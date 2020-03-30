Polish BioMaxima registers real time PCR coronavirus test, shares jump

WARSAW (Reuters) - Shares in Polish company BioMaxima jumped by as much as 86% on Monday on news that it has registered a coronavirus test based on the Real Time PCR method recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Coronavirus has infected 1,905 people in Poland, killing 26 of them. Poland has conducted 46,607 tests for the virus, the health ministry said.

"The RT-PCR test that we are launching on the market is highlighted by high sensitivity and speed, which provides the health system with a real possibility to increase the number of tests, reducing their time by twice compared to some PCR tests currently used," BioMaxima Chief Executive Lukasz Urban said in a statement.

The company registered the test on Friday with Poland's Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products.

BiomMaxima is listed on the NewConnect market -- the Warsaw bourse's exchange for smaller companies.





(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Robert Birsel)