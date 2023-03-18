Politicians have overlooked women for too long but Labour won’t let them down

POLITICS

Mother’s Day was a day I always looked forward to as a child - with a proper Sunday lunch with my mum and often my grandmothers as well. Although I can’t say my Yorkshire pudding is as good as my mum’s was, I’m also looking forward to spending this Sunday with my family. Of course, the day also offers a chance to reflect on the huge contributions that mums make to our national life - and especially, many mums amongst a group that has been too often neglected in our politics, women in their 40s and 50s.

Up and down the country, women of this age group are looking after their growing kids, caring for elderly parents, and holding down a job – all the while managing their own health and then going through the menopause as well.

And, frankly, politicians have overlooked them for too long. I think it’s because this group of women don’t ask for much. This week is actually a double celebration for me. I turned 45 this week. This is the age at which financial and caring responsibilities peak for women. But I know that women of my age just get on with it.

But while we’ve been getting on with it, life has been getting tougher for women of my age group. They are working harder but taking home less. Women in their 50s are the fastest growing group in the workforce, but their real wages are down by £1,000 a year compared with when the Conservatives came to power.

It’s no wonder that 185,000 more women aged between 50 and 64 are “economically inactive” since before the pandemic. That’s a phrase I don’t particularly like given that these women are often anything but inactive. They are the “sandwich generation”, often caring for both children and parents. While many of these women will have made the choice to leave work, many will have found the juggle of work, family and health pressures all too much.

We need a government with the ambition to make it far easier for these women to return to work or stay in work. We’ve not seen that from the Conservatives. It is Labour that has a proper, comprehensive policy offer for these women.

Angela Rayner and I recently announced plans to require large employers to put menopause action plans in place. This is a common sense solution - great for women and great for the businesses they work for too, as they can hold onto some of their most experienced and talented workers.

We’ve committed to flexible working rights from day one, and a proper childcare system with breakfast clubs in every primary school. As any mum knows, childcare pressures don’t finish when the kids start school. We need a proper system of wraparound childcare like the one that Bridget Phillipson has been leading on for Labour- that’s properly thought through unlike Jeremy Hunt’s.

And we need a proper plan to clear the NHS backlog so that women in their 40s, 50s and 60s can get the medical treatment they need rather than languishing on endless waiting lists. Wes Streeting has announced ambitious, and fully costed, plans for one of the largest recruitment campaigns in the history of our NHS, recruiting thousands more doctors, nurses, midwives and health visitors.

Contrast this with the paltry offer from the Conservatives. What were the plans we saw in Jeremy Hunt’s so-called “Back to Work Budget”? The women I speak to going through the menopause don’t need Jeremy Hunt’s “Midlife MOTs”. Instead they need to know their employer will support them if they need time off or necessary adjustments to be made at work. Reskilling is vitally important, but it won’t help the thousands of women in their 50s and 60 who are stuck on NHS waiting lists, unable to work due to unmet health needs. They need a government with a plan to sort out the NHS backlog, so they can get the treatment they need which could help them stay in work.

These simple, common-sense policies would be hugely beneficial to women of my age, but they’ll also help our economy massively as well. We know that helping this group of women into work could add up to £7 billion extra to the UK’s economy. That’s a lot of money to essentially leave on the table.

Women in their 40s and 50s deserve better than they are currently being treated by the Conservatives. The Conservatives have vacated the field on supporting them. Labour won't let them down.