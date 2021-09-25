The Politician star joins new horror movie from Skyfall writer

Photo credit: Netflix

The Politician star Theo Germaine has been cast in a new horror film, directed by Skyfall writer John Logan.

The upcoming movie, which was previously named Whistler Camp but is now untitled, is set at a conversion camp for LGBTQ+ youth. It has been described as an LGBTQ+ empowerment story.

Germaine is best known for their role in Ryan Murphy's The Politician as Payton's (Ben Platt) campaign manager and advisor.

Netflix originally bought The Politician in a two-season upfront order. However it's currently in limbo as it hasn't yet been renewed for a third season despite the second season ending over a year ago, but it hasn't been officially cancelled eithe.

Ryan Murphy has been busy with a number of other series, with Ratched, 9-1-1, spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star, American Horror Story and American Crime Story all expected to continue running. He also has several other series in the works, including Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and two more American Horror Story spin-offs: American Love Story and American Sports Story.

Germaine has since starred in Showtime comedy Work in Progress and LGBTQ+ history series Equal.

The new movie is being directed by Oscar-nominated writer of Skyfall and Gladiator, John Logan. It will mark his directorial debut, having previously won a Tony Award and a Golden Globe for his writing.

Kevin Bacon will also star, having not been cast in a horror film since the iconic Friday the 13th in 1980 and Flatliners in 1990. He will also executive produce.

Bacon has recently starred in Showtime crime-drama City on a Hill, executive produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, as FBI agent Jackie Rohr. The first two seasons are out now, and it has been renewed for season three.

Blumhouse productions are behind the horror, with Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar producing. The company is behind a number of blockbuster horrors, including Paranormal Activity, Insidious and the Academy Award-winning Get Out.

It has also produced dramas including Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman, which also took home the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

