Ex-Surgeon General decries politicization of COVID-19, calls it as deadly as the virus itself

Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th Surgeon General of the United States, chided the lack of “clear, consistent messaging” in the fight against COVID-19, telling Yahoo Finance in an interview that now is the time for government officials to put politics aside.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approve Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use authorization and Pfizer distributes its COVID-19 vaccine to hospitals across the country. Yet skepticism about the vaccine’s safety, as well as debates over which demographics should get priority access, are threatening to hamper the effort to immunize the public on a wide scale.

“The politics, in some cases, is as deadly as the virus,” Dr. Carmona told Yahoo Finance. “We need clear, consistent messaging from the highest levels of government, and then at the state level, we have to apply those public health practices.”

While Americans are growing more confident in a coronavirus vaccine, polls still show widespread hesitance. A recent Pew Research survey found that 60% of Americans say they would be willing to get a coronavirus vaccine, up from 51% in September but well below the 75% level that National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci cited as necessary to achieve herd immunity.

“The public has the right to know the truth on any issue, including COVID, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and the value of vaccines. All of those are extremely important to gain the confidence of the American public so we can get rid of this virus as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, party affiliation may also be playing a role in the public’s willingness to get vaccinated. A recent Gallup Poll showed 75% of Democrats are willing to get a vaccine, compared to 61% of Independents and 50% of Republicans.

“It's unfortunate that our nation is divided and this issue has become political. We need leadership speaking one message,” Corona stated. “We need to be able to distance ourselves from conspiracy theorists and those who don't believe in vaccines. The science is clear.”

Vice President Mike Pence received the vaccine on live TV Friday morning in an effort to “promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people,” according to a statement from the White House. While President Donald Trump was not present, he has stated a willingness to do so.

People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

‘A long way to go’

The first injections of Pfizer’s vaccine were administered across the U.S. this week as the country continued to shatter records. More than 300,000 people nationwide have now died from the virus, more than any other country in the world.

And hospitalizations continue to rise, hitting a record for the twelfth day in a row. As of Friday, more than 114,000 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The grim milestones are a stark reminder that the fight to defeat COVID-19 is far from over. Yes, emergency use authorization of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are a crucial and significant step, but they are not going to stop the winter surge, health experts have warned.

That’s why they recommend adhering to public health measures remains critical, especially during the holiday season.

“Stay socially distant, wear a mask at all times and stay home as much as you can,” Carmona stated.

“If you don't have to be out and don't have to travel, stay home. Stay within your own family bubble,” he added. “Don't extend out any further because you never know who you might be exposing the virus to.”

Seana Smith anchors Yahoo Finance Live’s 3-5 pm ET program. Follow her on Twitter @SeanaNSmith

