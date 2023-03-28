Politicos are passing around copies of a steamy new Westminster novel

(Getty Images)

Westminster is bracing itself for the arrival of two intriguing political books.

The first, by ex-Boris Johnson aide Cleo Watson, is a ‘bonkbuster’ novel based on her time in Number 10. While the book is out in May, politicos are already handing round a PDF of the work, and sharing the graphic sex scenes. They have signed NDAs promising not to reveal the contents.

Meanwhile, Nadine Dorries is rumoured to be writing a political novel. When we asked her about it yesterday, she didn’t deny the idea, saying cryptically: “It’s not based on my time in office”. The former Culture Secretary, who is standing down as an MP soon, already has a successful career as a writer, and is planning a non-fiction work on the fall of Johnson.

Corbyn speech

Sir Keir Starmer is hoping to end Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour career today at a meeting of the National Executive Committee, where he plans to ban the former leader from standing as a candidate for the party.

Corbyn made a speech last night at a rally on Parliament Square, but he wasn’t there to talk abouthis battle with Starmer, obliquely describing the stories as “fripperies” and “unnecessary discussion about personalities”. Instead he looked to whip up opposition to the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill. During the rally, news broke that Corbyn might stand after all in Islington North, where he has been an MP since 1983, as an independent.

End of Succession looms

The fourth series of Succession, which stars Brian Cox and Sarah Snook, pictured right, as members of the warringRoy clan, started last night. Creator Jesse Armstrong, who writes the series from a studio in Brixton, admitted that while he’d planned for this instalment to be the last, he was “hoping I’d get argued out of it” by his co-writers.He wasn’t — and this instalment will be the last.

Sotheby’s cancels NFT sale due to lack of women

Tech bros seem to have a woman problem. Auction house Sotheby’s was forced to cancel a sale of NFT digital artworks in New York on Sunday after a protest that all the artists were men. One of the artists had pulled out of the event, called ‘Glitch-ism’, after objecting to the lack of diversity. It’s not been a great week for NFTs: the Treasury has just cancelled a plan for the Royal Mint to create one.

Joshua gets ready for the ring

Boxer Anthony Joshua chose Battersea Power Station to drum up excitement for his fight with Jermaine Franklin. Promoter Eddie Hearn warned that Joshua’s reputation will be “in tatters” if he loses the bout on Saturday. Also spotted was winner of The Apprentice Marnie Swindells, who moonlights as a boxer. Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins and Rosie Seabrook were also there. At Back To The Future: The Musical, Marty and Doc (played by Will Haswell and Cory English) got a picture with actor Hilary Duff and her son