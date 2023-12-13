New political leader confirms independent review of Brisbane's 2032 Olympic infrastructure plans

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A costly demolition and rebuild of a cricket stadium to become the 2032 Olympic centerpiece is among the infrastructure plans set to undergo independent review under a new political leader.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, the Queensland state premier who headed Brisbane’s successful bid to host the 2032 Games, quit last weekend amid falling popularity. She is set to be replaced Friday by Steven Miles.

The incoming state leader on Wednesday confirmed an independent authority would be established to review plans for the controversial Gabba stadium redevelopment, which was originally pitched as a refurbishment.

It has been a quick turnaround for Miles, who last month — as Queensland's deputy premier — announced the 2.7 billion Australian dollar ($1.8 billion) redevelopment of the Gabba would go ahead after the government accepted a project validation report.

Critics have called for an overhaul of venue planning in the state capital after a blowout of projected costs and Brisbane's Lord Mayor quit a 2032 organizing panel, citing a lack of consultation between the state and local governments.

“Every other time I’ve asked those questions the advice back has been the Gabba redevelopment is absolutely necessary to host Brisbane 2032,” Miles said Wednesday in comments published by Australian Associated Press. "But I think it’s reasonable for us to be absolutely assured of that before we finalize those tenders.”

State Treasurer Cameron Dick said Olympic projects were on “pause” for two months.

“We’re just going to have a review,” he said. "We’re going to take our time to consider that and we’re going to set up an independent authority.”

Miles said he'd resumed consultations with Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and the Queensland government had flagged the review with the IOC and Brisbane 2032 organizers.

Brisbane was selected in 2021 by the International Olympic Committee to host the 2032 Summer Games.

