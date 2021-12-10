Politics Coronavirus

(Corrected repetition, amending name of radio station in par 2. First ran at 1042)

Chief whip Mark Spencer has insisted Boris Johnson “will not have lied about any parties” in Downing Street that would have broken coronavirus rules.

The Sherwood MP told BBC Radio Nottingham: “I’m assured that everybody in that building played by the rules, and that’s why the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Secretary to do a thorough investigation to find out and establish the facts.”

Mr Spencer said he did not go to any parties in No 10 and sought to explain how the Prime Minister might not be aware of what was happening elsewhere in the building.

“When you describe it as a house, it’s a department of government, this is a huge, huge building, literally with hundreds and hundreds of offices and rooms. No single person could account for what’s happening in those buildings – they are huge buildings,” Mr Spencer said.

Told people are furious after suffering a miserable Christmas under Covid restrictions, Mr Spencer replied: “And so did the Prime Minister, believe me, he also had a miserable Christmas dealing with all of this and dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, as many people did in No 10 working day and night trying to solve the challenges the country was facing.

“I’m told they were not drinking alcohol and having parties while that was going on.”

Asked if Mr Johnson should go if found to have lied, the whip said: “The Prime Minister will not have lied about any parties.

“My understanding is that there was no party, but we need to investigate that. The Cabinet Secretary will investigate it and we will establish the facts.”

Read More

Boris Johnson ‘will not have lied’ about parties, whip claims, as pressure rises

Health Coronavirus

Downing Street ‘liaising’ with watchdog over flat WhatsApps