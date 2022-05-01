Polish historians solve 80-year mystery of wartime graffiti at Essex mansion

Miranda Bryant
·4 min read

Exhibit to display stories of six men who left their marks on the walls of Audley End House during the second world war


Scrawled in looped handwriting among crates of candles in a walk-in storage cupboard, the pencil lines are still clearly visible on the wall at Audley End house. But for years, what – or who – the list in the 17th-century Essex mansion referred to was a mystery.

Now the meaning has finally been unlocked, thanks to two Polish historians. They tracked 80 years of records and found that the list referred to six Polish special forces soldiers who trained at the grand Jacobean property during the second world war.

The Cichociemni (the silent unseen) were a specially selected group of special operations paratroopers who were trained to drop behind enemy lines into occupied Poland to take on the Nazis.

Audley End, then known as Station 43, acted as a finishing school for 527 of the elite soldiers who volunteered from Polish army units across the UK.

English Heritage will mark the 80th anniversary of the launch of the programme on Sunday, with a new display of exhibits about Station 43, openingon 2 May, which includes documents, pictures and everyday objects adapted for concealing messages.

Over more than two years, men trained at Audley End for three-month periods, doing assault courses over the River Cam as they learned underground warfare, but the graffitied names are one of very few visible signs left of the Cichociemni, along with the remains of a timetable stuck to a wall in a former briefing room and ammunition labels inside a laundry cupboard.

The six men completed training on 12 April 1944. Dr Andrew Hann, an English Heritage historian, said the latest findings offer valuable insights into the lives of the soldiers who trained on the property.

While he had known for a few years that the graffiti was there, “what we didn’t know was what it actually meant”. He added: “Then a couple of Polish historians came to look around, and my colleague, Peter, showed them into the cupboard. They said, ‘Ooh, I think we know what this is’.” After checking their records, they confirmed it was the names of the special forces paratrooper trainees, and Hann started researching them at the Polish Underground Movement Study Trust archive in Ealing, using Google Translate to interpret their personnel files.

“It’s been a very slow process,” said Hann. But, he added:It’s a lot more than we knew before, and it makes them into real people, real personalities, rather than just a list of names.”

The six men identified performed some extraordinary feats. Franciszek Socha, who was 29 when he finished training, was a teacher who studied at Lviv university and appeared to be the group’s star student. During one mission, he was parachuted into northern France to obtain a specimen of poison gas, but was captured by the Gestapo. He managed to escape by jumping off a moving train and, with the help of the local resistance, made his way to a British submarine.

Jan Benedykt Różycki, then 43, was a former civil engineer from Klimkiewiczów who spoke five languages fluently. He parachuted back into Poland to deliver supplies to the Polish army. Other Cichociemni were hunted down under the postwar Soviet regime, but he stayed. In 1949, he was arrested on false charges and imprisoned for three years, and his son was killed while trying to free him. Eventually, he became director of the Polish Institute of Civil Engineering and died in 1991.

The others included Teodor Paschke, 29, from Chodecz, an officer in the prewar Polish army who became a trainer at Audley End, Jósef Zbrzeźniak, 22, a printing company courier from Warsaw who fought in Italy, Karol Dorwski, 38, a prominent film and theatre actor from Lviv who starred in several prewar movies, and Czesław Migoś, 23, a sergeant in the artillery who escaped Poland and joined Polish forces in France before being posted to Britain.

However, the mystery over the reason for the list – and why some of the names are crossed out – remains. Suggestions include a record of borrowing rubber boots or those who have passed certain courses, but there is no definitive answer.

“It’s one of those mysteries we will probably never discover. But what was really exciting is that they’re such varied types of people with interesting backstories,” said Hann, adding: “They’re all obviously coming together with a common purpose to fight for their homeland and pushing themselves into the potentially very dangerous situation of being parachuted back into Poland.”

The underground warfare course consisted of training in sabotage, field craft, reconnaissance and specialist training in disciplines such as microphotography and wireless operation. During the final stage, before being sent out into the field, soldiers would be briefed on the latest information about Poland, and invent aliases and false identities, as well as being given clothes and false documents.

Such was the detail that they would even have their dentistry checked to ensure it was in keeping with their destination, so they would not be found out.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Former Toronto FC fan favourite Nick Hagglund returns to BMO Field with FC Cincinnati

    TORONTO — A fan favourite during his days with Toronto FC, defender Nick Hagglund returns to BMO Field on Saturday with FC Cincinnati. Traded to expansion Cincinnati in January 2019 after five seasons with Toronto, Hagglund now ranks as Cincinnati's leader in minutes played (4,699 in the regular season) and all-time appearances (63). He ranks second in starts (51). And while he has been on the bench in Toronto since leaving, the 29-year-old Cincinnati native has yet to play for the visiting team

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas