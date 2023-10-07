Politicians criticised over green plan 'cowardice'

The proposed energy farm would span about 2,500 acres around several villages in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire

Politicians are showing "incredible cowardice" in the way they are dealing with environmental issues, a campaigner has told BBC Politics East.

Elisabeth Whitebread, of Parents for a Sustainable Future, said all political parties should look at "long-term interests".

BBC Politics East has examined how important environment issues are to people and politicians.

The issues are being discussed at party conferences.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was still committed to government targets of net zero by 2050

Two weeks ago Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said moving too fast on green policies "risks losing the consent of the British people".

He brought in changes to the government's environmental policy including a five-year delay in the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, meaning a requirement for all new cars to be "zero emission" will not come into force until 2035.

Mr Sunak denied he was "watering down" the government's net zero commitments, and insisted the UK was on course to reach its target by 2050, saying that a "more pragmatic, proportionate and realistic approach" was needed.

Catherine Judkins, who has been campaigning against plans for a huge solar farm near her village of Isleham, Cambridgeshire, said she supported measures to help the environment and solar farms but "not on green fields".

She said: "Why take away agricultural land when you could very easily put solar panels on commercial roof tops, on car parks, on disused landfill sites?

"There are real alternatives out there. We should be using these first for solar power."

She said the long-term provision of solar power on homes also would be preferable to the short-term use of the green fields near villages.

Sunnica, which wants to build the solar farm near Islesham, said: "The UK needs to double the amount of renewable energy it generates by 2050.

"Sunnica Energy Farm can be built quickly and would make an important contribution to this goal. Should the project be consented, we will work with the local councils and community throughout Sunnica's operating life."

Story continues

A decision on the plans is expected in December.

Ms Whitebread, of Parents for a Sustainable Future, had backed the congestion charge for Cambridge.

But the scheme was scrapped after a survey found a majority were against the plans.

The congestion charge scheme for Cambridge was abandoned

Ms Whitebread said politicians do not realise how important the environment is to people.

"Both in Cambridge and nationally politicians are showing incredible cowardice at the moment about transport decisions in particular," she said.

"Most people are concerned about climate change. Most people are concerned about air quality and their children's futures.

"These are going to determine how people vote. We are a nation of families, not a nation of motorists."

You can see more on this story on Politics East on BBC One on Sunday, 8 October at 10:00 GMT, with it also available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk