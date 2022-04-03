Polish minister calls for investigation of Russian army's actions in Kyiv region

FILE PHOTO: News conference at the U.N. Headquarters, in New York City

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's foreign minister called on Sunday for the international community to help Ukraine investigate the actions of the Russian army in the region around Kyiv, as outrage grew over the discovery of dead bodies in the town of Bucha.

"The liberation of the Kyiv region reveals barbaric atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces," Zbigniew Rau, who is also chairman-in-office of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) for this year, said on Twitter.

"I urge @OSCE participating states and the international community to assist Ukraine in ensuring that these crimes are properly investigated."

Ukraine's foreign minister on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of Bucha, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described images of dead bodies there as "a punch in the gut".

Russia's defence ministry denied that Russian forces had killed civilians in Bucha, and said all photographs and footage showing dead bodies were "yet another provocation". In a statement, it said all Russian military units had left the town on March 30.

