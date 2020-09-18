'A politically motivated attack': Federal judge says he'll block USPS changes after mail delays

WASHINGTON – A federal judge Thursday granted a request to temporarily block new operational changes within the United States Postal Service that have been criticized as causing delayed mail delivery ahead of a presidential election which is predicted to bring in a record number of mail-in ballots.

Empty mailboxes, missed rent: US Postal Service's struggles have real-world impacts

Judge Stanley Bastian, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, found the agency was "involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency" which would "irreparably harm the states’ ability to administer the 2020 general election.”

During a court hearing, Bastian said he would be issuing a nationwide injunction against the USPS. The scope of the injunction was not immediately clear, with the judge saying he would provide more detail in the written order to be issued later Thursday or on Friday, according to the Washington Post.

More: Trump administration has not paid USPS for COVID-19 postcards featuring Trump's name

Dave Partenheimer, USPS Spokesperson, told USA TODAY, “While we are exploring our legal options, there should be no doubt that the Postal Service is ready and committed to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives. Our number one priority is to deliver election mail on-time.”

The injunction comes after several Democratic state attorneys general sued the USPS last month, claiming Postmaster General Louis DeJoy broke the law when he administered several sweeping policy changes that disrupted mail delivery nationally.

The changes at the agency created "a substantial possibility" that "voters may be disenfranchised," Bastian said, adding "harm has already taken place."

He continued that "Substantial evidence has been presented that these transformative changes have been done by the Postal Service which has made mail delivery slower and less efficient."

More: Absentee ballot anxiety hits American expats voting abroad amid a pandemic and changes at USPS

DeJoy had implemented a series of cuts which included eliminating overtime for hundreds of thousands of post office employees, mandating that mail is kept until the next day if distribution centers are running behind, and removing some mail sorting machines from its facilities around the country without any official explanation.

These are the same machines that would be tasked with sorting mail-in ballots.

DeJoy announced the suspension to some changes after facing criticism, like the removal of mail processing machines and blue mailboxes, but the other adjustments remained, prompting the states to sue the Postal Service and the Trump administration.

Opinion:I work for the US Postal Service. Fund our public service, don't privatize it.

According to the Associated Press, the states sued to stop the new "leave behind" policy, which instructs mail trucks to leave facilities punctually whether there is more mail to load or not. The lawsuit also called for election mail to be treated as First Class mail.

Bastian said that the mail delivery backlogs “likely will slow down delivery of ballots, both to the voters and back to the states” this November.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Lee Moak, Election Mail Committee Chair, USPS Board of Governors, said, “Any suggestion that there is a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service is completely and utterly without merit.”

President Donald Trump has fueled Democrats' fears over the USPS after offering conflicting statements over whether he opposes additional funds for the agency. That money is needed, advocates say, to help manage the anticipated surge of mailed-in ballots in the fall election from voters seeking to avoid crowded polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic.

'Like somebody turned off a switch': Small businesses say USPS delays are hitting them hard

Concerns about the administration's actions regarding the USPS escalated since DeJoy – a major donor to Trump's campaign with financial interests in the Postal Service's private competitors – became postmaster general in June.

Story continues