Polish army on high alert after missile strike; G20 chiefs hold crisis meeting

Poland's military was on high alert Wednesday after at least two people died in a missile strike on a village near the border with Ukraine. Western leaders held an emergency meeting to discuss the incident on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, urging a cautious reaction to the apparent attack.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence of who had fired the missile that killed at least two people in the southeastern village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine.

He said the missile was "most probably Russian-made".

US President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" the missile had been fired from Russia, while France urged "utmost caution" in identifying who was behind the strike.

Moscow's ambassador to Warsaw has been summoned to provide "immediate detailed explanations" and the military were on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting, Polish authorities said.

"There has been a decision to raise the state of readiness of some combat units and other uniformed services," spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters after the meeting in Warsaw, adding that "our services are on the ground at the moment working out what happened".

Biden spoke by phone with Duda, offering "full US support for and assistance with Poland's investigation", the White House said.

The two leaders agreed to "remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds", it added.

Macron pledges solidarity

French President Emmanuel Macron joined British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, all leaders of NATO member states, in expressing solidarity with Poland.



