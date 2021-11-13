Polish police find body of Syrian man near Belarus border

Trucks from 16th Pomeranian Mechanised Division are seen behind a barbed wire at the temporary camp during migrant crisis on Belarusian - Polish border near Siemianowka

WARSAW (Reuters) - The body of a young Syrian man has been found in Poland near the border with Belarus, Polish police said on Saturday.

"Yesterday, in the woods, near the border, near Wolka Terechowska, the body of a young Syrian man was found," Podlaska Police said on Twitter.

"Activities carried out in the place where the body was found did not allow for unequivocal determination of the cause of death."

