Polish lender PKO BP actively seeking M&A opportunities - official says

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Bank Polski logo seen in Warsaw

GDANSK (Reuters) - Poland's largest lender PKO BP is actively seeking out M&A opportunities, the bank's management board vice president Pawel Gruza said during a conference call with investors and journalists on Thursday.

"We will actively monitor the market situation regarding realistic acquisition opportunities in order to build our additional competencies," he said, adding that it would take too much time to expand through the bank's existing operations.

On the same call, CFO Bartosz Drabikowski added that bank aims to maintain its dividend policy.

"Of course, the priority is our stakeholder, our investor, so we will protect elements like dividends," he said, adding that he sees potential for a double-digit return on equity (ROE) in the bank's 2023-2025 strategy horizon.

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

