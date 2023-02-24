Politicians are not being honest about asylum

Tom Harris
·4 min read
People thought to be migrants are picked up in the Channel
There are two ways to cut the backlog of outstanding asylum applications. The first is to speed up the whole process, identify who qualifies and who doesn’t, and repatriate the latter.

To many observers, and particularly to the political Left, this is reprehensible and unacceptable – a position that is itself untenable given that it is the policy pursued by the last (and every) Labour government.

The second is to streamline the application and assessment process, which is what the government has opted to do, allowing applicants from five countries – Afghanistan, Eritrea, Libya, Syria and Yemen – to fill out a questionnaire instead of being interviewed face-to-face.

In many ways, this is the more humane option. As the Home Office has pointed out, 95 per cent of applications from these countries are successful in their applications anyway, so claims that the new policy represents a “soft touch” approach are weak. The misery of families living in a legal purgatory can be short-circuited while resources, in the form of border guards and Home Office experts, can be better applied to the remaining numbers of hopeful applicants from other countries.

It’s not a satisfactory solution for anyone. That’s the thing about asylum policy: there is no way to design it to please everyone. The absence of face-to-face interviews, for example, is still a major weakness of the new approach as applicants can more easily claim a different country of origin. To give an example, during a visit to an asylum processing centre in Glasgow back in the noughties, I spoke to an interviewer whose expertise was Middle Eastern dialects. He had recently interviewed one man claiming to be an Iraqi citizen. As soon as the official heard his accent, however, he could tell that the applicant was actually from Egypt, but knew that his chances of securing British residency would be improved if he stated he was from a more war-torn region.

Asylum seekers are not, by definition, refugees, and do not achieve that legal status until they have proved the truth of their claims about their backgrounds. Failing to do so leaves them with the rather more problematic status of illegal immigrant.

So desperate are these people to be given a chance to start a new life in Britain that they will go to terrible lengths to avoid revealing their true identity and true origins. It is not unknown for applicants to turn up with their fingertips badly scarred by burning, making them impossible to read. Some might say that such desperation should be considered an indication of how necessary it is to grant those applicants refugee status. On the other hand, if they were genuine applicants, and if they had never attempted to seek asylum here already (and had their finger prints recorded on a previous occasion), why remove this crucial identifier?

Similarly, and less drastically, many asylum seekers arrive on these shores without passports or any identifying papers. This could be because they have been lost during a frenetic flight from danger in their home country. More likely it is because they were advised by the people organising their journey – the people traffickers – to destroy any document likely to undermine their case for remaining in Britain.

None of these tactics can be exposed via a questionnaire, whatever language the applicant is obliged to use to complete it. And the new policy steadfastly avoids the question of what is to be done with those applicants who fail to make their case for staying here. Yes, 95 per cent of those who claim to come from those five war-torn countries mentioned earlier are accepted as UK residents. But what happens to those five per cent unlucky enough to be rejected?

Where do they go? What is their legal status? Who supports them? These are the questions that would remain even if, as critics of the government insist, more “safe routes” to asylum are opened up. There is a case for doing so, but only if we are prepared as a nation to accept that safe routes themselves will still produce an undefined number of people who cannot
establish their right to stay here.

Both main parties insist that they reject the notion of “open borders” (though in Labour’s case the rhetoric has occasionally contradicted its formal position). That obliges both Labour and the Conservatives to explain what should happen to failed asylum applicants. Demanding more efficient processing, more Border Force guards and better trained Home Office personnel is all well and good, but those “solutions” don’t address this one, desperately difficult question.

And if our politicians continue to refuse to answer it, we must draw our own conclusions – that such a refusal to address this vital policy issue will result in a de facto open border policy. That would be a dangerous road to go down, not least because it is strongly opposed by the vast majority of the British people.

