Political arrest of Fiji player’s dad sparked shock 2007 World Cup win over Wales

Fiji’s win over Wales in 2007 was one of the greatest days in the history of their rugby team - Getty Images/Frank Perry

Each Rugby World Cup needs a stunning upset and no game in 2007 produced more of a seismic reaction than Fiji’s win over Wales. It sent Fiji into the quarter-finals and a reeling Wales back home, before being reborn the following spring with the start of Warren Gatland’s first era in charge.

Wales had never lost to Fiji before that day in Nantes and, as remembered by centre Tom Shanklin, there was a sense of complacency.

“Fiji were different back then. They had some superstars and quality players, but they weren’t very organised, they just met up,” Shanklin says. “For 30, 40 minutes they would be pretty good, and after that they would start to tire and our fitness would shine through. Really, we massively underestimated them. We weren’t going into it thinking it was going to be tough, to be hard. Really it was, ‘Let’s win that and move on to the quarters’.”

Wales had not accounted for a Fiji side who were well rested. Ilivasi Tabua, Fiji’s head coach, opted to rest the bulk of his first-choice side against Australia in the previous game. Only four starters played both matches, meaning Fiji were fresh.

“Even preparing for Australia the focus was on Wales, we had to win against Wales,” Akapusi Qera says. “As soon as the Wales week began the concentration, the hype, it was all there. It was a tactical move by the coaches to achieve our goal that we were striving for.”

Wales could not have accounted for the scale of sheer emotion propelling Fiji towards success. Publicly discussing for the first time a staggering incident which took place less than 48 hours before kick-off, Qera highlights how an already united group grew even closer together.

‘We were playing for the brotherhood’

“The week of that game, there was a political issue at home and my dad was turned into the police. I got the call on the day of the captain’s run and when we were heading for the training session, I refused to go, because my dad had been captured by the military,” Qera says.

Story continues

“A lot of questions popped up. I’m playing for Fiji and yet the government is allowing this. I am here in France fighting for my country, who are turning around and doing this to my family.

“I stayed in the hotel and was really upset. I wanted to pack up and leave the camp. But it was thanks to the team pastor and our forwards coach, Rev Joji Rinakama, and the coach Ilivasi Tabua – they were on the ball and trying to comfort me. Mosese Rauluni and the boys were there beside me.

“That was where we sparked. We promised each other we would be OK and come out victorious. That is why we had those emotions kick in. We were playing for that brotherhood, which that year was indescribable. Any other team I have come across, I haven’t felt that same closeness.”

Inevitably, having been left in tears by the national anthem, it was Qera who scored Fiji’s first try. In a flash they led 25-3, the pick of the tries an outrageous bounce of the ball for wing Vilimoni Delasau to beat Mark Jones and Gareth Thomas in the air. Welsh heads were spinning.

“I remember looking at the scoreboard and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, what has just happened’,” Shanklin says.

Qera adds: “We knew we could not chase the game, because if we chased we had no chance of winning.”

Wales rallied as expected, scoring four tries in the space of 17 minutes including a try-of-the-tournament contender by Shane Williams. With the lead swinging back and forth, Martyn Williams sprung out of the defensive line to intercept a Nicky Little pass, putting Wales ahead with seven minutes left.

‘Fiji won’t have the mental toughness we have’

“I just thought that was it. Fiji are going to buckle, we are going to pull away,” Shanklin says. “They probably won’t have the mental toughness we have. It has happened so many times with Fiji in the past, where they put on a good performance but the last quarter of the game is where teams would strike.”

Except this time Fiji did not wilt. Wales on the day “had no match” for Fiji’s powerful close-range carrying, notes Shanklin, and the winning score by prop Graham Dewes, now Fiji’s forwards coach, was another strong rumble tight to the line.

The sense of shock afterwards cut both ways: Fiji soaking in their achievement, Wales processing a colossal failure.

Shanklin recalls a speechless dressing room. “This was a huge occasion for our captain Gareth Thomas, winning his 100th cap. The strap-line all through the Six Nations, which was poor, was to judge us and Gareth Jenkins, the coach, on the World Cup. What have we just witnessed? It’s really hard to take it all in. No one speaking, no one geeing the boys up.”

Thoughts among Fiji’s players turned towards those back home. “Everyone was in shock. No one expected anything from us. Even when we had the farewell from Fiji, it was like, ‘These lads are going on a November tour’! Everyone in the changing room was in tears. We knew the things we had been through, the sacrifice from our families. I can really recall every minute of it because it’s something that I cherish. An indescribable feeling that day.”

Fiji may have stunned everyone in 2007 but a win over Wales in Bordeaux on Sunday would be no upset – just ask England. Fiji’s fans, led once more by the ‘8th Man’ supporters’ group who created a brilliant atmosphere at Twickenham, will no doubt be superb. Desperate to avoid a repeat of their Nantes nightmare, Wales do not need any warning.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.