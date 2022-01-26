Political newcomer wins GOP primary over lawmaker in special election for SC Senate seat

Political newcomer and car salesman Mike Reichenbach won the Republican primary Tuesday night to fill the unexpired term of the Florence County Senate seat previously held by the late Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

Reichenbach led state Rep. Jay Jordan 2,868 votes to 2,716 votes in Tuesday’s GOP primary, according to unofficial results as of 8:25 p.m.

Reichenbach will face Democratic candidate Suzanne La Rochelle in a March 29 special election for the Senate District 31 seat, which pays $10,400 a year plus per diem.

The seat is favored to stay Republican. In 2020, former president Donald Trump won the district 58% to 40% over President Joe Biden.

The Senate District 31 seat opened in November after Leatherman’s death. Leatherman, the longtime Senate Finance Committee chairman who held the seat for more than 40 years, died Nov. 12 at age 90.

Jordan conceded to Reichenbach, according to a news release from Jordan’s campaign.

Both candidates raised thousands of dollars — one of whom spent some of his money —for their primary election.

Reichenbach, a car dealership owner, spent $100,000 of his own money, and took out an additional loan of $150,000, his fundraising report showed. He raised just under $48,000 from about 120 donors.

Jordan, an attorney who chairs the House Ethics Committee, raised $180,000 from more than 230 donors, according to his fundraising report.

Both campaigns also launched large media ad buys on television and radio, spending a combined more than $240,000, according to ad tracker firm Ad Impact.

Reichenbach outspent Jordan for airtime by a nearly 2-to-1 airtime margin.

Jordan’s campaign bought more than $80,000 worth of airtime, while Reichenbach’s campaign spent more than $154,000Among his ad buyers was the South Carolina Conservatives Fund for more than $6,400, according to Ad Impact.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.