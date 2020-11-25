Political incivility is at crisis point in America. Here's how we can fix it.

Disagreement is a human constant. Sometimes it even proves productive. But lately, disagreements between residents of the 50 United States seem different. Less tractable. More dangerous and anxiety-inducing.

Are these feelings justified? Or are they distorted by emerging trends, like flame-fueling news media, self-righteousness on social networking platforms and a frequency to accept information as fact without critical assessment?

A 2019 report, "Civility in America 2019: Solutions for Tomorrow," shined light on concerning statistics: 93% of respondents think incivility is a problem; 68% see it as a crisis; and 74% think it’s getting worse. Data published in early October supports the idea of a downward spiral: increasing shares of Americans think politically motivated violence is justifiable if the “other” side wins.

Polarization, hyper-partisanship and (at times) violence and civil unrest were major themes heading into the 2020 U.S. elections on Nov. 3. Meanwhile, members of either major political party seem not only as divided as ever, but as adamant as ever about the "dangers" of supporting the other side.

Unity takes priority

In one such election in Utah, a large partisan margin was on display. Lt. Gov Spencer Cox , a Republican, defeated Democrat Chris Peterson in the race for governor with more than 68% of the vote, a win widely expected by election experts.

What was unexpected, and far more socially significant, was a campaign advertising move each candidate made during the heat of their race.

On Oct. 20, Cox and Peterson released a joint ad discussing the importance of civility. While acknowledging their differences, they also highlighted their areas of agreement, ability to discuss issues civilly, and the need to identify and work toward common goals with the other party.

As Peterson said, “win or lose, in Utah, we work together.” By Nov. 4, the ad had accrued more than 3.5 million views on Twitter and more than 26,000 retweets.

Story continues

Americans hear a lot through the news and political advertisements about how vitriolic politicians often degrade the other side in favor of their own. We’re fully briefed on that. Now, we need to hear more about people like Cox and Peterson. People who are dropping their pitchforks and shaking hands. People who want to stop division from controlling the narrative.

In early 2020, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce moved to reward members of Congress who demonstrate these values. Two new awards recognize “members of Congress who demonstrate the bipartisan leadership and constructive governing necessary to move our country forward.” Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who both recently won re-election, were recognized by the Chamber.

This isn’t just elected officials trying to butter up moderate constituents — young people are also working to create cross-partisan connections. A conservative college student named Benji Backer who created a climate change advocacy group spoke in front of Congress last year.

Friends Clara Nevins, a Democrat, and Joseph Touma, a Republican, started Bridge the Divide to help young people like themselves seek out respectful conversations and mutual understanding. The group has more than 100 ambassadors spread throughout the U.S. and 29 other countries.

Solving incivility

In that 2019 report on civility, 57% of people who said incivility was worsening said social media and the internet were the primary reasons why. And 40% placed equal blame on the news media. But how do we hold ourselves accountable?

For many users, it feels like social media favors people who want a megaphone for their ideas rather than sincere listeners. And news media outlets can be susceptible to bias one way or the other, depriving their readers of fair and balanced information and contributing to online discord.

These trends can seem insurmountable, and maybe even like they’re expanding. So, people must seek out more effective — more human — ways to learn, communicate and share their points of view online. Here are three tips:

►As a news consumer, question and validate before accepting something you read at face value. Check the source, research the facts, and think before you react on social media. This will make you more civically effective.

►Get involved with projects seeking to heal our divides. Bridge the Divide and our company, AllSides, are two of more than 100 organizations that have formed the Bridge Alliance, “revitalizing America through civic engagement, governance and policymaking, and campaign and election processes.”

►Engage in civil dialogue with others instead of focusing on sound bites. Thirty-second video clips have power, but often lack context. The same goes for conversations. Take time to listen, and allow the other person an opportunity to explain their point of view. Movements like the Jubilee Project provide good examples of this, and tools like our AllSides Connect platform make it possible.

We don’t have to always agree, or even like each other. But we do need to acknowledge our common humanity if we want civil society and American prosperity to persevere.

In 2020, some politicians and activists made progress here, but incivility is far from solved. It’ll continue to be on us to curb divisive trends, and seek to build respect instead of spite.

Henry A. Brechter is managing editor of AllSides.com. Send him an email: henry@allsides.com. Stephanie Bond is strategic adviser to AllSides.com. She can be reached at stephanie@allsides.com.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to reduce the crisis of political incivility in America