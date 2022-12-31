Political chaos of 2022 highlights need for independence, says SNP depute leader

Craig Paton, PA Scotland Deputy Political Editor
·3 min read

Political drama in 2022 shows why Scotland should become independent, the SNP’s depute leader has said.

Keith Brown, who also serves as Scotland’s Justice Secretary, said the “soap opera” of three prime ministers and dozens of UK Government resignations this year contributed to “utter chaos” within politics.

Plans proposed by Liz Truss, who spent just 49 days in Downing Street, were credited with contributing to economic chaos and sparking interventions from the Bank of England and the International Monetary Fund before being scrapped when she was replaced by current incumbent Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak was the third Prime Minister this year (James Manning/PA)

Mr Brown also said Scotland is being “dragged along for the ride” as inflation rises and the UK enters a recession.

“Scotland has had to suffer yet another year of Westminster chaos and economic mismanagement,” he said.

“The year of 2022 might yet prove to be one of the worst ever – and has proven why Scotland needs to escape Westminster control by becoming an independent country.

“Inflation has hit record highs, shopping bills have skyrocketed and the UK economy has plummeted into recession. Meanwhile Scotland is dragged along for the ride.

“We have also had to put up with the Tory soap opera of three prime ministers and 147 government resignations. This year has been complete and utter chaos from start to finish from this Westminster Government.”

Mr Brown also took aim at the Labour Party, claiming it is now “pro-Brexit”.

He said: “Labour have not been much better as they signed themselves up as a fully-fledged pro-Brexit party, with Keir Starmer claiming there is ‘no case’ for rejoining the EU – a market seven times the size of the UK.

“That is despite the mountains of evidence that Brexit is hammering the Scottish economy every day.

“Scotland will wish 2022 away gladly at the bells, but 2023 looks like we will get more of the same from the Tories and the pro-Brexit Labour Party.

“That is why the only way for Scotland to escape is by becoming an independent country.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said it was “no surprise” the SNP ended 2022 “talking about their number one obsession of independence”.

“Keith Brown typically believes it is the answer to all the challenges we are currently facing, while completely failing to mention the support Scots enjoy thanks to being part of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“It is the UK Government who are supporting millions of Scots with cost-of-living payments as well as spending more public money on Scots than elsewhere.

“Keith Brown and the SNP should start the new year by dropping their independence obsession and fully focus on the true issues mattering to the people of Scotland.”

While a spokesman for Scottish Labour said: “The people of Scotland have been failed by a chaotic Tory government and a distracted and game-playing SNP government at Holyrood.

“Scotland wants change – and Labour is the change we need.”

