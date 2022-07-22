Polio's Arrival in the U.S. Is Another Urgent Reminder That Kids Need to Get Vaccinated

Jeffrey Kluger
·3 min read
vaccine-kids
vaccine-kids

Credit - Getty Images

The global pandemic isn’t the only current example of what happens when vaccine skepticism and misinformation infect the public. Childhood vaccination rates around the world are also experiencing their largest drop in three decades. And on July 21, another viral disease with remarkably effective vaccines to prevent it made a very unwelcome appearance. A single case of polio turned up in Rockland County, New York—the first time any case of polio had been detected in the U.S. in nearly a decade. The infected individual, whose name is being withheld, is a man in his twenties who recently developed polio-related paralysis. He had never been vaccinated against the disease.

A single case in a single county is a bigger deal that it may seem. Polio was declared officially eradicated in the U.S. in 1979, and there are only two countries left in the world in which the disease is endemic: Pakistan and Afghanistan. The fact that even a sole case of polio has made it to the U.S. is troubling.

“Many of you may be too young to remember polio, but when I was growing up, this disease struck fear in families, including my own,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day in a statement to the media on July 21. “The fact that it is still around decades after the vaccine was created shows you just how relentless it is.”

But though the case is worrisome, its epidemiological route is not a mystery, and a polio vaccine paradoxically played a role in the transmission. There are two kinds of polio vaccine: the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) and the oral polio vaccine (OPV). The IPV, as its name suggests, uses a killed poliovirus to sensitize the body’s immune system to the disease and prepare it to defend itself against a wild virus, should one be encountered later. The OPV uses an attenuated—or weakened—form of the virus to perform the same function. The big advantage of the OPV is that it can be administered easily and cheaply—simply with a few drops on the tongue—by nearly any health-care worker. The IPV must be injected.

Ease of administration is the reason the OPV has historically been the vaccine of choice for global polio-eradication programs, but it has a drawback. On exceedingly rare occasions, the attenuated vaccine can mutate back to virulence. Sometimes this can cause polio in the vaccinated individual; other times, that person is unharmed but can still shed the virus, causing polio in an unvaccinated person who encounters it. The OPV prevents vastly more cases of disease than it causes. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) estimates that the 10 billion doses of OPV administered worldwide in the past decade have prevented more than 16 million cases of polio, compared to the tiny handful they have caused. Still, the fact that the vaccine presents any such risk at all was behind a decision to discontinue its use in the U.S. in 2000 and administer the IPV only.

In the case of the New York patient, genetic testing of the virus he contracted indicated that it was vaccine-derived. The New York man had not traveled out of the country recently, so epidemiologists suspect that the virus was carried in by someone from overseas who had received the OPV.

The answer for all Americans is to be up to date on vaccinations and to get children vaccinated as well. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 92.6% of two-year-old children in the U.S. have received their recommended three IPV shots. That’s a lot, but someone in the remaining 7.4% of unvaccinated children could be the next case, like that of the young man in New York. That’s a fate no parent wants for their child.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Time has come for World Athletics to budge from its outmoded policy on false starts

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. What can you do in one one-thousandth of a second? Voluntarily, I mean. Hang up on a robocall? Block a forex/crypto grifter's follow request on Instagram? Hit "don't recommend channel" when YouTube's algorithm serves up a Joe Rogan/Jordan Peterson collaboration? Many of us could make many of those decisions in a flash, but not in .001 seconds. In the real

  • Questions abound about Canadian 4x100m relay team selections at athletics worlds

    With injuries mounting at the World Athletics Championships and the men's 4x100-metre relay heats set for Friday, questions abound about what the competing countries' lineups are going to look like. Canada's sprinting superstar Andre De Grasse withdrew from the 200m event, having contracted COVID-19 for a second time less than a month ago. De Grasse has said he'll be good to race the relay. Italy's Olympic champion in the 100m Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the final of the event due to injury. It

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.

  • Defence lawyer argues former Canuck Jake Virtanen, accuser had consensual sex

    VANCOUVER — A defence lawyer has argued that a sexual encounter between former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen and the woman accusing him of sexual assault was consensual. The 23-year-old woman — whose identity is protected by a publication ban — told a B.C. Supreme Court earlier this week that she repeatedly said "no" before Virtanen allegedly sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in downtown Vancouver in September 2017. Virtanen's lawyer Brock Martland continued his cross-examination

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Samuel Montembeault to two-year deal

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a two-year, one-way contract with goaltender Samuel Montembeault on Monday. The 25-year-old restricted free agent compiled an 8-18-6 record in 38 games with the Canadiens in 2021-22. Montembeault also put up an .891 save percentage, a 3.77 goals-against average and one shutout — the first of his NHL career. Claimed off waivers by Montreal last October, the six-foot-three, 199-pound native of Becancour, Que., is heading into his sixth season as a profes

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Canada's Brown bounces back from blocks mishap to clinch spot in world 200 semis

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Django Lovett says he wasn't at his best technically at the world track and field championships on Monday. And in an event measured in centimetres, that can be the difference between climbing the podium or not. The 30-year-old from Surrey, B.C., finished tied for sixth in the men's high jump, clearing 2.27 metres before bowing out after three misses at 2.30. He tied Cuba's Luis Enrique Zayas. "I don't think I quite performed to my ability or what I wanted," said Lovett, w

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Get to know Raheem Sterling

    Raheem Sterling is the new attack leader for Chelsea and he’s leaving Man City to play for his home, London.

  • What drew Blue Jays to first-round pick Brandon Barriera

    Brandon Barriera has the physical tools to succeed, but the Blue Jays were also impressed by his confidence and compete level.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Canada's Rogers wins historic silver in women's hammer throw at world championship

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., threw 75.52 metres to win silver at the world track and field championships on Sunday, not only Canada's first world medal in women's hammer, but the country's first women's podium finish in a field event — period. But climbing the medal podium in her world debut didn't come as a huge surprise. It's been that kind of

  • Stingers' strong 3rd-quarter effort fuels victory over Honey Badgers to clinch playoff berth

    The Edmonton Stingers used a strong third quarter and balanced offensive effort to clinch a playoff spot of their own with an 88-81 win over the CEBL-best Hamilton Honey Badgers on Sunday in Hamilton, Ont. With five players reaching double figures in scoring, the Stingers (9-7) avenged a home loss against Hamilton (13-4) from July 9 and have now won two in a row. The Honey Badgers, meanwhile, had their six-game winning streak halted with the loss. After going up 11 at the end of the first quarte