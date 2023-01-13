Political activist seeks help from federal government in pressuring for human rights in The Gambia

WALKERTON – Alieu Gako came to Canada three years ago from The Gambia (officially, The Republic of The Gambia), a small country in West Africa adjacent to Senegal. The Gambia is a member of the Commonwealth and English is the official language.

He is employed in Walkerton and lives in Mildmay with his wife’s family; the two have a small daughter.

He has a law degree from Gambia and is presently taking courses from Osgoode in an effort to get Canadian credentials. In The Gambia, he was a member of the Constitutional Review Commission and prominent and outspoken critic of the government of President Adama Barrow.

Barrow came to power in 2017 after defeating Yahya Jammeh in an election.

Gako remains actively interested in what’s happening in The Gambia, since he still has family there. He’s especially concerned about his younger sister, who, like him, is a political activist and as a result, has been targeted and harassed.

Gako said his sister is involved in 2SLGBTQIA+ issues and is trying to end female genital mutilation, a practice that while illegal in The Gambia, is still widespread.

Fleeing to Senegal is no guarantee of safety. “I want her in Canada,” Gako said.

Despite Gambia’s ties with the Commonwealth, Gako described its government as a “brutal dictatorship” that he’s continued to speak out against via social media. He continues to call for Barrow’s resignation.

Gako wants Canada’s federal government “to pressure the government back home on human rights.” He’s continuing his fight for good governance and constitutional reform in The Gambia.

He also is continuing to advocate for immigrants living in Canada.

Gako is active on Twitter and Facebook.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times