Political correctness banned posing in skimpy bikinis – but 60s girls had way more fun

How do you feel about beautiful women in swimwear? I’m guessing male readers will respond with a unanimous thumbs-up. But women? The organisers of Miss England are considering bringing back their infamous swimwear round, and the divided reaction tells us everything about what a tangle we’re in over gratuitous female flesh-baring.

Miss England won’t like that word: “gratuitous” – although it’s hard to think of another way of describing a parade of women being judged on their looks, and I say that as someone who enjoys looking at beautiful women as much as anyone else, both in dresses and swimwear. Because, of course, beauty is in itself gratuitous.

The swimwear round was banned in 2010, with Miss England organiser and former model Angie Beasley saying it would give the competition a “21st-century feel” and move it away from its “traditional”, “cattle market” feel.

Oh, what a difference a decade in the 21st century makes. In that time, we’ve gone from having two genders to 107, the word “women” has become offensive and men have no idea what they’re “allowed” to say or be. Meanwhile, we’re still in a muddle over whether female nudity is proof of patriarchal objectification or a medal of empowerment.

In some respects, it’s never been easier to show your skin. Whether it’s scanning through my Instagram feed or walking down the high street on a 28C day, where it’s not unusual to see a woman in what’s basically just a bra and shorts, it’s pretty hard to find a woman with her clothes on. Tanned, pale, freckled or stretchmarked, bared female flesh is now everywhere you look – everywhere except the Miss England podium. Officialdom is terrified of endorsing such an old-fashioned idea.

Are today’s young women really more liberated than their grandmothers were? It sometimes feels like the fear of being “a bad feminist” has become as limiting to women as the patriarchy, forever being blamed for holding us back. The measures we’ve introduced to protect them have taken away their freedom of choice.

Nobody describes it better than the woman who led the campaign to ban the swimwear round to begin with: the then reigning Miss England, Katrina Hodge. “We were constantly being told by ‘feminists’ trying to close down pageants that it was wrong and objectifying us and I felt pressured to go along with it,” says Hodge, a lance corporal in the British Army who was subsequently dubbed “Combat Barbie”. “Ten years on, I can see how my campaign was misguided. By successfully ending it, I took away women’s choice and freedoms – I also made the competition highly boring.”

I know I’ve turned down writing commissions in recent years for fear of being called a bad feminist. Is it really worth saying that you enjoy being wolf-whistled at or going topless on the beach when you know how bad the (largely female-led) trolling is going to be? For a long time, an entire sex with one supposed common “enemy” has been urged to behave as one and swallow opinions that don’t fit the feminist narrative – but that is now changing. Now, a woman like Hodge will admit the guilty truth: that she was actually “enjoying posing in swimwear”.

When Formula One was bullied into banning Grid Girls in 2018, you’ll remember that many of the provocatively clad women (best-known for holding up driver name-boards on the grid) reacted angrily, insisting they were proud of what they did and that far from it being a liberation, the move was in fact denying them their right to do a job they loved.

This week, Britt Ekland – who played Mary Goodnight in The Man with the Golden Gun – said that before the advent of a political correctness that also effectively banned Bond girls from parading around in skimpy bikinis, “I think we had more fun.” Fun: setting aside the “my body, my choice” mantra, that was once considered a valid reason to do something.

The organisers of Miss England have branded their rethinking of the swimwear round as a “refusal to bow to the woke brigade”, though I suspect that’s primarily a bit of shrewd PR on their part. Certainly, suggestions that this is also about championing “body positivity” are a little disingenuous. I, for one, would cheer louder if they just came out and said: “We’ve realised people of both sexes really want to see beautiful women in swimwear.”

Maybe that word “beautiful” is the real problem here. If a large percentage of Miss England’s 30-odd finalists were, say, a size 20, asking them to cover up would have been a scandal. But what could be less woke and inclusive than a bunch of conventionally beautiful women show ponying?

