.”

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, arrives at Bletchley Park this morning for the second day of the Government's AI safety summit - Justin Tallis/AFP

09:21 AM GMT

Rishi Sunak: UK 'well-placed' to be at 'forefront' of AI change

Rishi Sunak has now arrived at Bletchley Park for day two of the AI safety summit.

Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “AI has the potential to transform our lives in every aspect from healthcare to education and our economy.

“Thanks to the actions we have taken this week, Britain is well-placed to be at the forefront of that change.”

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, arrives at Bletchley Park for day two of the AI safety summit - Justin Tallis /Getty Images Europe

09:17 AM GMT

Donelan defends AI summit attendance amid absence of world leaders

Science Secretary Michelle Donelan insisted the UK’s “landmark” AI safety summit at Bletchley Park was significant despite the absence of world leaders.

She told LBC Radio that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “is actually attending today, virtually I believe”, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Vice President Kamala Harris are also attending.

“We even had yesterday representation from China, a minister from China,” Ms Donelan said.

“I was on the stage at one point with both America, the EU and China. That speaks volumes for the level of engagement.”

09:06 AM GMT

‘I think we need to change the conversation when it comes to jobs’

The Science Secretary said the conversation needed to change on the risk AI could pose to people’s jobs.

Michelle Donelan was asked during an interview on Times Radio this morning if an assessment had been done of how many jobs could be lost because of the technology.

But she said: “I think we need to change the conversation when it comes to jobs, because actually what AI will do, and it’s already started to do this, is give us more time on the bits of the jobs that we were actually trained to do.

“So if you think about the work of a doctor, I read somewhere that 10 minutes of a doctor’s time, face to face with a patient takes 20 minutes in paper work time. Same with teachers. If you speak to a teacher, they will tell you that they’re desperately wanting to reduce their paperwork and admin to spend more time in the classroom.

“So it has the potential to be, as the Prime Minister described it, a co-pilot. It will also create new jobs.”

08:47 AM GMT

AI regulation a ‘partnership’ and not a ‘race’

The development and regulation of AI is a “partnership” and not a “race”, Michelle Donelan said this morning.

The US announced its own domestic plans for AI just before the start of the UK’s AI safety summit at Bletchley Park, raising some eyebrows in Westminster and claims of Rishi Sunak potentially being upstaged.

But Ms Donelan, the Science Secretary, said this morning that the US action “complements ours” as she rubbished any suggestion of a split or row.

She told Times Radio: “We’re working with America... their work complements ours. It’s about transparency, it’s about holding the companies to account.

“And that’s exactly what we want to do. This is a partnership. This is not a race. This is about global action so that we can grip these risks to seize these opportunities.”

08:26 AM GMT

AI brings ‘phenomenal opportunities’ but also ‘really big risks’

Michelle Donelan said the potential risks and benefits of artificial intelligence are “two sides of the same coin”.

The Science Secretary argued that the “opportunities are phenomenal” with the technology but with that “does come really big risks”.

She told Times Radio: “The whole reason why you need to grip the risk is to seize those opportunities. And the opportunities are phenomenal.

“We’re already seeing the work that AI can do within our NHS tracking breast cancer earlier, diagnosing heart disease earlier, and this is just scratching the surface. AI does have the potential to enable us to live longer, easier, healthier lives, and not just here domestically, but enable us to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems, like climate change or helping developing nations with food inequality.

“But with that does come really big risks.”

08:21 AM GMT

Science Secretary: Terminator-style 'loss of control' gravest risk of AI

A Terminator-style “loss of control” over artificial intelligence is the most concerning risk posed by the technology, Michelle Donelan suggested this morning.

The Science Secretary said losing control of AI was the risk she was “most concerned about because it is the one that would result in the gravest ramifications”.

Asked which AI risk she was most worried about, Ms Donelan told Times Radio: “It might help if I explain the three categories that we have identified. So one of them is societal harms. That includes things like misinformation, disinformation, potential threat to democracy and things like deep fakes.

“The other one is round misuse by bad actors. Then the third one is around loss of control, so for example you have misalignment issues with the AI or the AI self-percolate.

“That is a risk that is much more hypothetical in nature and that naturally is the one that I am most concerned about because it is the one that would result in the gravest ramifications.”

The idea of losing control was characterised by the interviewer as a “Terminator scenario” where the “machines take over” and Ms Donelan said: “That is one potential area where it could lead but there are several stages before that.”